Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market to Reach $312.8 Billion by 2026
Energy generation, transmission, and distribution are the three core areas, which require utmost attention in the electric power industry. Electric power generation involves creating low-voltage electric power from water, coal, natural gas, nuclear power, or other primary source of fuel. Fuels such as oil, uranium, and gas with high heat content are more expensive than wood waste or coal, which possess low heat content. Electric power transmission and distribution play a key role in voltage conversion and in supplying power to the consumers. Power passes from a generator to a substation, through a transmission grid, and from there the voltage is reduced to enable distribution through shorter poles and smaller wires.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment estimated at US$256.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$312.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Wire & Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$117.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2026
Transformers can be either integrated in compact substations or free-standing; pad, platform, ground, pole-mounted, and should exhibit high performance thermally, magnetically and electrically. Transformers need to be designed in such a way that they are easy to handle, install, lift, and transport. The Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$65.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Major developments occurring in power transmission and distribution (T&D) systems across the world include electrification of transportation and heating for long term reduction of carbon emissions; decentralization through distributed generation, storage, and demand response; and digitization through the integration of smart sensor, smart meters, connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and other digital network technology systems and solutions. Future electricity grids and the T&D networks will evolve to become smarter, more decentralized, and more connected offering myriad benefits in terms of increased reliability, security, environmental sustainability, and asset utilization in addition to enabling more control, real-time optimization of consumption and production, fewer carbon emissions, greater choice, seamless interaction with customers, always-on connection, higher transparency, better reliability, and security, among other benefits.
Transformers Segment to Reach $56.1 Billion by 2026
In the global Transformers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured) -
ABB Ltd.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
DAIHEN Corporation
Eaton Corporation PLC
Efacec
GE Grid Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.
Hubbell Inc.
Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.
Imefy Group
JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd.
KONCAR - Electrical Industry Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
SGB-SMIT GmbH
Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation
Siemens AG
Wilson Power Solutions Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Electric Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment:
A Prelude
Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
Types of Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment
Wires and Cables
Types of Power Wires and Cables
Switchgears
Medium-Voltage Switchgears
Insulation Medium Remain Vital in Switchgears
High-Voltage Switchgears
Power & Distribution Transformers
Transformers Overview
Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their
Capacities
Architecture of Transformers
What Does a Transformer Do?
Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: The
Cornerstone of a Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and
Sustainable Electricity System
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power
Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for
Market Growth
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use
Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Global Market Outlook
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Competitive Landscape
Power T&D Equipment Marketplace: Moderately Consolidated
ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by
Path-breaking Innovations
ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the Global High
Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market:
(2018)
ABB?s Portfolio of High-Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the World
Distribution Transformers Market (2018)
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power T&D
Equipment Business
Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the
Years 2005 to 2019
Key Corporate Developments
Smart Grid T&D Equipment: Competitive Vendor Landscape
Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Key Cause for Concern for
Manufacturers
Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
ABB Kuhlman (USA)
ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG) (India)
DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
GE Grid Solutions, LLC (USA)
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
Hubbell Incorporated (USA)
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Imefy Group (Spain)
JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd. (JSHP) (China)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (USA)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Bemag Transformer (Canada)
Prysmian Group (Italy)
Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)
S&C Electric Company Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric S.E. (France)
SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)
TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
Wilson Power Solutions Ltd. (UK)
Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd. (Australia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers and Challenges in Brief
Growing Demand for New-Age Power Transformers Offering Greater
Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability Drive
Healthy Market Growth
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability
and Safety
Global T&D Vision of Increasing Renewable Energy in Power
Systems Benefit Market Prospects for T&D Equipment
World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy
Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Rising Utility Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure for
Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Market Adoption
Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2017 & 2020):
Breakdown of Investments (US$ Million) for Transmission
Modernization, Distribution Automation, Networks Operations
Software, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and Others
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation
Driven by Technology Innovations
Novel Hardware Components Set to Emerge
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play
Critical Role in Smart Grids
Microgrids: Critically Important in Fulfilling Domestic Demand,
Improving Reliability, and Enabling Local Control
Smart Power Distribution Gains Momentum
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional
Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
Global Smart Transformers Market: Annual Revenue Figures in US$
Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Growing Need to Curtail Energy Loss and Achieve Energy Savings
Drive Demand for Distribution Transformers
Global Installed Capacity (GVA) of Distribution Transformers by
Region: 2005-2030
Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution
Transformers
Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution
Transformers
The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher
Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution
Transformers More Visible
Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt
Higher Efficiency Transformers
Need for Policy Frameworks
Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility
and Market Levels
Switchgears: The Dominant Product Category Continue to Witness
Growing Demand
Technological Breakthroughs Support Switchgears Growth
Upgrade of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears
Switchgear Equipment to Benefit from Recovery in Residential
and Commercial Construction
Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of
Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by
2022
Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output
by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022
Global Construction Market (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown
of Construction Spending by Region
Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and
Distribution Infrastructure
Evolving Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future
Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 &
2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services)
in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry
Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in ?000 Households) by Select
Country for Years 2015 & 2020
Global Connected Home Devices by Type (2015, 2017 & 2020):
Breakdown of Shipments (in Million Units) for Smart Home
Energy, Smart Home Security, Smart Appliances, and Other
Systems
Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green
Distribution Transformers
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate:
A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion
World Population (Millions) and Urbanization Rate (%) by
Region/Country: 2016 & 2040
New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in
Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market:
Geographic Regions Ranked by Value % CAGR for 2018-2025
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the
Period 2010-2030
Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth
Aging Power T&D Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement
and Upgrades in Developed Markets
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
Innovations and Advancements
IoT Technologies for Power Transmission
Wireless Power Transmission
High Voltage Transmission (HVT) Lines
Significance of Extra High Voltage (EHV)
EHV-Related Issues and Solutions
High Voltage Transmission Deployment Gain Traction
Overhead Lines (OHLs)
Ultra-HVDC Transmission Lines
HVDC Transmission Lines for Transmitting Renewable Energy to
Remote Places
Intelligent Transformer Substations
Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids
Advanced Design
Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers
Notable Smart Transformer Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire &
Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wire & Cable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wire & Cable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Switchgear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Switchgear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transformers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Transformers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Transformers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Meters by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Meters by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Urgent Need to Replace and Upgrade Aging T&D Infrastructure
Drives Market Growth
Transmission & Distribution Spending in the US: Cumulative
Spending ($ Billion) for the Period 1990-2009 and 2010-2030
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure
Failure of Vital Systems during Storms Resulting in Power Outages
Need for Reliable Power Supply
Need for Continuous Enhancements of the Electric Grid
Regulatory Landscape
Demand for Outsourced Providers
Focus on Renewable Energy Generation
Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production
Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production
Collaborative Planning
Expanding Smart Grid Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Smart
Transformers
Smart Transformers to Enhance Flexibility and Cleanliness of
Electrical Grids
Replacement Demand to Drive Spending on Larger Power
Transformers (LPTs)
US Transmission & Distribution Spending for the Period 2011-
2035: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Spending for New Equipment
and Replacements
Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Provides the Perfect Platform
for Market Adoption
Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040
Steady Penetration of Renewable Energy in Power Generation Set
to Support Growth
Rising Share of Renewable Energy Demands Supportive Power Grid
US Net Electricity Generation by Energy Source (2000, 2010,
2020, 2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity Generation:
(Billion Kilowatt-hours) from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear,
Petroleum, and Renewable Energy
Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for
T&D Equipment
Presence of Leading Suppliers in Medium and Large Transformers
Energy Consumption in the United States (2008, 2016 & 2020):
Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt
Hours) by Key End-Use Industries
Electric Utilities to Benefit from Energy-Related Technology
Disruptions in Silicon Valley
North American T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire &
Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,
Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,
Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type -
Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,
Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,
Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use -
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Recent Energy Sector Transformation and Focus on Renewable
Energy Sustain Market Growth
Japan?s Power Generation by Energy Source (2005, 2015, 2030):
Percentage Breakdown for Coal-fired Thermal Power, Gas-fired
Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Oil-fired Thermal Power, and
Renewable Energy
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type -
Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,
Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,
Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use -
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Government Efforts to Address the Country?s Power Requirements
Drive Strong Market Growth
Electricity Consumption in China: 2009-2018 (in Billion kWh)
The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for
Electric T&D Equipment
Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers
Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry
Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End
Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Leading Transformer
Companies in China (2018)
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type -
Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,
Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,
Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use -
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Power T&D Equipment
PowerGrid Program to Redefine Future of Power Transmission
Market Prospects to Benefit from the Evolution of Smart Grids
EU Proposes New Ecodesign Energy Efficiency Standard for
Transformers
Competitive Landscape
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type -
Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,
Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,
Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use -
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type -
Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,
Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,
Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use -
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Presence -
