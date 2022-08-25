U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.75
    +17.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,008.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,998.00
    +68.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,943.40
    +8.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.00
    +10.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1080
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7460
    -0.3480 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,685.09
    +227.08 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.82
    +16.01 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.89
    +14.38 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Global Precision Fermentation Market (2022 to 2030) - Development of Novel Protein Production Systems Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Precision Fermentation Market

Global Precision Fermentation Market
Global Precision Fermentation Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Fermentation Market by Ingredient (Whey & Casein Protein, Egg White, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein), Microbe (Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Bacteria), Application (Meat & Seafood, Dairy Alternatives, Egg Alternatives), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision fermentation market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 48.1% in terms of value.

By application, the meat & seafood segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period

Based on application, the meat & seafood segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share. The demand for plant-based proteins in the meat alternatives segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years as the global plant-based meat industry has been showing remarkable growth. Companies like Impossible Foods, Motif FoodWorks, and Melt & Marble have introduced precision-fermented meat-alternative burgers, fats, and proteins, which is expected to boost the growth of the meat & seafood segment in the precision fermentation market.

By ingredient, the whey & casein protein segment formed the second-largest market after enzymes

Whey protein is a type of protein extracted from dairy products like milk. This protein has greater digestibility and amino acid balance score. Whey has a neutral flavor which means it can be used in different products without changing their taste and functionality. Therefore, it is used on a larger scale across the sports nutrition and food & beverage industries.

By microbe, the bacteria segment is forecasted to account for the highest CAGR in the market

The great biological diversity of microbial species and nearly endless biological synthesis capabilities mean that fermentation-based techniques provide enormous potential for novel alternative protein solutions. Microorganism-based proteins, on the other hand, have a long way to go before they attain parity in terms of flavor, texture, and cost with traditional animal proteins.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Awareness through global animal welfare organizations, such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals), has led to people considering a meat-free diet. Non-meat-based meals are already popular in Asia, with tofu used extensively in Asian cuisines and bean-based congees widely consumed in countries such as China. Key factors driving the demand for precision-fermented egg alternatives in Asia are the increasing number of people preferring a vegetarian diet and the rise in prices of eggs. Additionally, health benefits such as low cholesterol and high-protein content offered by egg alternative protein ingredients drive the demand for these products in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Precision Fermentation Market
4.2 Europe: Precision Fermentation Market, by Ingredient and Country
4.3 Precision Fermentation Market, by Ingredient
4.4 Precision Fermentation Market, by Application and Region
4.5 Precision Fermentation Market, by Microbe
4.6 Precision Fermentation Market, by Application

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroindicators
5.2.1 Fermentation to Develop a Sustainable Food System
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Heavy Investments and Funding in the Precision Fermentation Space
5.3.1.2 Growing Adoption of Vegan and Meat-Free Lifestyles
5.3.1.3 Production of Precision-Fermented Ingredients to Have a Lower Carbon Footprint
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Higher Manufacturing Costs Associated with the Production of Ingredients Utilizing Precision Fermentation
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Development of Novel Protein Production Systems
5.3.3.2 Lower Production and Supply Chain Costs
5.3.3.3 Competitive Product Costing Against Animal-based and Other Alternative Proteins
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Commercialization and Scaling Up of Production
5.3.4.2 Customer Acceptance of Precision-Fermented Products

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Target Metabolite Identification and Selection
6.2.2 Microbial Strain Development
6.2.3 Feedstock Discovery and Optimization
6.2.4 Bioprocessing Design and Manufacturing
6.2.5 End Product and Ingredient Commercialization
6.3 Value Chain Analysis of Alternative Protein Products
6.3.1 Research & Development
6.3.2 Raw Material Sourcing
6.3.3 Production and Processing
6.3.4 Packaging
6.3.5 Marketing & Distribution and End-use Industry
6.4 Supply Chain Analysis of Alternative Protein Products
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.5.1 Genomic Revolution and Artificial Intelligence
6.5.2 Machine Learning
6.6 Pricing Analysis
6.7 Market Map and Ecosystem
6.7.1 Demand-Side Companies
6.7.2 Supply-Side Companies
6.8 Trends Impacting Buyers in the Precision Fermentation Market
6.9 Patent Analysis
6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.11.1 Degree of Competition
6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.11.4 Threat from Substitutes
6.11.5 Threat from New Entrants
6.12 Case Studies
6.12.1 Growing Demand for Alternative Protein Products
6.12.2 Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance
6.13 Regulatory Bodies/Government Agencies/ Other Organizations
6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6.14.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process
6.14.2 Buying Criteria
6.15 Regulatory Framework
6.15.1 Introduction
6.15.2 Regulations, by Country/Region
6.15.2.1 US
6.15.2.2 Canada
6.15.2.3 European Union
6.15.2.4 Australia
6.15.2.5 Singapore

7 Precision Fermentation Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Meat & Seafood
7.2.1 Increasing Vegan Population to Drive the Demand for Animal-Free Meat and Seafood
7.3 Dairy Alternatives
7.3.1 Shift Toward Dairy-Free Products to Fuel the Growth of the Dairy Alternatives Segment
7.4 Egg Alternatives
7.4.1 Allergic Properties of Egg to Shift Customers Toward Egg Alternatives
7.5 Other Applications
7.5.1 Precision-Fermented Ingredients Offer a Wide Array of Applications Leading to the Growth of this Segment

8 Precision Fermentation Market, by Ingredient
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Whey & Casein Protein
8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Dairy Alternatives to Drive the Demand for Whey & Casein Protein
8.3 Egg White
8.3.1 Growing Adoption of Flexitarian Diets to Boost the Animal-Free Egg White Market
8.4 Collagen Protein
8.4.1 Global Plant-based Movement Supports the Growth of Collagen Protein Developed Via Precision Fermentation
8.5 Heme Protein
8.5.1 Use of Heme Protein to Replicate the Meaty Taste in Meat Alternatives
8.6 Enzymes
8.6.1 Growth in the Animal-Free Protein Sector to Drive the Demand for Enzymes
8.7 Other Ingredients
8.7.1 Growth in the Animal-Free Protein Sector to Drive the Demand for Fats and Oils

9 Precision Fermentation Market, by Microbe
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Yeast
9.2.1 Wide Applications of Precision-Fermented Yeast to Drive the Growth of the Segment
9.3 Algae
9.3.1 Functional Benefits of Algae to Create Opportunities in the Precision Fermentation Market
9.4 Fungi
9.4.1 Animal-Free Alternatives are Paving the Way for Fungi-based Proteins
9.5 Bacteria
9.5.1 Precision Fermentation Using Bacteria to Produce Sustainable Food Products
9.5.2 Archaea Bacteria

10 Precision Fermentation Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2021
11.3 Key Player Strategies
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive Players
11.4.4 Participants
11.5 Product Footprint
11.6 Precision Fermentation Market: Evaluation Quadrant of Other Players, 2021
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Competitive Scenario
11.7.1 New Product Launches
11.7.2 Expansions
11.7.3 Acquisitions
11.7.4 Partnerships and Joint Ventures
11.7.5 Investments

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Geltor
12.1.2 Perfect Day, Inc.
12.1.3 The Every Co.
12.1.4 Impossible Foods Inc.
12.1.5 Motif FoodWorks, Inc.
12.1.6 Imagindairy Ltd.
12.1.7 Shiru, Inc.
12.1.8 Formo
12.1.9 Eden Brew
12.1.10 Change Foods
12.1.11 New Culture
12.1.12 Helaina Inc.
12.1.13 Mycorena
12.1.14 Mycotechnology, Inc.
12.1.15 Fybraworks Foods
12.1.16 Remilk Ltd.
12.1.17 Triton Algae Innovations
12.1.18 Melt&Marble
12.1.19 FUMI Ingredients
12.1.20 Nourish Ingredients Pty Ltd.

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j32z5k

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

    Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • LNG Investment To Peak In 2024 At $42 Billion

    Investment in new LNG export infrastructure is booming, with global LNG investments expected to peak at $42 billion in 2024

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • Natural Gas Soars in Europe, Asia as Crisis Heats Up Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- European and Asian natural gas prices surged to near record highs as the worst energy crisis in decades intensified competition to secure supplies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study

  • North Sea energy firm’s profits surge tenfold as prices soar - live updates

    Royal Mail prepares to tear up union agreement in battle to cut costs FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc as it breaks losing streak Ben Marlow: It is time for Royal Mail to call the bluff of militant union leaders Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Novartis to Spin Off Sandoz to Form Generic Drug Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG plans to spin off its Sandoz unit, creating the largest European generic and biosimilar drug company by sales. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsThe Swiss company i

  • Are you saving more than you need for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Exclusive-Some Chinese financiers cold shoulder Beijing's property rescue call-sources

    Some of China's state-backed financial institutions are pushing back on Beijing's calls to support the embattled property sector due to concerns about the impact of such exposure on their balance sheets, seven people with knowledge of the matter said. Without explicit financial backstop from Beijing, senior executives at some of the institutions are wary of engaging with cash-strapped developers and later dealing with potential losses of their own, said two of the sources. Signing off on financial support to struggling developers has become a concern as employees are increasingly held accountable by authorities for poor lending and investment decisions, said the two sources.

  • Auto Roundup: GM & GPI's Investor-Friendly Moves Rule the Headlines

    While General Motors (GM) reinstates its dividend and buyback program, Group 1 (GPI) cheers investors by hiking its payout and boosting its share repurchase program by $130 million.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Lidl to buy drought-hit wonky veg and fruit from farmers

    Lidl UK has announced plans to stock its supermarket shelves with the stunted fruit and vegetable crop that grew in the severe drought conditions over the summer.