Global Prebiotic Association Seeks Nominees for the 2022 GPA Young Researcher Awards to Kick Off Global Prebiotics Week 2021

Grants will be awarded to young scholars focused on fundamental and applied prebiotic research; deadline for applications is January 15, 2022

SPRING, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Global Prebiotics Week 2021 Powering the Microbiome celebration, the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) today issued a call for applications for the 2022 GPA Young Researcher Award. The 2022 Award will be given to two young scientific researchers who have published 1) fundamental and 2) applied research that advances the science or impact of prebiotics. GPA defines a prebiotic as "a product or ingredient that is utilized in the microbiota producing a health or performance benefit." Each winner will receive a $2,000 USD grant, and a one-year GPA Professional Membership.

"We are thrilled to expand our grant program to honor more young researchers who are advancing the category and there's no better time to launch this program than during Global Prebiotics Week when we're celebrating all things prebiotic," said GPA's Executive Director Len Monheit. "New research on prebiotics is being released nearly every day underscoring the fact that prebiotics are truly powering the microbiome; ad these grants will help propel more top-tier science."

In 2022, two grants will be awarded:

GPA Young Researcher Award for Fundamental/Primary Research $2,000 USD

GPA Young Researcher Award for Applied Research: $2,000 USD

Topics can cover any aspect of prebiotic research including gut and other microbiomes and must be original research published in a peer-reviewed journal. This award program is open to postdoctoral fellows or PhD students and the first author must be younger than 36 years at the application deadline of January 15, 2022. Applications will be judged by a panel of expert scientists from the prebiotic field, including GPA members and other researchers from around the world. The winner will be announced in March 2022. Interested parties can learn more and apply on the GPA website at PrebioticAssociation.org.

GPA will be sharing information about the science and positioning of prebiotics throughout Global Prebiotics Week Powering the Microbiome.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers, and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org .

