U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.81
    -16.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.66
    -297.74 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,781.25
    +19.95 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.90
    -24.68 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.97
    -2.59 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4530
    +0.4030 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,650.41
    +1,452.43 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.76
    +48.99 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Global Powertrain Market Outlook 2021 - Powertrain Electrification Offers Future Growth Potential through mHEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs, While Diesel Powertrains are Fast Fading From Technology Strategies

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Powertrain Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global powertrain industry continues to be dominated by internal combustion engines (ICE), specifically, gasoline engines, while diesel engine's share has been falling since the dieselgate scandal. While the share of IC engines operating on alternate fuels has remained constant, vehicle electrification is on the rise.

Irrespective of the type of powertrain, the primary focus is on driving down emissions and improving fuel economy. To this effect, each region has different priorities and methods on lowering emissions, with engine downsizing, alternate fuels, mild hybrids, full hybrids, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), all finding suitors across the globe and a recent addition to the list being Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV).

Even in powertrain electrification, the fastest growing trend in the last 5 years is that of mild hybridization, using 48V, 24V, and 12V, which plays a supporting role to conventional ICE. This will continue to be the fastest-growing trend in the short-to-medium term, ahead of electric vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs, and PHEV).

Increasing electrification, however, is not limited to propulsion and is often applied to optimize powertrain subsystems. Engine downsizing, for example, is a key area that directly brings down fuel consumption and emissions, and even here, electrification is making a mark with electrified turbocharger for instant response and increased energy recovery.

In a bid to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels and increase the use of renewable energy, the challenge is often the variable supply of renewable energy and its storage. While battery electric vehicles offer a solution for storing excess energy from the grid and supplying it back when required, the use of synthetic fuels offers another method of renewable-energy storage. This form of energy storage enables the use of existing production, storage, and distribution methods while ensuring carbon-neutral mobility.

All the above ensure that despite the high media and public interest in powertrain electrification, ICE will continue as the leading prime mover for at least a couple of decades.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

  • Key Highlights of the Global Automotive Powertrain Industry, 2020

  • Global LV Sales by Region in 2020 and 2021 - Snapshot

  • Global Powertrain Mix - Sales Snapshot

  • Western Europe - IC Engines Trend: Continued YoY Reduction

  • US - Growth of SUVs, Trucks, and Large Vehicles

  • China - Sales Forecast by Powertrain

  • ICE Outlook - Transition to Zero Emission Zones

  • Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures

  • Technology Outlook - Pre-chamber Combustion

  • Electric Boosting - eCompressor, eTurbo

  • Challenges Faced by the Global Powertrain Industry Due to COVID-19

  • The 2020 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Actuals Versus Forecast

  • Global Powertrain Industry Historic Sales

  • Key Predictions for 2021

2. 2021 Global Economic Outlook

  • COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

  • Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

  • World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

  • COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Powertrain Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4. Growth Environment and Scope - Global Automotive Powertrain Industry

  • Research Scope

  • Vehicle Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation

5. Europe - Powertrain Outlook

  • Europe - Change in New Vehicle Registrations, 2020

  • Europe - Sales by Powertrain, 2020

  • Europe Top 5 Countries - Passenger Cars Powertrain Trend

  • Western Europe - IC Engines Trend: Continued YoY Reduction

  • Western Europe - Gasoline Trend: Passenger Cars

  • Western Europe - Diesel Trend: Passenger Cars

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Sales Surge to Continue in 2021

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles - Limited Growth Opportunity

  • EVs - Rapid Growth in 2020 to Meet CO2 Emission Targets

  • Europe - Powertrain Highlights Summary

6. US - Powertrain Outlook

  • Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020

  • Growth of SUVs, Trucks, and Large Vehicles

  • Continued Increase in the Demand for Pickup Trucks

  • Gasoline's Dominance to Continue

  • SUV and Commercial Van Diesel Segment Trending in 2020

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles to Continue to Grow

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles - Third-largest FHEV Market to Continue to Grow

  • EVs - BEVs Outselling PHEVs by 3.5 times

  • Powertrain Summary

7. China - Powertrain Outlook

  • Sales Forecast by Powertrain

  • Sales Breakdown by Powertrain and Models

  • Technology Development Roadmap

  • Emission Standards Outlook

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles - mHEV Sales to Continue to Increase in 2021

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles - New 2021 Regulations Ensure Chinese OEMs Offer Hybrids

  • EVs - Launch of Affordable EVs to Continue to Drive Sales

8. South Korea - Powertrain Outlook

  • Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020

  • Sales by Powertrain

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Short-term Growth Dependent on European OEMs

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles - Continue to Grow for the 7th Year in a Row

  • EVs - Market Driven by Government Tax Benefits for Sales Promotion

  • Powertrain Summary and Trends Impacting Powertrains

9. Japan - Powertrain Outlook

  • Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020

  • Powertrain Summary and Trends Impacting Powertrains

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Niche Market Accounting for Less Than 0.5%

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles - 23.3% Market Share With a Recovery in Q4

  • EVs - Market Decline for the 3rd Straight Year

  • Legislation Summary

10. India - Powertrain Outlook

  • Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020

  • OEM Sales Performance and Market Share

  • Sales by Powertrain

  • Gasoline-Diesel Equation by OEM

  • Segment-wise Sales and Share

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles - 12V Systems to Grow

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles - Continue to be a Scarce Commodity

  • EVs - Regulations and Policies to Promote EVs Having a Positive Impact

  • CAFE Regulations - 2022 Target to Promote Powertrain Electrification

  • Automotive Market Summary

11. ASEAN Countries - Powertrain Outlook Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand

  • Indonesia - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020

  • Indonesia - 2020 Vehicle Sales by Segment

  • Thailand - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020

  • Malaysia - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020

  • ASEAN - Powertrain Summary

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Growth From Low-cost, Low-voltage mHEV Systems

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles - Niche Applications Account for 0.2%

  • EVs - Tax Benefits to Promote EV Sales in Thailand

12. Powertrain Technology Outlook

  • Technology Roadmap: Powertrain Development Trends

  • Fuel Economy Improvement: Focus Areas

13. Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures

  • Global Passenger Car Technology Adoption Indices - Summary

  • Technology Outlook - Pre-chamber Combustion

  • Technology Outlook - SCR Twin Dosing

  • Electric Boosting - eCompressor, eTurbo

  • OEM Transmission Alignment

  • Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis - Transmission Technologies

  • Current and Future Preferences in Cathode Chemistries

  • Case Study - General Motors: Chevy Volt (Glycol Liquid cooled BTMS)

  • Case Study - BMW i3 Battery Design

14. Regional Predictions 2021

15. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Powertrain Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Improving Fuel Economy and Reducing Emissions, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Electrification for Improving Fuel Economy and Reducing Emissions, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Engine Boosting and Downsizing for Improving Fuel Economy and Reducing Emissions, 2021

16. Key Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

  • BMW

  • General Motors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v17wjw

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-powertrain-market-outlook--2021---powertrain-electrification-offers-future-growth-potential-through-mhevs-phevs-and-bevs-while-diesel-powertrains-are-fast-fading-from-technology-strategies-301348454.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Oil Extends Slide as Stockpile Data Adds to Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence.West Texas Intermediate futures dropped as much as 3.8%. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by 3.63 million barrels, the biggest ga

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Boeing's High-Stakes Rocket Launch Delayed Indefinitely

    The Boeing Starliner launched has been delayed indefinitely as the company looks for the cause of a technical issue that emerged.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Despite Good Strategic Moves, Shares of PepsiCo Could Move Lower

    In his "No-Huddle Offense" segment of Mad Money Tuesday, Jim Cramer said that while good companies are typically risk averse and rarely change, great companies aren't afraid to shake things up. Case in point, Tuesday's news that PepsiCo is spinning off Tropicana and Naked Beverages for $3.3 billion. Cramer said spinning off these brands is what PepsiCo does, cutting loose slowing brands to double-down on its fastest-growing brands.

  • Yes, you can still get electric vehicle tax credits — here’s a guide

    If you're considering an EV in part due to the tax breaks, don't panic just because subsidies are no longer part of the infrastructure bill.

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Why BMW's Profit Boomed Despite the Global Chip Shortage

    German automaker BMW (OTC: BMWYY) (OTC: BAMXF) reported a strong second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings guidance on Aug. 3, while warning that the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and higher commodity prices could dent its second-half results. BMW got very good prices for those vehicles, too, as customers flocked to its relatively well-stocked dealer lots.

  • 5 Must-See Numbers From Starbucks' Earnings

    Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is in the middle of an epic growth rebound. Sure, soaring sales in recent months can be traced to collapsing demand in the year-ago period when social distancing was at its peak around the world. Revenue is up 10% in the core U.S. market when compared to 2019, meaning Starbucks is back to setting records.

  • Xpeng, Li Auto Outsold Nio In July After Tesla Price Cut

    Li Auto and Xpeng outsold Nio in July for the first time amid supply-chain disruptions and price cuts.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Rolls-Royce to sell Spanish ITP Aero unit for £1.4bn

    Rolls-Royce is in exclusive talks to sell its Spanish unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for about €1.6bn (£1.4bn), as it looks to raise cash and repair its balance sheet.