Global Predictive Disease Analytics Market is anticipated to hit revenue of US$ 18.64 Billion while expanding at 22.5% CAGR through 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

With Oracle and IBM leading the way, the predictive disease analytics industry is set to grow significantly, with the United States maintaining its dominant position in the market for the foreseeable future. It is anticipated that the predictive disease analytics market will reach a valuation of US$ 18.64 billion by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Predictive Disease Analytics Market is predicted to register a CAGR of 2 2 .5% over the forecast period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is anticipated to increase from US$ 2.45 billion in 2023 to US$ 18.64 billion by 2033 end.



The demand for predictive disease analytics is expected to increase owing to the soaring patient load on the healthcare administrative. Furthermore, the surging prevalence of diseases and gigantically increasing data generation are boosting the adoption of predictive disease analytics. The heightened pressure on the healthcare industry to offer improved patient care at reduced costs is further unlocking new opportunities for the growth of predictive disease analytics.

The robust technological advancement and investment by the healthcare industry are resulting in the speedy digitization of the healthcare sector. Analytical platforms are utilized across the globe to effectively manage patients and their retention. In addition to this, the deployment of these tools enhances staff productivity, minimizes caregivers’ burden, and enhances patient management.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Content (ToC) @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16918

The growing adoption of predictive disease analytics by policymakers to analyze statistics and models for enhanced decision-making are also expected to favor market growth. Additionally, top players are also intensely concentrating on developing technologically upgraded tools for better patient outcomes.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Predictive Disease Analytics Market:

The United States market is expected to acquire a large market share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the surging burden of chronic illnesses in the country.

In China, the market is expected to witness expeditious growth. High growth opportunities for the top players in China are expected to propel market growth.

The software and services section is projected to obtain 69.9% in 2022. Increasing investments in the IT sector are anticipated to propel segment growth.

Cloud-based solutions are expected to witness a high adoption rate in the future. Increasing demand for solutions that generate user engagement and give easy access to medical information is forecasted to boost segment growth.

The healthcare payers segment is expected to account for 40.9% market share in 2022. The growing adoption of predictive disease analytics for the evaluation of insurance claims is expected to bolster segment growth.

The healthcare provider segment is anticipated to witness robust growth. Surging demand for these services to make better decisions related to healthcare is expected to propel segment growth.

Story continues

Developments in Predictive Disease Analytics in News:

In July 2022, Trilliant Health, which is a healthcare consulting company, released an analytics tool called SimilarityIndex. The tool helps healthcare institutions to precisely benchmark by locating extremely similar markets, facilities, providers, and patient populations.

In July 2022, juli, a corporation that focuses on managing chronic conditions utilizing AI, declared the development of an advisory board. This board consists of digital health pioneers that help patients to better control complex chronic diseases by gathering and analyzing insights from the environment, smartphones, wearables, electron magnetic resonance, and patient-reported data.

In November 2022, SEMCAP, a U.S.-based investment company, revealed its healthcare investment strategy. This new investment strategy includes high-growth opportunities, technology-enabled service companies, and next-Gen healthcare technology, taking into consideration digital trends in the healthcare industry and demographics.



Are you looking for customized information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16918

Key Companies Profiled:

Oracle

IBM

SAS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Health Catalyst.

Apixio Inc.



Predictive Disease Analytics Market by Category

By Component, the Predictive Disease Analytics Industry is segmented as:

Predictive Disease Analytics in Software and Services

Predictive Disease Analytics in Hardware

By Deployment, the Predictive Disease Analytics Industry is categorized as:

On-premise Predictive Disease Analytics

Cloud-based Predictive Disease Analytics

By End User, the Predictive Disease Analytics Market is segregated as:

Predictive Disease Analytics for Healthcare Payers

Predictive Disease Analytics for Healthcare Providers

Predictive Disease Analytics for Others



Click here today to buy your full report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16918

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Predictive Disease Analytics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/predictive-disease-analytics-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Size - The global uncomplicated urinary tract infection treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 5.96 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 17 Billion by registering a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Growth - The stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to increase at a 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from US$ 26.34 billion in 2023 to US$ 39.36 billion in 2033.

Short-read Sequencing Market Trends - The short-read sequencing market size is projected to be valued at US$ 6,322.03 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 34,401.22 million by 2033. The sales of short-read sequencing are projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 18.46% during the forecast period.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Demand - The global microbial fermentation technology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 32,729.05 million in 2023. The demand for microbial fermentation technology is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% to surpass US$ 56,974.87 million by 2033.

Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market Forecast - The global cerebral oximetry monitoring market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 217.24 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow 2X to surpass US$ 435.40 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



