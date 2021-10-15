U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.00
    +15.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,920.00
    +136.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,082.50
    +45.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.00
    +7.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    +0.67 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -13.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.71
    -1.93 (-10.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2720
    +0.5950 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,291.21
    +1,787.98 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.64
    +25.42 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.48
    +12.77 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

The Global Power Tool Batteries Market is expected to grow by $ 1.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Power Tool Batteries Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the power tool batteries market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Tool Batteries Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166378/?utm_source=GNW
73% during the forecast period. Our report on the power tool batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in consumer use of power tools and declining lithium-ion battery prices. In addition, increase in consumer use of power tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The power tool batteries market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The power tool batteries market is segmented as below:
By Type
Li-ion battery
Nickel battery
By Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increase in manufacturing of light vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the power tool batteries market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on power tool batteries market covers the following areas:
Power tool batteries market sizing
Power tool batteries market forecast
Power tool batteries market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tool batteries market vendors that include Battery Xpress, BYD Co. Ltd., E One Moli Energy Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Makita Corp., Ryobi Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Also, the power tool batteries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166378/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Impact of Boeing’s new defect on its 787 Dreamliner

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down concerns of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the impact of this new concern for Boeing.

  • Gas CEO Says ‘Unleash American Shale’ to End Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. natural gas driller is using the global energy crisis to renew his call for more investment in domestic infrastructure such as pipelines, which he says will enable increased exports and ease shortages.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentuck

  • Brent Oil Surges to $85 as Energy Crisis Stokes Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped to $85 a barrel for the first time since late 2018 as a global energy crunch tightens the crude market.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowBrent futures in London rose as high as $85.10 a barrel, a gain of 1.3%. A shortage of g

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 15th, 2021

    After Thursday’s pullback, it’s been a bearish start to the day. A move back through to $0.000029 levels would signal a breakout day ahead, however.

  • Explainer-Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed and ready to pump Russian gas to Europe, but nothing is flowing yet because it is still awaiting clearance from Germany's energy regulator. Europe's most controversial energy project, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine among others. A move by the German regulator last week to ask the pipeline operator, Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, for assurances it will not break competition rules suggests it could take several more months before the 1,200 km pipeline gets the green light.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Coinbase calls for new regulator and framework for the crypto sector

    Coinbase is calling for a vast changes in how the crypto sector is regulated. In this digital asset proposal the company's Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad called for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets to be regulated under a separate legal framework by a single federal agency.

  • Johnson & Johnson Puts Talc Injury Claims Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is turning to bankruptcy court in a controversial attempt to resolve billions of dollars in legal liabilities tied to its talc products, placing a new subsidiary holding the claims into Chapter 11 protection. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Break Out and Poised to Test September Highs

    Gold prices also climb

  • Toyota Is Accused of Using Stolen Motor Technology in Rare Lawsuit

    A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a sudden increase in the price of oil.

  • Profit At 10 Big Companies Is About To Surge 1,000% (Or More)

    You're expecting some big profit jumps among S&P 500 for the third quarter. Just know some of the companies' profit growth will boom.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • 'We enter winter in a bit of a natural gas crisis': Portfolio Manager

    Rob Thummel, Portfolio Manager at Tortoise, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on natural gas, opportunity in the energy sector, and gas prices.

  • What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

    With a global energy shortage looming over markets, things could not have gone better for Vladamir Putin this year, although he isn’t the only one in a promising position

  • Oil prices scale $85/bbl on back of supply deficit

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices hit a fresh three-year high on Friday, climbing above $85 a barrel on forecasts of a supply deficit over the next few months as rocketing gas and coal prices stoke a switch to oil products. Brent crude futures were up 80 cents, or 0.95%, to $84.80 a barrel at 0930 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.04 a barrel.

  • ‘Return is the wrong word. That world is gone’: Unilever chief HR officer foresees a new, flexible era for office workers post-COVID

    'The COVID times have shown us that we can try to be more flexible than we've been in the past,' said Leena Nair, chief human resources officer at Unilever

  • Microsoft Shuts LinkedIn China, Citing ‘Challenging’ Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn is shuttering a localized version of its professional networking platform in China, becoming the last major U.S. social media provider to pull out of the country and marking the demise of a rare U.S. tech success there.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.