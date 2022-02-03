U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.05
    -93.33 (-2.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,211.54
    -417.79 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,970.12
    -447.43 (-3.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.52
    -25.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.13
    +1.87 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0131 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0630 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9360
    +0.4860 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,627.87
    -999.17 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.28
    -7.77 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Global Precision Medicine Software Market Report 2022: Market was Valued at $1,344.28 Million in 2021 and is Expected to Reach $2,657.21 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 12.03%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Medicine Software Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The precision medicine software market size was valued at USD 1,344.28 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,657.21 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period.

Favorable government initiatives and the adoption of big data analytics and related software continue to drive precision medicine software industry growth. Precision medicine software is one of the fast-growing healthcare systems IT industry segments, driven predominantly by genomics, drug discovery & development, clinical research, and big data analytics.

Start-ups are leveraging many software and machine learning algorithms to help solve major and complex problems such as reducing R&D activities timeline and billion dollars of expenditure during drug development processes.

PRECISION MEDICINE SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • The on-cloud segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 100% in the forecast period. Cloud technology supports the industry with an agile and mountable provider engagement model. This provides better outcomes by pushing crucial information to clinicians while pulling vital, real-world insight back from key experts in the field.

  • Precision oncology has the highest share in Precision medicine practices by application. Oncology is the leading and fastest-growing therapeutic area in the life sciences industry. New treatments are being established at a remarkable pace, with more than 1100 oncology therapeutics in clinical development in the US alone.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

  • North America: North America made remarkable progress post the Human Genome Project in genome sequencing and precision medicine. The region is actively engaged in developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies with ICT and genome sequencing. This will drive demand in the precision medicine software industry.

  • Europe: The European Commission has been a driver for developing PM approaches to be readily implemented in healthcare practice. Its efforts started in 2010 with a series of workshops exploring different research areas that can contribute to developing precision medicine.

  • APAC: The region will likely witness a dramatic rise and innovation in precision medicine. China has already begun to make significant progress in genomics research, announcing its precision medicine initiative in 2016 with an investment of around USD 9 billion by 2030.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The key players in the precision medicine software market are Syapse, AccessDx Laboratory, Fabric Genomics, Foundation Medicine, Intel, and International Business Machines (IBM).

  • Companies are resolving to inorganic growth approaches. AccessDx Holdings acquired 2bPrecise to create the industry's most advanced precision medicine enablement solution.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Blockchain technology, which works on shared ledgers and distributed networks, can ensure the data is secured and used ethically while prohibiting mishandling. Thus, blockchain technology has a huge scope in the precision medicine market.

  • Start-ups and scaleups are developing research platforms and techniques to better understand the underlying causes of cancer. For instance, US-America start-up OncXerna creates an RNA expression biomarker panel that permits clinical researchers to develop algorithms for effective treatment using RNA signature derived from biomarker panels.

  • AI leverages sophisticated computation and deep learning to overcome the obstacles involved in sizeable disparate data sets and generate insights to enable the system to learn and reason. Over the last few years, AI approaches have been used in neurodevelopmental disorders, specifically autism spectrum disorder, epileptic encephalopathy, intellectual disability, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and rare genetic disorders.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

  • Technological Advancements for Improvement of Precision Medicine Delivery

  • Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Platform

  • The emergence of Local & Regional Start-Ups

  • Prevalence of Cancer, Genetic and Rare Diseases

  • Increased Partnership Among Software and Pharmaceutical Companies

Key Vendors

  • AccessDx Laboratory

  • Fabric Genomics

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Intel

  • IBM

  • Syapse

Other Prominent Vendors

  • GenomOncology

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • LifeOmic

  • NantHealth

  • PhenoTips

  • PierianDx

  • Qiagen

  • Roper Technologies

  • SOPHiA GENETICS

  • Translational Software

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances In Precision Medicine Delivery
8.2 Increased Adoption Of Cloud-Based Platforms
8.3 Emergence Of Local & Regional Start-UPS
8.4 Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 High Prevalence Of Cancer, Genetic, & Rare Diseases
9.2 Increased Partnerships Among Software & Pharmaceutical Companies
9.3 Paradigm Shift Toward Tailored Disease Treatment

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 High R&D & Implementation Cost Of Precision Medicine
10.2 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals
10.3 Lack Of Security & Storage For Large Volumes Of Sequenced Data

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geography Insights
11.2.2 Deployment Insights
11.2.3 Application Insights
11.2.4 End-User Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Deployment
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 On-Premise
12.4 Cloud

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Precision Oncology
13.4 Pharmacogenomics
13.5 Rare Disease

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Healthcare Providers
14.4 Research Labs
14.5 Pharma & Biotech Companies

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udylyk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-precision-medicine-software-market-report-2022-market-was-valued-at-1-344-28-million-in-2021-and-is-expected-to-reach-2-657-21-million-by-2027--growing-at-a-cagr-of-12-03-301475133.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets t

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Presents a Mixed Picture Right Now

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific , the tools and diagnostics provider for the life sciences industry. Casper said that Thermo Fisher had a spectacular year in 2021 and grew over 20%, including the largest acquisition in the company's history. Fortunately, Thermo Fisher is well positioned to assist in all of these areas and even has the capacity to help manufacture vaccines as well.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • CNN Employees Grill WarnerMedia CEO Over Jeff Zucker’s Departure

    Jason Kilar said there are no plans to issue additional information about the investigation, which he said is complete.

  • Latest Litecoin price and analysis (LTC to USD)

    Litecoin has acted resiliently to a market-wide sell-off this week as it keeps its head afloat above the $100 level of support. It is now the 21st largest cryptocurrency by market cap with a valuation of $7.5 billion.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • American Airlines boosts order for Boeing 737 Maxes, but delays Dreamliner deliveries

    The carrier said it expects to add another 30 new Max jets to a 2013 order from Boeing. However, Dreamliner deliveries planned for next January now aren't slated to begin until the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • PECO undergoes rebranding after parent Exelon completes split into two companies

    PECO, the largest energy provider to southeastern Pennsylvania, will undergo rebranding, including a new logo, after its parent company Exelon split its business into two entities. Exelon, the largest regulated utility company in the U.S., on Wednesday completed the spinout of its former power generation and competitive energy business, Constellation Energy Corp., in a move first announced in February 2021. PECO will remain a subsidiary of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC), as will Delaware-based energy providers Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power.

  • What to Expect From Caterpillar in 2022

    In what's becoming a familiar refrain during earnings season, Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) fourth-quarter earnings were pressured by soaring supply chain costs that will extend into 2022. In addition, management is taking pricing action to offset cost increases and believes that profit margin headwinds will disappear when the supply chain pressures ease. Does it all add up to make a Caterpillar a stock to buy on a dip?

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3