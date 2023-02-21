U.S. markets closed

Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness of Early Diagnosis Bolsters Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market, By Imaging Type, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global preclinical brain imaging market held a market value of USD 658.70 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1,076.21 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period.

The market is expanding primarily as a result of an increase in investments and financing for R&D as well as the rapid pace of technological improvements that have led to the creation of hybrid imaging systems. Preclinical research is changing the way that modern medicine is practised and how health issues are addressed. Preclinical imaging techniques fully adhere to 3R (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement) policies and allow for the reduction of biological variability, the acquisition of an impressive amount of distinct information, and a significant reduction in the number of animals needed for a given study.

Technology developments in molecular imaging, rising need for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and an increase in preclinical research funding from both commercial and public organisations are the main drivers driving the growth of the preclinical brain imaging market.

Growth Influencers:

Rising Awareness of Early Diagnosis

A new wave of diagnostics has replaced conventional diagnostics, marking a paradigm shift. The market under investigation is expected to develop as more products with cutting-edge features are introduced. For instance, the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have teamed up to launch the Africa Collaborative Initiative to Advance Diagnostics in order to overcome the current barriers preventing the advancement of the diagnostic agenda in Africa (AFCAD). This strategic alliance was introduced in December 2018 in Abuja to advance the achievement of universal healthcare in Africa.

Additional collaborators in this effort include UNITAID, Institut de Recherche, de Surveillance Epidemiologique et de Formation (IRESSEF), African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), World Health Organization Africa Regional Office (WHO-AFRO), and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). Over the past ten years, significant expenditures have been made by national governments, NGOs, partners, and donors to address the technical, financial, and health system causes of diagnostic gaps in Africa.

The surge in population growth

The high rate of population expansion directly adds to the rising need for preclinical brain imaging. For instance, the population of the globe is projected to rise by 2 billion people in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion people today to 9.7 billion in 2050, with a potential peak of 11 billion people by 2100, according to statistics provided by the United Nations. As a result, the market is expanding due to the strong demand that the rising population generates.

Segments Overview:

The global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented into imaging type and end user.

By Imaging Type

  • Computed Tomography (CT)

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRi)

  • Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

  • Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

The computed tomography segment held the highest share of more than 60% in 2021.

By End User

  • Pharma and Biotech Companies

  • Contract research organization (CRO's)

  • Education & Research Institutes

The pharma and biotech companies segment is expected to reach USD 531.16 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

By region, the global preclinical brain imaging market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market for preclinical brain imaging held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for preclinical brain imaging is expected to grow highest at a CAGR of 6.51% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global preclinical brain imaging market include Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services, Inc., Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech Holdings PLC, Ascension Seton, Pyramid Healthcare, and Promises Behavioral Health, among others.

The major players in the market hold approximately 45% of the market share. The players are focused on mergers, new product launches, and partnerships. For instance, for its array of market-leading preclinical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, Bruker introduced cutting-edge 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets in May 2022. Moreover, PerkinElmer announced in April 2022 that the Vega imaging system, a first-of-its-kind ultrasound platform that integrates hands-free, automated technology well with high-throughput capability to expedite non-invasive research and drug development studies of liver, cancer, as well as kidney disease, cardiology, and more, had been added to its in vivo imaging portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market

Chapter 4. Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Overview

Chapter 5. Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market, By Imaging Type

Chapter 6. North America Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 7. Europe Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 9. South America Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 10. Middle East & Africa Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Company Profile 

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Acadia Healthcare

  • The MENTOR Network

  • Universal Health Services, Inc.

  • Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

  • CareTech Holdings PLC

  • Ascension Seton

  • Pyramid Healthcare

  • Promises Behavioral Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etumna

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-preclinical-brain-imaging-market-report-2022-rising-awareness-of-early-diagnosis-bolsters-growth-301751093.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

