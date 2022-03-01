DelveInsight Business Research LLP

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Powered Surgical Instruments market is growing positively due to the factors such as an increase in geriatric population, having a high prevalence of bone disorders and ophthalmic conditions, and along with the increasing incidence of brain cancers as well increase in the number of trauma cases, and a parallel growth in product innovation.

New York, USA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market Is Expected To Exhibit Strong Growth With a CAGR of 4.26% In The Coming Years, Assess DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Powered Surgical Instruments Market Insights report provides the current and forecast Powered Surgical Instruments market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading Powered Surgical Instruments device companies market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, and market trends and key Powered Surgical Instruments companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Powered Surgical Instruments market during the forecast period.

The leading Powered Surgical Instruments companies actively working in the market are Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical, adeor medical AG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex Inc, Inc, Brasseler USA, Nouvag AG, AYGUN CO., INC, iMEDICOM, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, ORTHOPROMED, Allotech Co. Ltd., medical bees GmbH, MatOrtho Limited, NAKANISHI INC, Kaiser Medical Technology, and others.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the global Powered Surgical Instruments market size is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2026.

In June 2021 , Stryker received the 510k approval from the FDA for their Stryker iBur hubs and cutting accessories which are intended to be used with the Stryker Core Consolidated Operating Room (CORE) Console and electric and pneumatic motors .

In June 2021 , Zethon Ltd received the 510k approval from the FDA for their hekaDrill for use in the incisions, drilling, sawing of soft and hard bone tissue.

In April 2021, adeor medical AG received 510k approval from the FDA for their Velocity Alpha High-speed Surgical Drill System for rapid cutting, sawing, drilling, and manipulation of soft tissue and bone.

Powered Surgical Instruments

A surgical power tool is a piece of equipment used to operate on bone or bone fragments at various anatomical regions across the body. Sawing, drilling, screwing, and reaming are all made easier with these instruments. They are the most effective treatment for a broken bone or abnormalities in the brain or abdomen. These devices ensure that procedures run smoothly and efficiently. The main application areas of these surgical power tools include humans and animals orthopedic surgery, neurology, ENT surgery, and traumatology. These surgical power tools are essential in practically every phase of orthopedic surgery. They are employed in wound treatment with pulse lavage, drilling and reaming in long bone fractures with screws and intramedullary nails, and in long bone fractures with intramedullary nails. Some of the examples of surgical power tools include Pneumatic large bone equipment, battery/electric large bone equipment, pneumatic small bone equipment, electric small bone equipment, and high-speed equipment.

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Insights

North America is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global Powered Surgical Instruments market. The rising number of orthopedic surgical procedures due to the high prevalence of arthritis and other bone diseases, the growing elderly population, the increasing number of reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries, as well as better healthcare facilities and reimbursement programs, as well as the presence of major Surgical power tools market companies and higher investment in Powered Surgical Instruments R&D activities in the region, is expected to be the major influencing factors in driving the market.

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Dynamics

The increasing elderly population is one of the main reasons for the positive growth of the Powered Surgical Instruments market, among other key considerations. The elderly population is susceptible to a variety of prone, including Age-related disorders such as Age-related eye issues and degenerative bone diseases, to name a few. The increased Brain Tumors prevalence around the world is another factor boosting Powered Surgical Instruments demands. However, considerations such as the complex designs of traditional Powered Surgical Instruments, which limit access to the area to be operated due to associated wires, as well as the need for cleaning and sterilization before reuse, may stifle Powered Surgical Instruments market growth.

In addition to the aforementioned factors, the Powered Surgical Instruments market saw a brief halt as a result of the imposition of shutdown restrictions as required steps to contain the COVID-19 spread. One of the most significant steps taken during this time was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits, which reduced demand for Powered Surgical Instruments in the market by suspending a large number of surgeries across various medical specialties during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting market growth for a short period of time.

Scope of the Powered Surgical Instruments Market Report

Coverage : Global

Study Period: 2021-2026

Market Segmentation By Product Type - Handpieces (Drills, Saws, Reamers, Shavers and Others), Power Consoles and Controls, and Others

Market Segmentation by Power Source - Pneumatic Surgical Power Tool, Battery-Powered, and Electric Surgical Power Tool

Market Segmentation by Application - Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, and Others

Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Powered Surgical Tools Companies - Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical, adeor medical AG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex Inc, Inc, Brasseler USA, Nouvag AG, AYGUN CO., INC, iMEDICOM, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, ORTHOPROMED, Allotech Co. Ltd., medical bees GmbH, MatOrtho Limited, NAKANISHI INC, Kaiser Medical Technology, and others.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Powered Surgical Instruments Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Powered Surgical Instruments Market 7 Powered Surgical Instruments Market Layout 8 Powered Surgical Instruments Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

