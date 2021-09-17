Global Precision Medicine Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 1,200 precision medicine deal records from this report "Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Precision Medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
This report provides details of the latest Precision Medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Precision Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Precision Medicine partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Precision Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Precision Medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Precision Medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,200 online deal records of actual Precision Medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Precision Medicine dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Precision Medicine deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Precision Medicine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Precision Medicine deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Precision Medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Precision Medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Precision Medicine technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Precision Medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Precision Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Precision Medicine technologies and products.
Key benefits
Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
In-depth understanding of Precision Medicine deal trends since 2014
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Detailed access to actual Precision Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
Identify most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2014
Insight into terms included in a Precision Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples
Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report Scope
Global Precision Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2014-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Precision Medicine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
Trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
Analysis of Precision Medicine deal structure
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Access to Precision Medicine contract documents
Leading Precision Medicine deals by value since 2014
Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2014
In Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Specific therapy target
Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,200 Precision Medicine deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Precision Medicine partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers
2.4. Precision Medicine partnering by deal type
2.5. Precision Medicine partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Precision Medicine partnering
2.6.1 Precision Medicine partnering headline values
2.6.2 Precision Medicine deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Precision Medicine deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Precision Medicine royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Precision Medicine deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Precision Medicine deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers
4.3. Most active Precision Medicine partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Precision Medicine dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Companies Mentioned
1CellBiO
2bPrecise
2X Oncology
3D Systems
4D Pharma
20/20 GeneSystems
23andMe
48Hour Discovery
A*STAR Agency for Science
Technology and Research
A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute
A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute
A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
Abbott Laboratories
Abbvie
Abcam
Abcodia
Abramson Cancer Center
Academic Medical Center
Accelerate Diagnostics
AccuGenomics
Accu Reference Medical Laboratory
AC Immune
Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adarza BioSystems
ADC Therapeutics
Admera Health
Aduro BioTech
Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients
Advaxis
Aelan Cell Technologies
Aerocrine
Affigen
AFFiRiS
Affymetrix
Age Labs
Agendia
Agilent Technologies
Agios Pharmaceuticals
Air Force Research Laboratory
AIT Laboratories
Akers Biosciences
AKESOgen
Akili Interactive Labs
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Alcyone Lifesciences
Alector
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alion Pharmaceuticals
Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
AlloSource
Allscripts
Almac Diagnostics
Alpha Genomix Laboratories
ALS Association
ALS Finding a Cure Foundation
Altor BioScience
Alzeca Biosciences
Alzheimer's Association
Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
Alzheimers Research UK
Amarantus BioSciences
Amarna Therapeutics
Ambiopharm
American Association for Cancer Research
American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine
American Diabetes Association
AmerisourceBergen
Amgen
AmorChem
Amoy Diagnostics
AmpTec
AMRA
Analytics Engines
Anam Hospital
Anavex Life Sciences
Angle
Annoroad
Apocell
Apogenix
Appistry
Applied DNA Sciences
Arbor Biotechnologies
ArcherDX
ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative
Arcis Biotechnology
Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Therapeutics
Arno Therapeutics
AroCell
Array Biopharma
Arrow Diagnostics
Artialis
Ascenion
Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
Assurex Health
Assuta Medical Centers
Astellas Pharma
Asterand Bioscience
Asthma UK
AstraZeneca
Astute Medical
Asuragen
Auria Biobank
Aurigene Discovery Technologies
Australian Imaging
Biomarker & Lifestyle Flagship Study of Ageing (AIBL)
Austrian Institute of Technology
Autifony Therapeutics
AutoGenomics
AVEO Oncology
Avera Health
Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota
Aviana Molecular Technologies
Avidity Biosciences
Ayasdi
AyoxxA Biosystems
Bank of America
Banyan Biomarkers
Baxter International
Bayer
Bayer Healthcare
Baylor College of Medicine
BC Platforms
BeiGene
Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
Berg
Bertin Pharma
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
BGI
BGI Tech Solutions
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Bio-Techne
BioArctic Neuroscience
Biocartis
Biocept
Biodesix
BioDiscovery
Biogen
Biognosys
Biohealth Innovation
BioMarker Strategies
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)
bioMerieux
BiomX
BioNTech
BioPorto
Biopsy Sciences
BioReference Laboratories
BioRestorative Therapies
Biotest
Biothera
BioTheranostics
BioVendor
Bioyong
Bird Foundation
Blackfynn
BlackThorn Therapeutics
Blinktbi
Bliss Biopharmaceutical
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
BluePen Biomarkers
Blueprint Medicines
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation
Boston University School of Medicine
Bpifrance
Brain Biomarker Solutions in Gothenburg
BrainScope
Breath Diagnostics
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Pakistan
Broad Institute
Brooks Automation
Brown University
Buck Institute for Age Research
BurstIQ
C2N Diagnostics
Cachet Pharma
Caladrius Biosciences
California Institute for Biomedical Research
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
California Stem Cell
Cambia Health Solutions
Cambridge Epigenetix
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories
Canadian Cancer Society
Canadian Cancer Trials Group
Canadian Institutes of Health Research
Canadian National Transplant Research Program
CANbridge Life Sciences
Cancer Genetics
Cancer Immunotherapy Trials Network
Cancer Research Institute
Cancer Research Society
Cancer Research UK
Canopy Biosciences
Cantonal Hospital
Caprion Biosciences
Caprion Proteomics
CARB-X
Caris Life Sciences
Carlos Slim Health Institute
Carmentix
Carolina BioOncology Institute
Carolinas Medical Center (CMC)
Case Western Reserve University
CASI Pharmaceuticals
Catalan Institute of Nanotechnology (ICN)
Catalyn Medical Technologies
Catholic University Leuven
CBD Solutions
CBLPath
CDx Diagnostics
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Celgene
Cellgen Diagnostics
Cellnetix
Cell Signaling Technology
Celmatix
Celsee
Celsius Therapeutics
Cenix BioScience
Centene
Center for Biomarker Research in Medicine
Center for Human Immunology
Autoimmunity and Inflammation
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centogene
Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM)
Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)
Centre for Imaging Technology Commercialization
Centre For Proteomic & Genomic Research
Centre Hospital University - Bordeaux
Centre Leon Berard
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
CerebraCell
Certainty Health
Certis
Cerveau Technologies
Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine
CHDI Foundation
Chek Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics
Children's Hospital Boston
Children's Hospital of Orange County
Children's Medical Research Institute
Children's Minnesota
Children's Research Institute
Children's Hospital Colorado
Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)
Christian Doppler Research Association
Chugai Pharmaceutical
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Circulogene
Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy
City of Hope
Clarient
Clearbridge Biomedics
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland HeartLab
Clevexel Pharma
Clinical Genomics
Clinical Outcomes Tracking and Analysis
Clinica Ruiz
Cloudera
Cloud Pharmaceuticals
Clovis Oncology
Cognition Therapeutics
Cohen Veterans Bioscience
Color
Columbia University
Columbia University Medical Center
Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office
Companion Dx Reference Lab
CompanionDx Reference Lab
Companion Medical
Compugen
Concerto HealthAI
Contextual Genomics
COPD Foundation
Core Diagnostics India
Corgenix Medical
Coriell Life Sciences
Cornell University
Corning
Cosmo Bio
COTA
Courtagen Life Sciences
Covance
CRC Health
Critical Diagnostics
Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America
Crossbeta Biosciences
Crown Bioscience
CSIRO
Cure Forward
CURE Pharmaceutical
Curetis
Curie-Cancer
Curis
CvergenX
Cyclica
Cypher Genomics
CytoLumina Technologies
Cytox
Daiichi Sankyo
Dako
DalCor Pharmaceuticals
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Danish Center for Strategic Research into Type 2 Diabetes
DarioHealth
Datavant
David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research
Debiopharm
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Definiens
Dell
Deloitte
Denovo Biopharma
Department of Defense
Department of Veterans Affairs
DestiNA Genomics
Devicor Medical Products
DiaCarta
Diaceutics
diaDexus
