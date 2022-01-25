U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2021-2022 & 2026 - Opportunities in Developing Countries, Adoption of Drones and Robots, & Integration of GIS

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market: Focus on Equipment, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global powered agriculture market was valued at $57.39 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.02% and reach $73.32 billion by 2026.

Powered Agriculture Equipment

The powered agriculture equipment market encompasses a wide array of solutions such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, and other equipment such as tilling equipment, haymaking equipment, and balers. Farmers across the globe are increasingly adopting powered agriculture equipment to improve yield, soil fertility, operational efficiency, and profitability.

The powered agriculture market includes agricultural machinery manufacturers that provide vertically integrated farm equipment solutions.

The growth of the powered agriculture equipment market has been considerably extensive. However, there is still a significant share of the population unaware of the numerable benefits of these equipment and the extent of government support to the agriculture industry. In the past two decades, next-generation agriculture techniques and technologies have also been adopted by farmers across the globe to increase crop yield, shrink wastage, and ensure food security.

Impact of COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic forces countries to close their borders, the agricultural sectors are facing major challenges. Even in regions and countries that are unlikely to face food crisis, such as those in North America and Europe, there is also a lack of labor as new challenges keep unskilled workers out.

Also, COVID-19 travel restrictions across countries have led to an immediate shortage of seasonal farm labor due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has had a heavy impact, especially in the ongoing harvest season and the upcoming planting season across the world.

Market Segmentation

Powered Agriculture Equipment by Equipment Type

The powered agriculture equipment comprises a wide range of solutions such as tractors, sprayers, planters, combines, and other equipment such as balers and tilling equipment. Farm tractors account for the largest share in the market, followed by combine harvesters, planters, and sprayers, in that order in 2021. The adoption of powered agriculture equipment is increasing among farmers to improve yield, operational efficiency, soil fertility, and profitability.

Powered Agriculture Equipment by Region

In 2021, Asia-Pacific and Japan led the global powered agriculture equipment market, with a large market concentration in India. Trends such as high population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and booming urbanization in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region have resulted in a robust evolution in the consumption patterns amongst the population of the region. Hence, farmers of the region are focusing on increasing crop yield and having an all-year-round supply of agricultural produce to meet the escalating demand.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the Powered Agriculture industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What is the estimated global powered agriculture market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2022-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2026?

  • What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to powered agriculture and equipment?

  • What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global powered agriculture equipment market?

  • What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

  • What is the competitive strength of the key players in the powered agriculture equipment market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

  • How is the competitive benchmarking of the key powered agriculture equipment companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

  • Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of powered agriculture equipment, and what is their significance in the global market?

  • Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global powered agriculture equipment market, and what are their roles in the market?

  • How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for powered agriculture equipment?

Recent Developments in Powered Agriculture Equipment Market

  • In September 2021, Deere & Company acquired the Brazilian-based private company in business for sugarcane harvesters.

  • In September 2021, Deere & Company acquired the bear flag robotics to accelerate autonomous technology.

  • In February 2021, AeroVironment, Inc. had acquired Arcturus UAV, so as to accelerate and expand the UAS market segment.

  • In February 2021, AeroVironment, Inc. acquired the ISG from Progeny Systems Corporation that works in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomy technologies.

Market Report Coverage - Powered Agriculture Equipment

Market Segmentation

  • Equipment Type: Tractor, Combine Harvesters, Planters, Sprayers, and Other Equipment

  • Application: Harvesting, Sowing and Planting, Spraying and Fertilizing, and Other Applications

Regional Segmentation

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

  • U.K.

  • Middle East and Africa

  • China

  • Asia-Pacific: India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • South America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America

Market Growth Drivers

  • Rising Global Food Insecurity

  • Rising Demand for Autonomous Equipment

  • Increasing Government Initiatives for Sustainable Food Production

Market Challenges

  • High Initial Investment Cost

  • Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness

Market Opportunities

  • Rising Opportunities in Developing Countries

  • Adoption of Drones and Robots in Agriculture

  • Integration of GIS in Agriculture Technology

Business Strategies

  • Product Developments and Innovation

  • Market Developments

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Key Companies Profiled

  • Deere & Company

  • Kubota Corporation

  • AGCO Corporation

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • CLAAS Group

  • CNH Industrial N.V.

  • ISEKI & CO., LTD.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Trimble Inc.

  • SDF Group

  • Parrot SA

  • Harvest Automation

  • PrecisionHawk Inc.

  • Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited

  • Kinze Manufacturing

  • Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

  • Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd

  • ZETOR TRACTORS a.s.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkt9cj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-powered-agriculture-equipment-market-report-2021-2022--2026---opportunities-in-developing-countries-adoption-of-drones-and-robots--integration-of-gis-301467354.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

