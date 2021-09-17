U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,067.97
    -685.20 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Global Precision Medicine Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 1,200 precision medicine deal records from this report "Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Precision Medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

This report provides details of the latest Precision Medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Precision Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Precision Medicine partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Precision Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Precision Medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Precision Medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,200 online deal records of actual Precision Medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Precision Medicine dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Precision Medicine deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Precision Medicine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Precision Medicine deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Precision Medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Precision Medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Precision Medicine technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Precision Medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Precision Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Precision Medicine technologies and products.

Key benefits

Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of Precision Medicine deal trends since 2014

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Detailed access to actual Precision Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

  • Identify most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2014

  • Insight into terms included in a Precision Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope

Global Precision Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2014-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Precision Medicine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

  • Analysis of Precision Medicine deal structure

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to Precision Medicine contract documents

  • Leading Precision Medicine deals by value since 2014

  • Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2014

In Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

  • Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,200 Precision Medicine deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Precision Medicine partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers
2.4. Precision Medicine partnering by deal type
2.5. Precision Medicine partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Precision Medicine partnering
2.6.1 Precision Medicine partnering headline values
2.6.2 Precision Medicine deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Precision Medicine deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Precision Medicine royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Precision Medicine deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Precision Medicine deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers
4.3. Most active Precision Medicine partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Precision Medicine dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Companies Mentioned

  • 1CellBiO

  • 2bPrecise

  • 2X Oncology

  • 3D Systems

  • 4D Pharma

  • 20/20 GeneSystems

  • 23andMe

  • 48Hour Discovery

  • A*STAR Agency for Science

  • Technology and Research

  • A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

  • A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute

  • A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Abbvie

  • Abcam

  • Abcodia

  • Abramson Cancer Center

  • Academic Medical Center

  • Accelerate Diagnostics

  • AccuGenomics

  • Accu Reference Medical Laboratory

  • AC Immune

  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Adarza BioSystems

  • ADC Therapeutics

  • Admera Health

  • Aduro BioTech

  • Advanced Cell Diagnostics

  • Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients

  • Advaxis

  • Aelan Cell Technologies

  • Aerocrine

  • Affigen

  • AFFiRiS

  • Affymetrix

  • Age Labs

  • Agendia

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals

  • Air Force Research Laboratory

  • AIT Laboratories

  • Akers Biosciences

  • AKESOgen

  • Akili Interactive Labs

  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine

  • Alcyone Lifesciences

  • Alector

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals

  • Alion Pharmaceuticals

  • Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

  • AlloSource

  • Allscripts

  • Almac Diagnostics

  • Alpha Genomix Laboratories

  • ALS Association

  • ALS Finding a Cure Foundation

  • Altor BioScience

  • Alzeca Biosciences

  • Alzheimer's Association

  • Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

  • Alzheimers Research UK

  • Amarantus BioSciences

  • Amarna Therapeutics

  • Ambiopharm

  • American Association for Cancer Research

  • American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine

  • American Diabetes Association

  • AmerisourceBergen

  • Amgen

  • AmorChem

  • Amoy Diagnostics

  • AmpTec

  • AMRA

  • Analytics Engines

  • Anam Hospital

  • Anavex Life Sciences

  • Angle

  • Annoroad

  • Apocell

  • Apogenix

  • Appistry

  • Applied DNA Sciences

  • Arbor Biotechnologies

  • ArcherDX

  • ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative

  • Arcis Biotechnology

  • Arcus Biosciences

  • Arcus Therapeutics

  • Arno Therapeutics

  • AroCell

  • Array Biopharma

  • Arrow Diagnostics

  • Artialis

  • Ascenion

  • Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration

  • Assurex Health

  • Assuta Medical Centers

  • Astellas Pharma

  • Asterand Bioscience

  • Asthma UK

  • AstraZeneca

  • Astute Medical

  • Asuragen

  • Auria Biobank

  • Aurigene Discovery Technologies

  • Australian Imaging

  • Biomarker & Lifestyle Flagship Study of Ageing (AIBL)

  • Austrian Institute of Technology

  • Autifony Therapeutics

  • AutoGenomics

  • AVEO Oncology

  • Avera Health

  • Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota

  • Aviana Molecular Technologies

  • Avidity Biosciences

  • Ayasdi

  • AyoxxA Biosystems

  • Bank of America

  • Banyan Biomarkers

  • Baxter International

  • Bayer

  • Bayer Healthcare

  • Baylor College of Medicine

  • BC Platforms

  • BeiGene

  • Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

  • Berg

  • Bertin Pharma

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

  • BGI

  • BGI Tech Solutions

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

  • Bio-Techne

  • BioArctic Neuroscience

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept

  • Biodesix

  • BioDiscovery

  • Biogen

  • Biognosys

  • Biohealth Innovation

  • BioMarker Strategies

  • Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

  • Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)

  • bioMerieux

  • BiomX

  • BioNTech

  • BioPorto

  • Biopsy Sciences

  • BioReference Laboratories

  • BioRestorative Therapies

  • Biotest

  • Biothera

  • BioTheranostics

  • BioVendor

  • Bioyong

  • Bird Foundation

  • Blackfynn

  • BlackThorn Therapeutics

  • Blinktbi

  • Bliss Biopharmaceutical

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

  • BluePen Biomarkers

  • Blueprint Medicines

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation

  • Boston University School of Medicine

  • Bpifrance

  • Brain Biomarker Solutions in Gothenburg

  • BrainScope

  • Breath Diagnostics

  • Brigham and Women's Hospital

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Pakistan

  • Broad Institute

  • Brooks Automation

  • Brown University

  • Buck Institute for Age Research

  • BurstIQ

  • C2N Diagnostics

  • Cachet Pharma

  • Caladrius Biosciences

  • California Institute for Biomedical Research

  • California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

  • California Stem Cell

  • Cambia Health Solutions

  • Cambridge Epigenetix

  • Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

  • Canadian Cancer Society

  • Canadian Cancer Trials Group

  • Canadian Institutes of Health Research

  • Canadian National Transplant Research Program

  • CANbridge Life Sciences

  • Cancer Genetics

  • Cancer Immunotherapy Trials Network

  • Cancer Research Institute

  • Cancer Research Society

  • Cancer Research UK

  • Canopy Biosciences

  • Cantonal Hospital

  • Caprion Biosciences

  • Caprion Proteomics

  • CARB-X

  • Caris Life Sciences

  • Carlos Slim Health Institute

  • Carmentix

  • Carolina BioOncology Institute

  • Carolinas Medical Center (CMC)

  • Case Western Reserve University

  • CASI Pharmaceuticals

  • Catalan Institute of Nanotechnology (ICN)

  • Catalyn Medical Technologies

  • Catholic University Leuven

  • CBD Solutions

  • CBLPath

  • CDx Diagnostics

  • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

  • Celgene

  • Cellgen Diagnostics

  • Cellnetix

  • Cell Signaling Technology

  • Celmatix

  • Celsee

  • Celsius Therapeutics

  • Cenix BioScience

  • Centene

  • Center for Biomarker Research in Medicine

  • Center for Human Immunology

  • Autoimmunity and Inflammation

  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • Centogene

  • Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM)

  • Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

  • Centre for Imaging Technology Commercialization

  • Centre For Proteomic & Genomic Research

  • Centre Hospital University - Bordeaux

  • Centre Leon Berard

  • Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

  • CerebraCell

  • Certainty Health

  • Certis

  • Cerveau Technologies

  • Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine

  • CHDI Foundation

  • Chek Diagnostics

  • Chembio Diagnostics

  • Children's Hospital Boston

  • Children's Hospital of Orange County

  • Children's Medical Research Institute

  • Children's Minnesota

  • Children's Research Institute

  • Children's Hospital Colorado

  • Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)

  • Christian Doppler Research Association

  • Chugai Pharmaceutical

  • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

  • Circulogene

  • Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy

  • City of Hope

  • Clarient

  • Clearbridge Biomedics

  • Cleveland Clinic

  • Cleveland HeartLab

  • Clevexel Pharma

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Clinical Outcomes Tracking and Analysis

  • Clinica Ruiz

  • Cloudera

  • Cloud Pharmaceuticals

  • Clovis Oncology

  • Cognition Therapeutics

  • Cohen Veterans Bioscience

  • Color

  • Columbia University

  • Columbia University Medical Center

  • Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office

  • Companion Dx Reference Lab

  • CompanionDx Reference Lab

  • Companion Medical

  • Compugen

  • Concerto HealthAI

  • Contextual Genomics

  • COPD Foundation

  • Core Diagnostics India

  • Corgenix Medical

  • Coriell Life Sciences

  • Cornell University

  • Corning

  • Cosmo Bio

  • COTA

  • Courtagen Life Sciences

  • Covance

  • CRC Health

  • Critical Diagnostics

  • Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America

  • Crossbeta Biosciences

  • Crown Bioscience

  • CSIRO

  • Cure Forward

  • CURE Pharmaceutical

  • Curetis

  • Curie-Cancer

  • Curis

  • CvergenX

  • Cyclica

  • Cypher Genomics

  • CytoLumina Technologies

  • Cytox

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • Dako

  • DalCor Pharmaceuticals

  • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

  • Danish Center for Strategic Research into Type 2 Diabetes

  • DarioHealth

  • Datavant

  • David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research

  • Debiopharm

  • Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

  • Definiens

  • Dell

  • Deloitte

  • Denovo Biopharma

  • Department of Defense

  • Department of Veterans Affairs

  • DestiNA Genomics

  • Devicor Medical Products

  • DiaCarta

  • Diaceutics

  • diaDexus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s94ltz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-precision-medicine-partnering-deals-reportdirectory-2021-trends-players-and-financials-2014-2021-301379703.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Restaurant etiquette debate: Should you add a tip when you order takeout food?

    More than half of Americans (56%) started tipping more for restaurant food last year, according to a new Bank of America survey. Should you join them?

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • MassMutuals $4M fine, Boeing pilot expected to face charges, France slams U.S.-Australia submarine pact

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • How an Indian startup went from idea to unicorn in less than two years

    Investors say Apna found the right balance between product and market, focused on the tech, and built the right narrative.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • How to get Social Security right, according to a retirement expert

    An expert told Yahoo Money what people should know about Social Security to help their retirement plans.

  • Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?

    The U.S. domestic package segment contributed 48.6% of operating profit in the first half, with international package contributing 37.7%, and the supply chain solutions segment was a distant third with 13.7%. The majority of the targeted 2023 profit growth is forecast to come from a combination of growing revenue in the international package segment and the U.S. domestic package growing revenue and margin. As a result, management expects the U.S. domestic package segment to drive overall profit margin expansion from 2020 to 2023.

  • The GameStop phenomenon triggers potential restrictions in corporate America

    The GameStop phenomenon hit corporate America in the coffers this week. On Thursday, MassMutual paid a $4 million fine to settle a litigation with Massachusetts securities regulators.

  • Americans See Worst Buying Conditions in Decades on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment rose slightly in early September but remained close to a near-decade low, while buying conditions for household durables deteriorated to their worst since 1980 because of high prices.The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index edged up to 71 from 70.3 in August, data released Friday showed. The figure trailed the median estimate of 72 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Buying conditions for household durables, homes and motor vehicles all fell

  • Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.

  • Walgreens Boots heaps bonuses, rewards for pharmacists amid labor shortage

    The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a nationwide labor shortage, resulting in companies raising wages and providing incentives to employees ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Walgreens, CVS and other drug retailers that plan to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines are also likely to see more traffic between November and January, increasing the need to retain workers to meet this demand. U.S. retailers and restaurant companies, including Walmart and Chipotle Mexican Grill, have also raised hourly wages for employees.

  • 'This is how the SEC regulates': Crypto investors wary as Coinbase fight heats up, regulators circle

    The SEC is going on the offensive in crypto, but investors are skeptical as new products come to market in a sector that prides itself on decentralization.

  • FDA vaccine advisors weigh need for booster shots

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth analyst on the FDA meeting to determine the efficacy of promoting COVID-19 booster shots at this moment in time and what the impact of this decision could mean for the nation going forward.

  • Philip Morris wants to sell you inhalers for your asthma

    Philip Morris, the maker of Marlboros, has bought an asthma inhaler manufacturer, as part of its effort to turn itself into a pharma company. Healthcare advocates don't like it.

  • Shareholders Will Likely Find Altimmune, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALT) CEO Compensation Acceptable

    Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Vipin Garg plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Altimmune...

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • How A.I. will exacerbate inequality between rich & poor: Kai-Fu Lee

    Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to forecast the implications of artificial intelligence and its impact on the labor market.