Global Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2024

·28 min read
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2024

Electrical power systems simulation involves modeling and simulation of power system network for analyzing the systems by using real-time or offline data. Considered to be a category of computer simulation programs, power system simulation software solutions are used in various operational and planning scenarios for conventional and renewable power generation, utility distribution and transmission, and industrial/commercial power systems. The basic premise of using simulation for a real power system is to observe and transform the system in a model, which involves formulating mathematical equations to describe a phenomenon. Power systems simulation programs use mathematical optimization techniques like quadratic programming, linear programming and mixed integer programming. An important aspect of power system modeling/ simulation is the proper selection of hypotheses and simplifying the way in which proper balance accuracy and computational cost are achieved. Key applications of power system simulation comprise short term operational simulations, long term transmission and generation expansion planning, and market analysis.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power System Simulator is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Power System Simulator, accounting for an estimated 24.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$332.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. The Middle East is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period.

The market is witnessing stable growth led by the strong growth in power sector, and increase in power generation capacities across the world. Using the simulators, it is possible to carry out testing of different system topologies in industrial power systems, commercial facilities, renewable energy systems, utility transmission systems, and railway power systems. Rising investments into power infrastructure development in developing economies and the growing efforts to cut down overall cost and time involved in projects are fueling market growth. Also fostering growth in the market is the increasing investments in smart power technologies and the constant rise in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud platforms for simulation of electrical power systems. By type of module, the load flow module segment represents the largest segment in the global power systems simulator market. Load flow (power flow) analysis is the computational procedure used for studying normal steady state operation of power systems. The load flow analysis is mainly aimed at ascertaining the steady state operating characteristics of a power system with regard to a specific load and voltage conditions. Using load flow analysis, it is possible to analyze power flow and calculate voltage drops in a reliable and accurate manner. Load-flow calculation is among the most common power system tools for examination of disturbed and undisturbed networks. By using transmission line parameters, network topology, load location and compensation, transformer parameters and generator location and limits, load flow calculation offers voltage magnitudes as well as angle for various nodes and loading of network components such as transformers and cables. However, concerns over data security are emerging as a major impediment to growth of power system simulators market. With electrical power systems coming under high threat from cyberattacks and virus attacks, there is high risk of vital information being stolen lead to significant losses for the sector.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • ABB

  • Eaton Corporation, Inc.

  • ETAP

  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

  • GE Energy Consulting

  • Neplan AG

  • Opal-RT Technologies, Inc.

  • PowerWorld Corporation

  • RTDS Technologies, Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • The MathWorks, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Power System Simulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
35 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Power System Simulation
Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects
Software: The Largest Segment
Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market
Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators
North America Dominates Global Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Eaton Corporation, Inc. (USA)
ETAP (USA)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
GE Energy Consulting (USA)
Neplan AG (Switzerland)
RTDS Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Siemens AG (Germany)
The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)
Opal-RT Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
PowerWorld Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation
Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market
Growth
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Global Renewable Energy Investments in US$ Billion: 2018 & 2030
Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period
2019-2024
Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System
Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling
A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators
Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments
Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators
Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate
Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events
Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market
Growth
Product Segmentation by Module: Definitions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Flow by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Load Flow by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Load Flow by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Short
Circuit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Short Circuit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Short Circuit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Device Coordination Selectivity by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Device Coordination
Selectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Device Coordination
Selectivity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Arc Flash by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Harmonics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Harmonics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Harmonics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Modules by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Modules by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Power System Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device
Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,
Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,
Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,
Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit,
Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc
Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Power System Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit,
Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,
Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,
Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,
Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Power System Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit,
Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: China Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,
Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,
Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,
Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Power System Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit,
Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc
Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Power System Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit,
Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: France Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc
Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: France Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Power System Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit,
Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Power System Simulators
by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc
Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Power System Simulators
by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Power System Simulators
by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit,
Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc
Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 112: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System
Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Power System Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device
Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: UK Historic Review for Power System Simulators by
Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination
Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators
by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,
Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,
Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 118: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW

