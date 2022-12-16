U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    -53.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,793.00
    -419.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,228.25
    -119.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.40
    -29.90 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    -2.00 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +2.61 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9750
    -0.7650 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,021.37
    -661.63 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.48
    -19.29 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.85
    -90.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Global Precast Concrete Market Report 2022: Lowered Time and Effort Requirements Coupled With a High Level of Durability Drives Adoption

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precast Concrete Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product, Application, End-users, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Precast Concrete Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 155 billion by 2028.

Factors like increasing investments by industry players, rise in construction activities across the globe, and high adoption of precast concrete over on-site cast concrete are positively impacting the market growth.

Precast concrete is superior to on-site cast concrete in several ways in terms of building infrastructure. It offers a superior level of quality than conventional techniques which is mainly due to proper technical management. One of the primary advantages of precast concrete over traditional concrete is the speed of construction as it cuts down one-third of the construction time. As a result, Precast Concrete Market is rising due to less time and effort needed as well as the high level of durability of precast concrete structures.

Concerns about high capital costs, handling difficulty, transportation, and modification limitations are to limit market growth, especially in developing countries

Precast concrete has several advantages over conventional concrete, but its use in developing nations is limited by the considerable investment needed. Precast concrete things must be manufactured using expensive tools and molds that must be made using cutting-edge technology by highly skilled labor, which looks to be quite demanding for developing regions.

The high upfront cost is anticipated to restrict expansion shortly. Even though the cost of producing precast concrete is decreasing, there are still costs that could limit the market.

Scope of the Report

The Precast Concrete Market is segmented by product, application, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Precast Concrete Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Product

  • Beam and Column System

  • Floor and Roof System

  • Bearing Wall System

  • Facade System

By Application

  • Structural Building Components

  • Architectural Building Components

  • Transportation Products

  • Waste & Water Handling Products

By End-User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Infrastructure

  • Industrial

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Players

  • LafargeHolcim

  • ARTO

  • Sauereisen

  • Kijlstra precast Ltd

  • Carlow Precast Concrete Engineering

  • Qingdao Qingde Precast Accessories Co., Ltd

  • Great Magtech (Xiamen) Electric Co., Ltd

  • Tindall

  • Oldcastle Infrastructure

  • Boral Limited

  • Forterra

Key Trends by Market Segment

  • By Product: The beam and column system segment held the largest market share in the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021

    • Beams and columns are being demanded as it speeds up construction as well as provide several benefits including quality assurance, increased production, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, it is being increasingly adopted by both, household and business sectors for its qualities including architectural flexibility, environmentally friendly building, extended life, durability, low maintenance, and water resistance.

  • By Application: The structural building components application segment held the largest share of the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021.

    • The structural building components segment is anticipated to see growth due to the strong demand from the construction sector. The category includes several precast products used as columns, pillars, and joints in the building of residential and commercial constructions.

    • Furthermore, Precast Concrete Market is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the growing use of structural construction components in affordable housing along with global industrialization including an increase in shopping centers, hotels, and hospitals.

  • By End-User: The infrastructure end-user segment held the largest share of the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021.

    • Precast concrete demand is expected to rise as energy efficiency and life-cycle management are given more attention. To improve building structure quality, reduce overall construction time, and lower labor costs, major industry participants are increasingly using precast concrete structures for the construction of infrastructure projects.

  • By Geography: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total Global Precast Concrete Market.

    • The positive growth trends in countries such as USA and Canada, have boosted the demand for precast concrete products and applications in recent years. The demand for precast concrete in the construction industry has been growing rapidly as demand for dynamic building materials and concern for strong construction has increased

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Snapshot of the Global Precast Concrete Market

  • Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

  • Market size and Segmentation of the Global Precast Concrete Market

  • Historic Growth of the Overall Global Precast Concrete Market and Segments

  • Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

  • Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Precast Concrete Market

  • Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Precast Concrete Market

  • Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Precast Concrete Market and by Segments

  • Market Size of Product/Application Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

  • Analysis of the Precast Concrete Market in Major Regions

  • Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions

  • Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

  • Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Country

Major Players Mentioned in the report

  • LafargeHolcim

  • ARTO

  • Sauereisen

  • Kijlstra precast Ltd

  • Carlow Precast Concrete Engineering

  • Qingdao Qingde Precast Accessories Co., Ltd

  • Great Magtech (Xiamen) Electric Co., Ltd

  • Tindall

  • Oldcastle Infrastructure

  • Boral Limited

  • Forterra

  • Atlas Group

  • Bex technology

  • Cuby technology

  • Minolite

  • PLINX

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

  • The Global Precast Concrete Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022E-2028F

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Precast Concrete Market?

  • The Global Precast Concrete Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 6% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Precast Concrete Market?

  • Key trends driving market expansion include increasing investments by industry players, a rise in construction activities across the globe, and high adoption of precast concrete over on-site cast concrete

Which is the Largest Product Segment within the Global Precast Concrete Market?

  • The beam and column system product segment held the largest share of the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fpbl5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA new state-owned company

  • CEO says Volkswagen on solid footing as shareholders meet over special dividend

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen shareholders gathered in Berlin on Friday to vote at an extraordinary general meeting on the payout of a special dividend of 19.06 euros ($20.28) per share from the proceeds of the listing of Porsche AG. A total of 9.6 billion euros, or 49% of the proceeds of the listing, will be paid out in January if shareholders vote in favour, as is widely expected. In an opening speech, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said the Volkswagen Group was on solid footing, with his first hundred days spent on tasks including reshuffling senior roles, defining the carmaker's strategy for China and North America, and revising its software and platform strategy.

  • 5 Phenomenal Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is home to five amazing companies that are ripe for the picking.

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • ‘Tesla has no working CEO’: As stock drops 61% from its peak, a major Tesla shareholder calls for Elon Musk’s ouster

    Tesla investors are starting to wonder if CEO Elon Musk is still the right man to lead the company after he acquired Twitter.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • Goldman Says Commodities Will Gain 43% in 2023 as Supply Shortages Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will be the best-performing asset class once again in 2023, handing investors returns of more than 40%, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeStocks Push Lower as Traders Digest Rate Moves: Markets WrapThe Wall Street bank said that while the first quarter may be “bumpy”

  • Equity Selloff Deepens as Recession Fears Grow: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures dropped with European stocks amid concern the resolve of central banks to continue their fight against inflation will tip the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapContracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 10

  • FTSE 100 muted as markets downbeat after interest rate hikes

    FTSE muted as traders digest weak retail sales figures and take stock after the Bank of England raised interest rates.

  • 16 Large-Cap Stocks with Insider Buying

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 large-cap stocks with insider buying. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Large-Cap Stocks With Insider Buying. Insider buying is a popular way to assess the potential of a company and can be a good indicator to gauge a stock’s performance. When insiders, such […]

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.