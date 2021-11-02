U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.37
    +17.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.16
    +154.32 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,619.58
    +23.66 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.77
    -2.35 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.24
    -0.81 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.62 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,730.80
    +2,546.68 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.32
    +58.16 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.43
    -14.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Global Prebiotic Association Seeks Nominees for the 2022 GPA Young Researcher Awards to Kick Off Global Prebiotics Week 2021

·2 min read

Grants will be awarded to young scholars focused on fundamental and applied prebiotic research; deadline for applications is January 15, 2022

SPRING, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Global Prebiotics Week 2021 Powering the Microbiome celebration, the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) today issued a call for applications for the 2022 GPA Young Researcher Award. The 2022 Award will be given to two young scientific researchers who have published 1) fundamental and 2) applied research that advances the science or impact of prebiotics. GPA defines a prebiotic as "a product or ingredient that is utilized in the microbiota producing a health or performance benefit." Each winner will receive a $2,000 USD grant, and a one-year GPA Professional Membership.

"We are thrilled to expand our grant program to honor more young researchers who are advancing the category and there's no better time to launch this program than during Global Prebiotics Week when we're celebrating all things prebiotic," said GPA's Executive Director Len Monheit. "New research on prebiotics is being released nearly every day underscoring the fact that prebiotics are truly powering the microbiome; ad these grants will help propel more top-tier science."

In 2022, two grants will be awarded:

  • GPA Young Researcher Award for Fundamental/Primary Research $2,000 USD

  • GPA Young Researcher Award for Applied Research: $2,000 USD

Topics can cover any aspect of prebiotic research including gut and other microbiomes and must be original research published in a peer-reviewed journal. This award program is open to postdoctoral fellows or PhD students and the first author must be younger than 36 years at the application deadline of January 15, 2022. Applications will be judged by a panel of expert scientists from the prebiotic field, including GPA members and other researchers from around the world. The winner will be announced in March 2022. Interested parties can learn more and apply on the GPA website at PrebioticAssociation.org.

GPA will be sharing information about the science and positioning of prebiotics throughout Global Prebiotics Week Powering the Microbiome.

About the Global Prebiotic Association
The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers, and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org.

Media Contact:

Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Global Prebiotic Association

832-843-7287 | 322854@email4pr.com2

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prebiotic-association-seeks-nominees-for-the-2022-gpa-young-researcher-awards-to-kick-off-global-prebiotics-week-2021-301414383.html

SOURCE Global Prebiotic Association

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Dropped Again Today

    In the absence of bad news to explain the drop, I am forced to conclude that Amazon stock is dropping today because of...good news. Specifically, the news that more than two years after it first revealed plans to build its own constellation of broadband internet satellites, Amazon is finally getting "Project Kuiper" off the ground. The news broke this morning: Amazon has hired space launch start-up ABL Systems to launch two Project Kuiper satellites "by Q4 2022" atop ABL's "all-new RS1 rocket."

  • MIT Collaborates With Biogen on Three-Year, $7 Million Initiative to Address Climate, Health, and Equity

    Biogen’s support is part of biotechnology company’s

  • When and how was walking invented?

    Three upright walkers, including Lucy (center) and two specimens of *Australopithecus sediba*, a human ancestor from South Africa dating back nearly 2 million years. Image compiled by Peter Schmid and courtesy of Lee R. Berger/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. When and how was walking invented? — Rayssa, 11, Newark, New Jersey This is an important ques

  • Tone-Deaf Jeff Bezos Laments Thinning Atmosphere He Helped Destroy With His Own Space Rocket

    Paul Ellis/Pool via ReutersJeff Bezos, the self-made billionaire and luxury space-travel entrepreneur, says he was struck by just how thin Earth’s atmosphere was when he was barrelling through it in his private rocket this summer. In an address Tuesday to COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the newly minted astronaut said he remains amazed by the gifts of nature, which he rightly said “provides all the food we eat, the water we drink, and the oxygen we breathe. It gives us life.” He then

  • FPX Nickel Testing Demonstrates Second Method for Enhanced Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of new testing which demonstrates the potential for enhanced carbon capture and storage ("CCS") in tailings and waste rock at its Baptiste Project (the "Project") in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. These laboratory tests, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia ("UBC") funded by FPX and the Government of Canada, demonstrate that the injection of carbon dioxide ("

  • Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

    Redditors discussed portals to other worlds and a military base before finding the source of the strange satellite image

  • Climate change's impact on crops could be felt as early as 2030

    By the end of the century, corn crop yields could are projected to decrease by 24% under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario — a decline that could have "severe implications worldwide."

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Amazon seeks U.S. approval to launch two internet satellites by 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com on Monday asked the https://apps.fcc.gov/els/GetAtt.html?id=285359&x= U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval to launch and operate two prototype internet satellites by the end of 2022 as part of the company's effort to create a space-based satellite network. Amazon, which has pledged to spend at least $10 billion to build 3,236 such satellites through its Project Kuiper program, said the testing and demonstration launch is "an important step toward Amazon’s goal of delivering high-capacity, low latency broadband communications services to tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses." Amazon said on Monday it "continues to invest in Project Kuiper as we approach full production launches and prepare to serve tens of millions of customers around the world."

  • '5D' storage could fit 500TB on a CD-sized glass disc

    Using high-speed lasers, researchers have created "5D" data storage technology that could allow 500 TB of data to be written to a CD-sized glass disc.

  • Lack of industrial space stalls biotech sector growth in Fort Worth

    North Texas biotech firms attracted about $310 million in annual venture capital as of the first quarter of this year, representing a 376% increase over Q1 last year.

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut’s ‘minor medical issue’

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday.

  • Today! Join NASA, US Space Force fireside chat on the new space age

    This morning at 8:30 am PT we are hosting a live, 30-minute FREE webinar called, Full Speed Ahead: Accelerating Government and Commercial Collaboration in the New Space Age. Join experienced space leaders for this candid discussion and learn how government demands for mission success intersect with new capabilities from commercial companies.

  • 'Ordinary people suffer most': China farms face climate woes

    Wang Yuetang’s sneakers sink into the mud of what was once his thriving corn and peanut farm as he surveys the damage done by an unstable climate. Three months after torrential rains flooded much of central China’s Henan province, stretches of the country’s flat agricultural heartland are still submerged in several inches of water. It’s one of the many calamities around the world that are giving urgency to the U.N. climate summit underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote

    Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.

  • Science behind the formation of auroras

    These stunning lights dazzle the upper Northern Hemisphere and the lower Southern Hemisphere near the poles. They're called auroras. Ever wonder how these lights are formed? Let's find out!

  • WHO seeks more laboratory safety experts for pandemic origins inquiry

    The World Health Organization is scouting for additional laboratory safety experts to join a panel tasked with investigating the origins of the pandemic.

  • Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections

    Greece recorded 5,449 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year. Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was "pressing" to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.

  • Reducing Risks in a Laboratory: an Ergonomic Approach

    Designing for the safety, comfort, and productivity of scientists and lab technicians.