Global Precast Concrete Market Report 2022: Increased Focus on Energy Efficiency and Life-Cycle Management Boosts Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precast Concrete Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product, Application, End-users, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Precast Concrete Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 155 billion by 2028.



Factors like increasing investments by industry players, rise in construction activities across the globe, and high adoption of precast concrete over on-site cast concrete are positively impacting the market growth.



Precast concrete is superior to on-site cast concrete in several ways in terms of building infrastructure. It offers a superior level of quality than conventional techniques which is mainly due to proper technical management. One of the primary advantages of precast concrete over traditional concrete is the speed of construction as it cuts down one-third of the construction time. As a result, Precast Concrete Market is rising due to less time and effort needed as well as the high level of durability of precast concrete structures.



Concerns about high capital costs, handling difficulty, transportation, and modification limitations are to limit market growth, especially in developing countries



Precast concrete has several advantages over conventional concrete, but its use in developing nations is limited by the considerable investment needed. Precast concrete things must be manufactured using expensive tools and molds that must be made using cutting-edge technology by highly skilled labor, which looks to be quite demanding for developing regions.



The high upfront cost is anticipated to restrict expansion shortly. Even though the cost of producing precast concrete is decreasing, there are still costs that could limit the market.

Scope of the Report

The Precast Concrete Market is segmented by product, application, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Precast Concrete Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Product

Beam and Column System

Floor and Roof System

Bearing Wall System

Facade System

By Application

Structural Building Components

Architectural Building Components

Transportation Products

Waste & Water Handling Products

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Players

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Product: The beam and column system segment held the largest market share in the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021

By Application: The structural building components application segment held the largest share of the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021.



By End-User: The infrastructure end-user segment held the largest share of the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021.



By Geography: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total Global Precast Concrete Market.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of the Global Precast Concrete Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Precast Concrete Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Precast Concrete Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Precast Concrete Market

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Precast Concrete Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Precast Concrete Market and by Segments

Market Size of Product/Application Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Precast Concrete Market in Major Regions

Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Country

Major Players Mentioned in the report

LafargeHolcim

ARTO

Sauereisen

Kijlstra precast Ltd

Carlow Precast Concrete Engineering

Qingdao Qingde Precast Accessories Co., Ltd

Great Magtech (Xiamen) Electric Co., Ltd

Tindall

Oldcastle Infrastructure

Boral Limited

Forterra

Atlas Group

Bex technology

Cuby technology

Minolite

PLINX

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Precast Concrete Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022E-2028F

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Precast Concrete Market?

The Global Precast Concrete Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 6% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Precast Concrete Market?

Key trends driving market expansion include increasing investments by industry players, a rise in construction activities across the globe, and high adoption of precast concrete over on-site cast concrete

Which is the Largest Product Segment within the Global Precast Concrete Market?

The beam and column system product segment held the largest share of the Global Precast Concrete Market in 2021

