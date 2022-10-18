Global Predictive Analytics Market to Reach $40.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Predictive Analytics Market to Reach $40.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Predictive Analytics estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Predictive Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 353 Featured) -
Altair Engineering, Inc.
FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NTT DATA Corporation
Oracle Corporation
RapidMiner, Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Tableau Software, Inc.
Tibco Software, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Predictive Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: World Predictive Analytics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Predictive Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Analytics by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Analytics by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
