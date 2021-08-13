U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Global Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2024

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Power System Simulators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Power System Simulators Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 21322
Companies: 35 - Players covered include ABB; Eaton Corporation, Inc.; ETAP; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; GE Energy Consulting; Neplan AG; Opal-RT Technologies, Inc.; PowerWorld Corporation; RTDS Technologies, Inc.; Siemens AG; The MathWorks, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Module (Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics, Other Modules); Offering (Software, Hardware, Services); End-Use (Power, Industrial, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2024
Electrical power systems simulation involves modeling and simulation of power system network for analyzing the systems by using real-time or offline data. Considered to be a category of computer simulation programs, power system simulation software solutions are used in various operational and planning scenarios for conventional and renewable power generation, utility distribution and transmission, and industrial/commercial power systems. The basic premise of using simulation for a real power system is to observe and transform the system in a model, which involves formulating mathematical equations to describe a phenomenon. Power systems simulation programs use mathematical optimization techniques like quadratic programming, linear programming and mixed integer programming. An important aspect of power system modeling/ simulation is the proper selection of hypotheses and simplifying the way in which proper balance accuracy and computational cost are achieved. Key applications of power system simulation comprise short term operational simulations, long term transmission and generation expansion planning, and market analysis.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power System Simulator is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Power System Simulator, accounting for an estimated 24.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$332.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. The Middle East is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period.

The market is witnessing stable growth led by the strong growth in power sector, and increase in power generation capacities across the world. Using the simulators, it is possible to carry out testing of different system topologies in industrial power systems, commercial facilities, renewable energy systems, utility transmission systems, and railway power systems. Rising investments into power infrastructure development in developing economies and the growing efforts to cut down overall cost and time involved in projects are fueling market growth. Also fostering growth in the market is the increasing investments in smart power technologies and the constant rise in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud platforms for simulation of electrical power systems. By type of module, the load flow module segment represents the largest segment in the global power systems simulator market. Load flow (power flow) analysis is the computational procedure used for studying normal steady state operation of power systems. The load flow analysis is mainly aimed at ascertaining the steady state operating characteristics of a power system with regard to a specific load and voltage conditions. Using load flow analysis, it is possible to analyze power flow and calculate voltage drops in a reliable and accurate manner. Load-flow calculation is among the most common power system tools for examination of disturbed and undisturbed networks. By using transmission line parameters, network topology, load location and compensation, transformer parameters and generator location and limits, load flow calculation offers voltage magnitudes as well as angle for various nodes and loading of network components such as transformers and cables. However, concerns over data security are emerging as a major impediment to growth of power system simulators market. With electrical power systems coming under high threat from cyberattacks and virus attacks, there is high risk of vital information being stolen lead to significant losses for the sector. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-power-system-simulators-market-to-reach-1-2-billion-by-2024--301354098.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

