Global Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery Systems Markets Report 2021: Devices, Markets, Therapeutics, Strategies, & Forecasts
Specialty prefilled injection devices are creating new opportunities for drug developers and marketers. These devices provide the ability to create product differentiation in the age of direct-to-consumer marketing.
Because biological drugs most often target chronic conditions, dosing strategies and treatment protocols must be developed for long-term use, often for self-administration by patients who may have limitations directly related to their condition.
The shift in as-supplied packaging from single and multi-use vials to pre-fillable devices will accelerate over the next five years as drug developers move to empower an increasing number of chronically ill patients.
The powerful physiological effects of antibodies, hormones and other biological drugs also increase the need for safety and compliance.
Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery - What You Will Learn
What are the market factors driving commercial activity in the biologicals drug delivery segment?
What are the major factors driving as-supplied product development decisions within biological drug development organizations?
How does the availability of patient support resources influence the prescribing decision for biological drugs?
How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the biological drug packaging segment?
What are the key influencers regarding as-supplied packaging in the biological self-administration market segment?
What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the selection criteria for self-administered biological drugs?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Market Opportunity
Delivery Market Dynamics
Economics of Injectable Drugs
What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?
Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
The Trend toward Self-Administration
Shifting Demographics
Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
Proliferation of Biological Drugs
Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
Therapeutic Demand Drivers
Competitive Landscape
Risk Factors
Prefillable Commercial Devices for Biologicals
Manual Injection Autoinjectors
Automated Injection Autoinjectors
Disposable Autoinjectors
Autoinjector Product Summaries (28 Devices/10 Suppliers)
Product Specific Prefillable Autoinjectors Summaries
Device Design Factors
Material Selection Issues
Part Counts and Device Cost
Safety Features
Needle Insertion Depth
Failsafe Activation
Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
Human Engineering/Ergonomics
Pen Injectors
Standardized Pen Platform Summaries (10 Devices/5 Suppliers)
Custom Pen Designs
Dual Chamber Pens
Commercial Pen Products (18 Devices/7 Suppliers)
Prefillable Pen Injector Application Segments
Growth Hormones
Parathyroid Hormones
Reproductive Hormones
Wearable Devices
Patch Pumps
Large Volume Wearable Devices
Approved Wearables Product Analysis (10 Devices/10 Suppliers)
Captive Devices
Emerging Wearables Technology
Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis
Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures
Autoimmune Diseases
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriasis
Multiple Sclerosis
Hepatitis
Hematopoietics
Hormone Replacement
Osteoporosis
Market Factors
Regulatory Issues
Device Branding
Patient Adherence & Ease of Use
Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
Antares Pharma
Becton Dickinson
Consort Medical
Bespak
Elcam
Midas Pharma
Oval Medical
Owen Mumford
PAConsulting
SHLMedical
Terumo
West Pharmaceuticals
Ypsomed
