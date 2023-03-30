U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market to 2027: Favourable Occupational Safety Regulations Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirator Market

Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirator Market
Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirator Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period to reach US$1,308.036 million in 2027 from US$835.452 million in 2020.

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • Bullard

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • MSA Safety Incorporated

  • Avon Rubber p.l.c.

  • ILC Dover

  • Gentex Corporation

  • CleanSpace Technology

Powered Air Purifying Respirators are a type of personal protective equipment used for protection in areas with contaminated air. A powered blower is used by this device in order to blow out the contaminated air through a HEPA filter, imperative for removing the contaminated particles and supplying clean air to the user.

The device is equipped with a facepiece, hood or helmet, breathing tube, canister, cartridge, filter, canister with filter or cartridge with filter, and a powered blower. The growth of the powered air purifying respirator (PARR) is expected to be driven by the emergence of various infectious biohazards.

Furthermore, the emergence of biological viruses such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Zika along with the shift in the trend towards proactive measures in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to drive product demand.

Favourable government regulations such as the U.S. stringent regulatory norms regarding employee health and safety coupled with the increasing cases of industrial fatalities are anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the safety standards laid by regulatory agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the European Commission, are expected to fuel the growth of the PAPR industry over the forecast period.

Favourable Occupational Safety Regulations

The PAPR market is driven by mainly occupational safety laws. The demand for powered air purifying respirators is likely to grow due to few regulatory rules requiring organizations in ensuring worker safety in the industries. Companies are regarded to supply the PAPR to the employees who might be the ones exposed to safety and health concerns at work, as stated by the Personal Protective Equipment at Work Regulations.

Under Directive 89/686/EEC, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) controls PPE standardization throughout Europe and this certain directive makes sure that the personal protective equipment market is efficient in meetings its standards of safety and quality for the establishment of safety requirements and the conditions necessary for its sale and the unrestricted movements it accounts for throughout the European market.

This directive is essential as it is applicable to any piece of equipment, appliance or even device intended to be held or worn by a person to secure them from health and safety risks.

Moreover, various governmental bodies are efficiently and actively working in worker health and safety laws and rules. The European Commission, acting through the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), has passed the European Safety and Health Legislation, which aims to improve the safety of workers in the industry.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant amount of the market share

With the increase in the expansion of businesses such as gas and oil, chemicals and even manufacturing particularly in Canada, the North American market for PAPR is expected to hold a significant amount of market share. Employers in this region due to a few important regulations are forced to use respiratory protection equipment which is necessary for ensuring and securing the safety of their workers.

Along with this, failure of these regulations will further result in hefty penalties which are connected with non-compliance. Over the forecast period, safety regulations are regarded to be the main drivers for the North American PAPR market. This region is also diverting its attention to research and development activities, for instance, in February 2019, Bullard launched a new research and development centre in Lexington, Kentucky, in the United States. The creation of next-generation products for the company's clients will focus on this centre

Europe is anticipated to witness growth in the market for PAPR where strict workplace safety and health rules will boost the product demand in the European Union. With the rising concerns of mortality due to various respiratory diseases coupled with strict regulations and limitations will result in the growth of the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market, especially in the mining, industrial and construction industries over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Facepiece Type

  • Full Facepiece

  • Half Mask Facepiece

  • Others

By Industrial Vertical

  • Manufacturing

  • Construction

  • Mining

  • Healthcare

  • Oil and Gas

  • Chemical

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Others

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

156

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$835.45 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$1308.04 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.6%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do8eyi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


