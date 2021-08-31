Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Organization Size, By End-Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Component (Solutions, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services)), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Inventory Management, Predictive Maintenance, Predictive Route Planning, Demand Forecasting, Others), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End-Use Industry (Retail, Manufacturing, Aviation, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market are expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.The improving economic conditions around the globe and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are making the market more competitive.



Businesses are actively adopting lucrative marketing strategies to maintain their position in the market and make advanced steps to make or grow their margin of profits.The customer data and transaction records are analyzed to forecast the consumption behavior and fulfill the customer needs and expectations, thereby it aids in maintaining the proper supply chains by the organizations.



The need to maintain the proper supply chain is essential to minimize wastage and maximize the profit obtained from the organizations as it focuses on the flow of goods, services, and information from the point of origin to customers.The presence of uncertainties due to change in the behavior of consumers, supplies transportation, lead times and organizational risk leads can adversely affect the supply chain and therefore the supply chain requires management and planning to fulfill the requirements.



The demand uncertainties can adversely affect the performance of the supply chain with a significant effect on the inventory planning, transportation process, and production scheduling which indicates the necessity of the predictive analytics and maintenance of supply chain thereby is expected to boost the market growth.

Global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market are segmented into component, deployment, application, end-use industry, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of the market players in the region and the growing adoption of technological advancements for the management of the supply chain is expected to influence the market growth.

The major players operating in the global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co., SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Intel Corporation, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market based on component, deployment, application, organization size, end-use industry, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Predictive Analytics and Maintenance In Supply Chain service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Component:

o Solutions

o Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

• Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Application:

o Inventory Management

o Predictive Maintenance

o Predictive Route Planning

o Demand Forecasting

o Others

• Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Organisation Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By End-Use Industry:

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Aviation

o Healthcare

o Energy and Power

o Others

• Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

China

South Korea

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

