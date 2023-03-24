Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology
The global market for Powered Outdoor Equipment estimated at 115 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 165 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach 42.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Walk Behind Power Mowers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 45.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Powered Outdoor Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at 45.5 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 18.8 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 25.2 Million Units by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Impact on Powered Outdoor Equipment
COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Powered Outdoor Equipment Industry
An Introduction to Powered Outdoor Equipment (POE)
Types of Outdoor Appliances and Tools
Outdoor Grills
Walk-Behind Power Mowers
Trimmers/Brush Cutters
Chain Saws
Leaf Blowers
Riding Mowers and Lawn Tractors
Bug Killers
Hedge Trimmers
Riding Garden Tractors
Rotary Tillers
Snowthrowers
Powered Outdoor Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
Product Innovations Continue to Redesign the Landscape
Stylish & Aesthetic Designs Gain Prominence
Select Innovations & Advancements
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Macro Factors Influencing Powered Outdoor Equipment Sales
POE Sector Continues to Make Big Gains in Developed Regions
Developed Regions Account for over 2/3rd Share of World POE Market: Percentage Breakdown of POE Sales (Volume) for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)
Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential
World Powered Outdoor Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Unit Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in Global Lawn & Garden Power Tools Market (2021E): Percentage Value Breakdown for Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, The Toro Company and Others
Leading Players by Segment in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Powered Outdoor Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Witnesses Soaring Demand for Rechargeable Battery Powered Equipment
Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery Powered Tools
Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology
Smart Technology Makes Huge Inroads
Multi-Tasking Equipment Gain Prominence
Bug Killers: Improved Products Flood the Market
Changing Consumer Preferences Redesign the Product Landscape
Plastic Gains Preference over Metal
Battery Powered Chainsaws Score Over Electric & Gas Powered Chainsaws
Feature Rich Chain Saws Gain Prominence
Breakthrough Advancements Enhance Demand for Leaf Blowers
Low-Noise & Eco-Friendly Leaf Blowers Gain Traction
Prospects for Outdoor Grills and Accessories Remain Upbeat
Innovation at its Best
Increasing Awareness of Spic-and-Span Surroundings Steers Wider Adoption of Walk-Behind Power Mowers
Innovations in the Lawn Mower Segment
Hybrid Mowers: Balancing Environment and Consumer Demands
Cordless Lawn Mowers Set to Make Gains
Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors: Technology Transition Powers the Market
Growing Demand for ZTRs
Battery-powered Riding Mowers Sense Opportunities
Robotic Mowers Make Inroads
A Snapshot of Select Popular Robotic Mowers in the Market
Trimmers/Brush Cutters Remain Relevant
Sustained Opportunities for Hedge Trimmers
Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Construction Industry Trends
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022
Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022
Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022
Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024)
Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022)
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030) (in US$ Trillion)
Demographic Trends Favor Market Expansion
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Wealth Distribution of UHNW Individuals by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number and Wealth of UHNW Individuals for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, Middle East, and North America
Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects
Replacement Market: A Major Growth Driver
Life Expectancy for Snowthrowers, Back-Pack Gasoline Leaf Blowers, Handheld Gasoline Leaf Blowers, Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills, Riding Lawn Mowers and Tractors, Gasoline-Based Power Mowers, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, and Electric-Fired Outdoor Grills (in Years)
Environmental Concerns Pose a Major Challenge
Marketing and Distribution: An Overview
Distribution Channels
Marketers Deal with More Diverse Consumers
E-Retailing Expands Presence
Fast Evolving Role of mCommerce Widens Business Prospects
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
