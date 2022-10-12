Global Precision Fermentation Market Report 2022: A $2,079 Million Market by 2027 - Increasing Investments is One of the Key Drivers

Company Logo

Global Precision Fermentation Market

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Fermentation Market Industry Size By Ingredient Produced, By Microbes, By End-User Industry, and By Region, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Fermentation Market was valued at USD293.75 Million in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 38.73%, during the forecast period due to the growing inclination of population toward being vegan and decreasing dependency on animal-based food.

Precision fermentation also helps in planet's most significant issues such as land conversion, environmental degradation, and climate change.



Furthermore, increasing investments is one of the drivers which is driving the market of precision fermentation. Many startups are entering in this process because this process can form many complex organic compounds without incorporating animals.

No dependency on weather is also a major factor behind the significant growth of precision fermentation's market. This process is performed under specific conditions in bioreactors for large-scale production of dairy products, proteins, etc.

Growing Adoption of Vegan

In a study conducted by the Food Revolution Organization in 2018, 50% of participants backed the slaughterhouse ban. Additionally, respondents admitted that they are concerned about how animals are treated in the food industry, which is why customers are gravitating toward items made without involvement of animals.

Manufacturers release various plant-based products in the market that include animal-free ingredients from various sources such as plants and microbes to satisfy the need of vegan consumers. Thus, the increasing adoption of a vegan lifestyle drives the precision fermentation market.

Decreasing Dependency on Animal-based products

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, there's a shortage of food worldwide and traditional production processes require much time. This is the reason why consumers rely more on alternative products. This crisis depicts the human dependency on plant crops and animal farming for food production.

Precision fermentation is an emerging form of food production based on cellular agriculture by manipulating DNA sequences of animal cells or microorganisms. Food production from microorganisms is independent of any weather change, so it also allows the production of seasonal crops.

Cultured Meat Production

Worldwide, the population is growing, and so is the consumption of meat. Many companies are using substitute technique i.e., precision fermentation to produce meat. By using precision fermentation heme proteins are produced which enhance the color and taste of meat.

Market Segmentation

Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America region. United States was the largest market in the North America region and stood at USD119.79 million.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Precision Fermentation substitute market.

New Culture Inc

Perfect Day, Inc

Triton Algae Innovations

Change Foods, Inc

Remilk

Impossible Foods Inc.

Motif FoodWorks, Inc

Formo Bio Gmbh

The Every Company

Geltor, Inc

Better Dairy

Report Scope:

Precision Fermentation Market, By Ingredient Produced:

Whey & Casein Protein

Egg White

Collagen Protein

Heme Protein

Others

Precision Fermentation Market, By Microbes:

Yeast

Algae

Bacteria

Others

Precision Fermentation Market, By End User Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

Precision Fermentation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Belgium

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Israel

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

