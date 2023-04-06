Global Precision Viticulture Strategic Business Report 2023: Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of Grapes and Wines

Company Logo

Global Market for Precision Viticulture

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Viticulture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Precision Viticulture estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Guidance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$794.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote Sensing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $291.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Precision Viticulture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$291.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$386.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$235.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Ateknea Solutions

Groupe ICV

John Deere

QuantisLabs ltd.

Teejet Technologies

TerraNIS

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Primer

Adoption of New Technologies and Increasing Demand for High Quality Grapes Drive the Precision Viticulture Market

Guidance Systems: Key Technology Segment of the Precision Viticulture Market

Asia Pacific: The Largest Precision Viticulture Market Worldwide

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Precision Viticulture - An Introduction

Enabling Technologies for Vineyard Variation

Approaches to Managing Variability

Benefits of Precision Viticulture

Economic Benefits

Tools to Optimize Vineyard Performance

Terroir Management

Canopy Management

Crop Load Monitoring

Berry Quality Management

Harvest Management

Disease Management

Water Management

Environmental Monitoring

Wireless Sensor Networks

Soil Mapping

Weed Control

Yield Monitoring

Managing Vineyard Operations: Software Applications

Precision Viticulture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of Grapes and Wines

Digital Vineyards: The Concept of Self Thinking Farms

Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability Management in Vineyards

SmartVineyards Hardware and Software for Accurate Measurements and Predictions

Using Artificial Intelligence and Drones to Improve Quality and Yield

Sensor Driven Viticulture Tools Measure and Monitor Vines

Object Based Image Analysis Based on Digital Surface Model for 3D Grapevine Characterization

Multiple Benefits from Remote Sensing Drone Technology

Precision Viticulture: Implementation Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

