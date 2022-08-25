U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Global Preclinical CRO Market Report to Hit $8.51 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical CRO Market Research Report by Services (Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies and Toxicology Testing), End-user, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Preclinical CRO Market size was estimated at USD 4,925.16 million in 2021, USD 5,379.95 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.55% to reach USD 8,517.42 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Preclinical CRO to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Services, the market was studied across Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies and Toxicology Testing.

  • Based on End-user, the market was studied across Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government and Academic Institutes, and Medical Device Companies.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Diabetes, Immunological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, and Respiratory Diseases.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Preclinical CRO Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Spending on CRO Services

  • Surge in the Number of Drugs in the Preclinical Phase

  • Increasing Support and Approval Processes from Regulatory Authorities Related to Cro Services

Restraints

  • Lack of Standardization as Per International Regulatory Requirements

Opportunities

  • Increase in R&D Budget for Drug Development

  • Growing Trend of Outsourcing End-To-End Services by Pharmaceutical Companies

Challenges

  • High Adoption Rate Toxicology Testing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Preclinical CRO Market, by Services

7. Preclinical CRO Market, by End-User

8. Preclinical CRO Market, by Application

9. Americas Preclinical CRO Market

10. Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Atuka Inc.

  • CATO SMS

  • Celerion

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

  • Emergo

  • Ethica Group

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • ICON PLC

  • Inotiv, Inc.

  • Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.

  • Medpace, Inc.

  • PharmaCircle LLC

  • PPD Inc.

  • SCiAN Services

  • Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

  • Syneos Health, Inc.

  • Syreon Corporation

  • Veristat LLC

  • Vimta Labs Limited

  • WuXi AppTec, Inc.

  • ZM Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5122j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-preclinical-cro-market-report-to-hit-8-51-billion-by-2027--301612461.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

