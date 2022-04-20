U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,862.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,204.50
    -12.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.90
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    +0.78 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.40
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0066 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    -1.45 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8700
    -1.0440 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,482.91
    +812.35 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.59
    +18.03 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.53
    +34.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Global Power Rental Market (2022 to 2027) - Integration of Power Rental Equipment with Renewable Energy Sources Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Power Rental Market

Global Power Rental Market
Global Power Rental Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Rental Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas), Equipment (Generators, Transformers, Load Banks), Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51-500 kW, 501-2500 kW, Above 2500 kW), Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power rental market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 9.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The key drivers for the growth of the power rental market include government mandates and policies for environmental protection, the need for safe working environments in industrial facilities, increased demand for equipment reliability and extended lifecycle, and industrial development in developing countries.

The Diesel segment is expected to be the largest segment of the power rental market, by fuel type, during the forecast period

The power rental market, by fuel type, is segmented into diesel, natural gas and others. The diesel type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the power rental market, by fuel type, during the forecast period. The diesel segment is driven by the easy availability and storage of diesel in all the regions.

The 501 kW - 2500 kW segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the power rental market, by power rating, during the forecast period

The power rental market, by power rating, is segmented into Up to 50 kW, 51 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 2500 kW and above 2500 kW. The 501 kW - 2500 kW segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for power rental during the forecast period. The 501 kW - 2,500 kW rating segment is driven by the increasing demand from the mining and utilities end-user segments.

The base load/continuous power segment is expected to be the largest market, by application, during the forecast period

The power rental market, by application, is segmented into Standby power, peak shaving and base load/continuous power. The market for base load/continuous power is expected to hold the largest size of the market for power rental during the forecast period. The growth of the base load/continuous power segment is driven by the increase in demand from events and power outages in rural areas.

The Generator segment is expected to be the largest market, by equipment, during the forecast period

The power rental market, by equipment, is segmented into generators, transformers, load banks and others. The generator segment is expected to be the largest market for power rental during the forecast period. The growth of the generators segment is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries for various applications, majorly standby power.

The Utility end-user segment is expected to be the largest market, by end-user, during the forecast period

The power rental market, by end-user, is segmented into utility, oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, mining & metals, IT & Data centers, corporate & retail, events and others. The utility segment is expected to be the largest market for power rental during the forecast period. The growth of the utilities end-user segment is driven by the increasing requirement for power during peak hours in summer and natural calamities.

The retail rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by rental type, during the forecast period

The power rental market, by rental type, is segmented into retail rental and project rental. The retail rental segment is expected to be the largest market for power rental during the forecast period. The market for retail rental is driven by the requirement for short-duration rental services, especially in all the developed regions.

North America is expected to dominate the global power rental market

The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the power rental, followed by Asia Pacific. North America is expected to continue to dominate the power rental market during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing investments in the oil & gas, construction, and mining industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Power Rental Market, 2022-2027
4.2 Power Rental Market, by Region
4.3 Power Rental Market, by End-user
4.4 Power Rental Market, by Application
4.5 Power Rental Market, by Power Rating
4.6 Power Rental Market, by Fuel Type
4.7 Power Rental Market, by Equipment
4.8 Power Rental Market, by Rental Type

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Industrialization in Developing Economies of Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Uninterrupted & Reliable Power Supply
5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Electrification and Continuous Power Supply in Developing Regions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources and Energy Storage Technologies
5.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations Associated with Generators
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Power Rental Equipment with Renewable Energy Sources
5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Power Rental Equipment for Operations Enhancement
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increased Operating Expenditure of Diesel Generators Owing to High Fuel Prices
5.2.4.2 Raw Material and Component Shortage and Sudden Fluctuation in Demand for Power Rental Equipment
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.5.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.5.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.6 Average Selling Price Trend
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.7.1 Component Manufactures
5.7.2 Equipment Manufacturers/Assemblers
5.7.3 End-users
5.7.4 Maintenance and Repairs
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Direct Power Installation Technology
5.8.2 Power Management Systems
5.8.3 Asset Performance Management Systems
5.9 Key Conferences & Events to be Held During 2022-2023
5.10 Market Map
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 April 2020: Mems Provided Power Supply to Nhs Nightingale Hospital in London in Short Span During COVID-19
5.11.2 December 2019: Aggreko Provided Power Rental Solutions for 4 Mw Off-Grid Gas Plant for Mine Reopening
5.11.3 January 2021: Pr Power Provided Power Rental Equipment in Short Span in Western Australia
5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.12.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets
5.13 Innovations and Patent Registrations
5.13.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.13.2 Codes and Regulations Related to Power Rental Equipment
5.14 Trade Data Statistics
5.15 Tariffs, Codes, and Regulations
5.15.1 Tariffs Related to Generators

6 Power Rental Market, by Fuel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diesel
6.2.1 Easy Availability and Storage of Diesel Are Driving Diesel Segment
6.3 Natural Gas
6.3.1 Expanding Gas Distribution Network to Drive Growth of Natural Gas Segment During Forecast Period
6.4 Others

7 Power Rental Market, by Power Rating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Up to 50 Kw
7.2.1 Up to 50 Kw Power Rental Equipment Are Compact and Portable
7.3 51 Kw-500 Kw
7.3.1 Generators in 51 Kw-500 Kw Power Rating Category Are Mostly Used in Construction and Oil & Gas Industries
7.4 501 Kw - 2,500 Kw
7.4.1 501-2,500 Kw Generators Are Mainly Used to Provide Standby Power
7.5 Above 2,500 Kw
7.5.1 Above 2,500 Kw Generators Are Used for Uninterrupted Power Supply in Mining and Offshore Oil & Gas Operations

8 Power Rental Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Peak Shaving
8.2.1 Need to Reduce Utility Costs Drives Demand for Peak Shaving
8.3 Standby Power
8.3.1 Requirement of Power During Grid Outage is Driving Demand for Standby Power
8.4 Base Load/Continuous Power
8.4.1 Increasing Demand from Utilities and Mining End-users is Driving Base Load/Continuous Power Segment

9 Power Rental Market, by Equipment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Generators
9.2.1 Generators Are Used for Standby Power Applications in Telecom, Data Center, and Other Industries
9.3 Transformers
9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Utility-Scale Temporary Power Plants is Driving Transformers Market
9.4 Load Banks
9.4.1 Increasing Number of Power Plant Installations Worldwide is Fueling Demand for Load Bank
9.5 Others

10 Power Rental Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Utilities
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Continuous Power is Driving Demand for Power Rental Solutions from Utilities
10.3 Oil & Gas
10.3.1 Growing Oil and Gas Explorations is Driving Market for Power Rental Solutions
10.4 Mining & Metals
10.4.1 Growing Exploration of Metals & Minerals Through Mining is Driving Market for Power Rental Solutions
10.5 Manufacturing
10.5.1 Increasing Investment in Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific is Driving Power Rental Market
10.6 Construction
10.6.1 Infrastructure Development Activities in Southeast Asian Countries is Expected to Propel Market Growth
10.7 It & Data Centers
10.7.1 Increasing Number of Data Centres is Driving Market for Power Rental Solutions
10.8 Corporate & Retail
10.8.1 Massive Investments in Corporate Sector by Both Public and Private Enterprises is Expected to Propel Market Growth
10.9 Events
10.9.1 Growing Number of Public Events is Boosting Demand for Power Rental Solutions
10.10 Others

11 Power Rental Market, by Rental Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Retail Rental
11.2.1 Requirement for Continuous Power Supply During Peak Hours and Power Outages is Driving Market
11.3 Project Rental
11.3.1 Demand for Rental Power from Utilities and Other Long-Duration Users is Propelling Market Growth

12 Power Rental Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Key Players Strategies
13.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Star
13.4.2 Emerging Leader
13.4.3 Pervasive
13.4.4 Participant
13.5 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.5.3 Dynamic Companies
13.5.4 Starting Blocks
13.6 Power Rental Market: Company Footprint
13.7 Competitive Scenario

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Aggreko plc
14.1.2 Ashtead Group plc
14.1.3 United Rentals Inc
14.1.4 Atlas Copco
14.1.5 Caterpillar Inc.
14.1.6 Cummins Inc.
14.1.7 Herc Rentals
14.1.8 Generac Holdings Inc.
14.1.9 Wacker Neuson
14.1.10 Kohler Co
14.1.11 Soenergy International
14.1.12 Bredenoord
14.1.13 Allmand Brothers Inc.
14.1.14 Multiquip Inc
14.1.15 Other Key Players
14.1.15.1 J&J Equipment Rentals & Sales
14.1.15.2 Ahern Rentals
14.1.15.3 One Source Rentals
14.1.15.4 D.I.Y. Rentals
14.1.15.5 Apr Energy
14.1.15.6 Al Faris Group
14.1.15.7 Shenton Group
14.1.15.8 Propower Rental
14.1.15.9 Yanmar

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohucld

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Netflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. fell as much as 26% during premarket trading in New York on Wednesday, after saying it had started losing customers for the first time in a decade.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsIf the declines hold, the streaming

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • ASML Stock Surges Despite Sales Forecasts Missing Estimates

    The Dutch supplier to the global chipmaking industry said sales for the first quarter were at the high end of its guidance.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Netflix Shares Set to Lose $40 Billion After Subscriber Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. shares are on course to lose about $40 billion in value Wednesday after the streaming giant reported its first customer decline in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsShares in the company fell as m

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • IBM Sales Growth Tops Estimates, Powered by Software and Consulting

    Big Blue also cheered investors by saying its full-year performance should be "at the very high end" of its previous forecast.