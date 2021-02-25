The Global Predictive Dialer Software Market size is expected to reach $6. 6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 35% CAGR during the forecast period. Predictive dialer software is based on statistical algorithms that helps in predicting the availability of contact center agents and assess the standard time for answering a phone call.

New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Dialer Software Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028129/?utm_source=GNW

The rate of dialing is then regulated on the basis of these two factors. In order to acquire a high number of customers, Businesses are extensively adopting predictive dialer systems. Moreover, predictive dialer is capable of dialing numbers from a list of phone numbers and can identify voicemail messages, disconnected phone numbers, busy signals, and unanswered numbers. This advanced system potentially enables companies to keep their customers updated about an emergency and service problems.



Several businesses across the globe are using predictive dialer software to get benefitted from automated dialer technology. This technology helps in connecting companies with their customers in real-time. With the help of this software, contact center agents can adjust the calling rate effectively depending on the sales benchmarks and quotas. The software also enables agents to access valuable information about customers and can fix the next call.



Predictive dialer software helps the contact center agents to efficiently manage high call volumes. The software also assists businesses to enhance the efficiency and productivity of agents even with a less workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to boost the demand for predictive dialer software because many companies are inclined to work with a restricted workforce amidst the pandemic.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software (Without Services) and Services. The software segment acquired maximum share of the predictive dialer software market in 2019. The software is efficient enough to skip fake numbers and busy signals, thus helping agents in growing the customer calling rate. This also helps agents in upgrading the customer experience by lessening the average call duration. Therefore, businesses are generally adopting predictive dialer software to reduce leisure time.



By Deployment Type



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment would exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth can be credited to the rising adoption of cloud-based software by companies to reduce the expenses and hassles associated with managing an on-premise system. These systems allow businesses to work with less hardware and software resources. Due to their smooth integration capabilities, companies highly prefers Cloud-based systems.



By Enterprise Size



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The market was dominated by the large enterprises’ segment in 2019. The deployment of predictive dialer software for inside sales, cold-calling and customer support performances is increasingly hugely. The software can help large enterprises as it is usually designed to manage a large number of customers’ calls in a short span of time. Contact center agents in big companies are broadly using this software due to the advanced algorithms in-built in this software to decrease the waiting time and enhance agent efficiency.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Government, BFSI, Healthcare and Others. The government segment is likely to show the prominent CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be credited to the increasing need for introducing efficient public services. Government agencies are broadly adopting predictive dialer systems to offer quality services to the public. A lot of companies are offering numerous automated, user-friendly, and communications solutions for local, state, and federal government organizations and agencies.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The market was dominated by North America in 2019. Some leading market players have their presence in North America. A huge number of contact centers that are operational in North America are fuelling the deployment of predictive dialer systems in the region. Contact centers in the area are vigorously adopting these systems to modernize their operations, execute internal processes more effectively and deliver information more efficiently.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Five9, Inc., NICE Ltd., RingCentral, Inc., Agile CRM, ChaseData Corporation, Convoso, Inc., PhoneBurner, Star2Billing S.L., VanillaSoft, Inc., and Ytel, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Predictive Dialer Software Market



Dec-2020: Five9 came into partnership with Conn3ct, a truly vendor-agnostic communications partner. This partnership aimed to expand the global presence of Five9. Under the partnership, the companies integrated the suite of communication channels offered by Conn3ct with the omnichannel contact center experience from Five9 to offer high customer engagements and a customizable contact center to fulfill the unique requirement of the customer.



Nov-2020: Five9 acquired Inference Solutions, the market-leading provider of intelligent virtual agents (IVAs). The acquisition added Inference to the Five9 portfolio which aims to boost its position in AI while delivering customers with a market-leading IVA at a time when customers want efficient real-time assistance.



Oct-2020: VanillaSoft acquired Autoklose, the email automation and sales intelligence platform vendor. Following the acquisition, the Autoklose email campaign and cadence platform are combined with VanillaSoft to deliver customers’ pre and post-sales nurturing capabilities from within the platform. It would give B2B sales teams a tool to help them in scaling their email reach to prospects and leads.



Sep-2020: Convoso unveiled Comply, a separate product for call centers requiring a manual click to dial functionality. Comply supports compliance with TCPA rules intended to forbid telemarketing without prior written consent. This product comes with Convoso’s powerful features which boost productivity and profitability.



May-2020: Five9 launched an Agent-Expert Consultation experience. It seamlessly helps the contact center agents to connect to the subject matter expertise of any Zoom Phone users in the organization. It further enables agents to answer questions more quickly and accurately.



Nov-2019: Five9 entered into an agreement to acquire Whendu’s iPaaS platform. The acquisition helped in solving two problems of the company by utilizing a powerful platform. These problem includes the problem in migration owing to custom integrations and complex workflows and Second, to improve customer service, the resulting workflows are mostly complex and need custom development work. It further enables the citizen developer to visually make custom workflows with no need for coding, reducing the complexity and cost of integrating disparate systems.



Jan-2019: RingCentral entered into an agreement to acquire Connect First, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform. The acquisition helped the RingCentral Customer Engagement portfolio to include RingCentral Contact Center for inward communications and Workforce Optimization (WFO), RingCentral Engage for digital customer engagement, and Connect First for outbound/blended customer interactions.



Apr-2018: RingCentral partnered with MicroCorp, a distributor of communications and cloud solutions. The partnership allowed RingCentral to strengthen its program with strategic partners as the company’s demand for cloud communications solutions continues to increase.



Jan-2018: ChaseData launched its new Agent Workstation Application. This application is complete with a portfolio of new tools that focus on user experience, managing access to campaign data, and innovative integration of third-party apps that became indispensable to leading call centers.



Apr-2017: NICE and its company, inContact announced the development of Fast Track, a set of migration packages. It was specifically designed to help Avaya customers shift from their legacy system to a reliable, modern contact center. These new migration packages deliver organizations, an efficient and seamless migration from the traditional outdated contact center system to an integrated, analytics-based experience center in the cloud.



Nov-2016: NICE completed its acquisition of inContact, the cloud contact center software company. The acquisition brought together the two market leaders in contact center applications and contact center cloud. Together, the companies deliver the market’s first truly integrated contact center platform with an advanced analytics-driven workforce optimization portfolio in the cloud.



Aug-2016: Agile CRM announced the beta release of the Warm Call Transfer feature. This feature allowed the agents to shift calls to other agents without hanging up the customer call.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software (Without Services)



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• IT & Telecom



• Government



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Five9, Inc.



• NICE Ltd.



• RingCentral, Inc.



• Agile CRM



• ChaseData Corporation



• Convoso, Inc.



• PhoneBurner



• Star2Billing S.L.



• VanillaSoft, Inc.



• Ytel, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028129/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



