New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Global Predictive Analytics Market to Reach $40.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Predictive Analytics estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Predictive Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 353 Featured) -

Altair Engineering, Inc.

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Predictive Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

