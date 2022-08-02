Global Predictive Analytics Markets Report 2022: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2023, and CAGR Projections Through 2027
Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Analytics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global market for predictive analytics and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry, and region.
In this report the publisher examines the ways in which the predictive analytics market is changing and how it has evolved. This study covers a thorough examination of both new and established companies in the market. The publisher estimates global and regional market sizes for 2021 and projects demand from 2022 to 2027 at the industry level.
Emergence and adoption of big data and other related technologies, growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), cost benefits of cloud-based predictive analytics solutions, and organizations focusing on developing data-driven strategies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the predictive analytics market. However, changing regional data regulations and data privacy and security concerns could hinder market growth in some cases.
Nevertheless, the rising demand for real-time analytical solutions, the rising importance of predictive analytics in achieving manufacturing excellence, and the rising demand for business intelligence (BI) and advanced analytics are expected to create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.
In this report, the global market for predictive analytics has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and region. Based on components, the predictive analytics market has been segmented into solutions and services.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they use to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global predictive analytics market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and subsegments
Estimation of the actual market size for predictive analytics in value terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market growth drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the global market for predictive analytics, and assessment of the COVID-19 impact on this industry
Highlights of the current state of the predictive analytics market, region-specific developments in the industry, and evaluation of current and future demand for predictive analytics and services
Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
Review of the patent filings and patent grants on predicative analytics, and emerging technologies/developments in the global market
Market share analysis of the key industry participants in the predictive analytics market, along with their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Microsoft Corp., Oracle, SAP SE, Tableau Software LLC, and Tibco Software Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Market Overview
Importance of Predictive Analytics
Fraud Detection
Streamlining Operations
Risk Reduction
Predicting Customer Behavior
Predicting Healthcare Diagnosis
Content Recommendation
Equipment Maintenance
Virtual Assistants
Optimizing Marketing Campaigns
Predictive Analytics Models
Predictive Models
Descriptive Models
Decision Models
Predictive Analytics Workflow
Requirement Collection
Data Collection
Data Analysis
Statistical Analysis
Predictive Modeling
Predictions and Monitoring
Market Evolution/History
Future Expectations
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Analysis of Market Factors
Impact of Covid-19
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Regulatory Implications
Predictive Analytics Vs. Other Technologies Analysis
Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Predictive Analytics
Blockchain and Predictive Analytics
Machine Learning (Ml) and Predictive Analytics
Internet of Things (Iot) and Predictive Analytics
Patent Analysis
Recently Granted Key Patents
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment/Subsegment
Introduction
Solutions
Financial Analytics
Risk Analytics
Marketing Analytics
Sales Analytics
Customer Analytics
Web and Social Media Analytics
Supply Chain Analytics
Network Analytics
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
Introduction
On-Premises
Regional Markets for On-Premise Deployment
Cloud
Regional Markets for Cloud Deployment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Introduction
Large Enterprises
Regional Markets for Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Regional Markets for Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
Introduction
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)
Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Bfsi
Regional Markets for Bfsi
Government and Defense
Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Government and Defense
Regional Markets for Government and Defense
Telecommunications and Information Technology (It)
Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Telecommunications and It
Regional Markets for Telecommunications and It
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare and Life Sciences
Regional Markets for Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing
Regional Markets for Manufacturing
Retail and E-Commerce
Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Retail and E-Commerce
Regional Markets for Retail and E-Commerce
Transportation and Logistics
Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Transportation and Logistics
Regional Markets for Transportation and Logistics
Others
Media and Entertainment
Energy and Utilities
Travel and Hospitality
Regional Markets for Other Industries
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North American Market Outlook
North American Market, by Country
North American Market, by Segment/Subsegment
North American Market, by Deployment Mode
North American Market, by Organization Size
North American Market, by End-User Industry
European Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
Rest of World (Row) Market Outlook
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Top Companies
Strategic Analysis
Product Launches and Developments
Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers, and Investments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)
Altair Engineering Inc.
Alteryx Inc.
Board International Sa
Cloudera Inc.
Domo Inc.
Fair Isaac Corp. (Fico)
H2O.Ai
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.
Knime AG
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Qlik International Ab
Rapidminer Inc.
Sap Se
Sas Institute Inc.
Tableau Software LLC
Teradata Corp.
Tibco Software Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
