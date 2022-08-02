U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.25
    -27.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,613.00
    -154.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,858.25
    -104.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.50
    -12.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.56
    -0.33 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.14
    +2.81 (+13.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7920
    -0.8470 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,723.00
    -630.67 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.32
    -20.08 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.46
    +4.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Global Predictive Analytics Markets Report 2022: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2023, and CAGR Projections Through 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Predictive Analytics Market

Global Predictive Analytics Market
Global Predictive Analytics Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Analytics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global market for predictive analytics and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry, and region.

In this report the publisher examines the ways in which the predictive analytics market is changing and how it has evolved. This study covers a thorough examination of both new and established companies in the market. The publisher estimates global and regional market sizes for 2021 and projects demand from 2022 to 2027 at the industry level.

Emergence and adoption of big data and other related technologies, growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), cost benefits of cloud-based predictive analytics solutions, and organizations focusing on developing data-driven strategies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the predictive analytics market. However, changing regional data regulations and data privacy and security concerns could hinder market growth in some cases.

Nevertheless, the rising demand for real-time analytical solutions, the rising importance of predictive analytics in achieving manufacturing excellence, and the rising demand for business intelligence (BI) and advanced analytics are expected to create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.

In this report, the global market for predictive analytics has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and region. Based on components, the predictive analytics market has been segmented into solutions and services.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they use to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global predictive analytics market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and subsegments

  • Estimation of the actual market size for predictive analytics in value terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market growth drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the global market for predictive analytics, and assessment of the COVID-19 impact on this industry

  • Highlights of the current state of the predictive analytics market, region-specific developments in the industry, and evaluation of current and future demand for predictive analytics and services

  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

  • Review of the patent filings and patent grants on predicative analytics, and emerging technologies/developments in the global market

  • Market share analysis of the key industry participants in the predictive analytics market, along with their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Microsoft Corp., Oracle, SAP SE, Tableau Software LLC, and Tibco Software Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Market Overview

  • Importance of Predictive Analytics

  • Fraud Detection

  • Streamlining Operations

  • Risk Reduction

  • Predicting Customer Behavior

  • Predicting Healthcare Diagnosis

  • Content Recommendation

  • Equipment Maintenance

  • Virtual Assistants

  • Optimizing Marketing Campaigns

  • Predictive Analytics Models

  • Predictive Models

  • Descriptive Models

  • Decision Models

  • Predictive Analytics Workflow

  • Requirement Collection

  • Data Collection

  • Data Analysis

  • Statistical Analysis

  • Predictive Modeling

  • Predictions and Monitoring

  • Market Evolution/History

  • Future Expectations

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Challenges

  • Market Opportunities

  • Analysis of Market Factors

  • Impact of Covid-19

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Regulatory Implications

  • Predictive Analytics Vs. Other Technologies Analysis

  • Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Predictive Analytics

  • Blockchain and Predictive Analytics

  • Machine Learning (Ml) and Predictive Analytics

  • Internet of Things (Iot) and Predictive Analytics

  • Patent Analysis

  • Recently Granted Key Patents

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment/Subsegment

  • Introduction

  • Solutions

  • Financial Analytics

  • Risk Analytics

  • Marketing Analytics

  • Sales Analytics

  • Customer Analytics

  • Web and Social Media Analytics

  • Supply Chain Analytics

  • Network Analytics

  • Services

  • Professional Services

  • Managed Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

  • Introduction

  • On-Premises

  • Regional Markets for On-Premise Deployment

  • Cloud

  • Regional Markets for Cloud Deployment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Introduction

  • Large Enterprises

  • Regional Markets for Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Regional Markets for Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

  • Introduction

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

  • Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Bfsi

  • Regional Markets for Bfsi

  • Government and Defense

  • Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Government and Defense

  • Regional Markets for Government and Defense

  • Telecommunications and Information Technology (It)

  • Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Telecommunications and It

  • Regional Markets for Telecommunications and It

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Regional Markets for Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Manufacturing

  • Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing

  • Regional Markets for Manufacturing

  • Retail and E-Commerce

  • Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Retail and E-Commerce

  • Regional Markets for Retail and E-Commerce

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Transportation and Logistics

  • Regional Markets for Transportation and Logistics

  • Others

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Regional Markets for Other Industries

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction

  • North American Market Outlook

  • North American Market, by Country

  • North American Market, by Segment/Subsegment

  • North American Market, by Deployment Mode

  • North American Market, by Organization Size

  • North American Market, by End-User Industry

  • European Market Outlook

  • Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

  • Rest of World (Row) Market Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Top Companies

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Product Launches and Developments

  • Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers, and Investments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

  • Altair Engineering Inc.

  • Alteryx Inc.

  • Board International Sa

  • Cloudera Inc.

  • Domo Inc.

  • Fair Isaac Corp. (Fico)

  • H2O.Ai

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.

  • Knime AG

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Qlik International Ab

  • Rapidminer Inc.

  • Sap Se

  • Sas Institute Inc.

  • Tableau Software LLC

  • Teradata Corp.

  • Tibco Software Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfh251

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • BP Boosts Returns as Oil Refining and Trading Drive Profit Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after an “exceptional” in oil refining and trading lifted profits above even the highest expectations. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to sh

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings

    The company's second-quarter earnings report could bring forth a few surprises

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Google chief warns bloated staff of ‘real concerns’ over productivity

    CEO Sundar Pichai said productivity has fallen behind its targets considering its number of employees.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Stocks Drop as US-China Tension Stirs Haven Demand: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, driving investors into the safety of government bonds.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%, with

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard may have ‘more bumps in the road’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President of Equity Research John Freeman joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Activision Blizzard's Q2 earnings report, their price target on the stock, and the outlook of Microsoft's acquisition of the video game developer.