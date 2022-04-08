U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

The global power rental market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 9.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The key drivers for the growth of the power rental market include government mandates and policies for environmental protection, the need for safe working environments in industrial facilities, increased demand for equipment reliability and extended lifecycle, and industrial development in developing countries.

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Rental Market by Fuel Type, Equipment, Power Rating, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05040089/?utm_source=GNW


The Diesel segment is expected to be the largest segment of the power rental market, by fuel type, during the forecast period
The power rental market, by fuel type, is segmented into diesel, natural gas and others.The diesel type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the power rental market, by fuel type, during the forecast period.

The diesel segment is driven by the easy availability and storage of diesel in all the regions.

The 501 kW – 2500 kW segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the power rental market, by power rating, during the forecast period
The power rental market, by power rating, is segmented into Up to 50 kW, 51 kW – 500 kW, 501 kW – 2500 kW and above 2500 kW.The 501 kW – 2500 kW segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for power rental during the forecast period.

The 501 kW – 2,500 kW rating segment is driven by the increasing demand from the mining and utilities end-user segments.

The base load/continuous power segment is expected to be the largest market, by application, during the forecast period
The power rental market, by application, is segmented into Standby power, peak shaving and base load/continuous power.The market for base load/continuous power is expected to hold the largest size of the market for power rental during the forecast period.

The growth of the base load/continuous power segment is driven by the increase in demand from events and power outages in rural areas.

The Generator segment is expected to be the largest market, by equipment, during the forecast period
The power rental market, by equipment, is segmented into generators, transformers, load banks and others.The generator segment is expected to be the largest market for power rental during the forecast period.

The growth of the generators segment is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries for various applications, majorly standby power.

The Utility end-user segment is expected to be the largest market, by end-user, during the forecast period
The power rental market, by end-user, is segmented into utility, oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, mining & metals, IT & Data centers, corporate & retail, events and others.The utility segment is expected to be the largest market for power rental during the forecast period.

The growth of the utilities end-user segment is driven by the increasing requirement for power during peak hours in summer and natural calamities.

The retail rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by rental type, during the forecast period
The power rental market, by rental type, is segmented into retail rental and project rental.The retail rental segment is expected to be the largest market for power rental during the forecast period.

The market for retail rental is driven by the requirement for short-duration rental services, especially in all the developed regions.

North America is expected to dominate the global power rental market
The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the power rental, followed by Asia Pacific. North America is expected to continue to dominate the power rental market during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing investments in the oil & gas, construction, and mining industries.

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier I–45.2%, Tier II–32.7%, and Tier III–22.1%
• By Designation: C-Level–43%, Managers - 38%, and Others– 19%
• By Region: Middle East & Africa–3%, Asia Pacific–33.8%, North America–40.1%, Europe–22.1%

Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.
The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: from USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:

The Power rental market is served by a mix of leading players with operational presence across the regions and local players commanding a strong supply network in the domestic market. The leading players in the global power rental market include Aggreko Plc (UK), Ashtead group (UK), United rentals (US) and Caterpillar Inc (US)

Research Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the power rental market, by fuel type, power rating, application, equipment, end-user, rental type, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.

These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the power rental market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for power rental, which would help power rental providers review the growth in demand.
2. The report helps service providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05040089/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


