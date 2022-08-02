Global Predictive Analytics Markets Report 2022: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2023, and CAGR Projections Through 2027

Company Logo

Global Predictive Analytics Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Analytics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global market for predictive analytics and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry, and region.

In this report the publisher examines the ways in which the predictive analytics market is changing and how it has evolved. This study covers a thorough examination of both new and established companies in the market. The publisher estimates global and regional market sizes for 2021 and projects demand from 2022 to 2027 at the industry level.



Emergence and adoption of big data and other related technologies, growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), cost benefits of cloud-based predictive analytics solutions, and organizations focusing on developing data-driven strategies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the predictive analytics market. However, changing regional data regulations and data privacy and security concerns could hinder market growth in some cases.



Nevertheless, the rising demand for real-time analytical solutions, the rising importance of predictive analytics in achieving manufacturing excellence, and the rising demand for business intelligence (BI) and advanced analytics are expected to create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.



In this report, the global market for predictive analytics has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and region. Based on components, the predictive analytics market has been segmented into solutions and services.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they use to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global predictive analytics market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size for predictive analytics in value terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market growth drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the global market for predictive analytics, and assessment of the COVID-19 impact on this industry

Highlights of the current state of the predictive analytics market, region-specific developments in the industry, and evaluation of current and future demand for predictive analytics and services

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Review of the patent filings and patent grants on predicative analytics, and emerging technologies/developments in the global market

Market share analysis of the key industry participants in the predictive analytics market, along with their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Microsoft Corp., Oracle, SAP SE, Tableau Software LLC, and Tibco Software Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Overview

Importance of Predictive Analytics

Fraud Detection

Streamlining Operations

Risk Reduction

Predicting Customer Behavior

Predicting Healthcare Diagnosis

Content Recommendation

Equipment Maintenance

Virtual Assistants

Optimizing Marketing Campaigns

Predictive Analytics Models

Predictive Models

Descriptive Models

Decision Models

Predictive Analytics Workflow

Requirement Collection

Data Collection

Data Analysis

Statistical Analysis

Predictive Modeling

Predictions and Monitoring

Market Evolution/History

Future Expectations

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Analysis of Market Factors

Impact of Covid-19

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Implications

Predictive Analytics Vs. Other Technologies Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Predictive Analytics

Blockchain and Predictive Analytics

Machine Learning (Ml) and Predictive Analytics

Internet of Things (Iot) and Predictive Analytics

Patent Analysis

Recently Granted Key Patents

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment/Subsegment

Introduction

Solutions

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Customer Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Introduction

On-Premises

Regional Markets for On-Premise Deployment

Cloud

Regional Markets for Cloud Deployment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Regional Markets for Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Regional Markets for Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Bfsi

Regional Markets for Bfsi

Government and Defense

Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Government and Defense

Regional Markets for Government and Defense

Telecommunications and Information Technology (It)

Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Telecommunications and It

Regional Markets for Telecommunications and It

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Regional Markets for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing

Regional Markets for Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Retail and E-Commerce

Regional Markets for Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Transportation and Logistics

Regional Markets for Transportation and Logistics

Others

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Regional Markets for Other Industries

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North American Market Outlook

North American Market, by Country

North American Market, by Segment/Subsegment

North American Market, by Deployment Mode

North American Market, by Organization Size

North American Market, by End-User Industry

European Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

Rest of World (Row) Market Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches and Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers, and Investments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Altair Engineering Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Board International Sa

Cloudera Inc.

Domo Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp. (Fico)

H2O.Ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.

Knime AG

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qlik International Ab

Rapidminer Inc.

Sap Se

Sas Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC

Teradata Corp.

Tibco Software Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfh251

