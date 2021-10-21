U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.80
    -0.39 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,487.92
    -121.42 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,177.38
    +55.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.08
    +3.31 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    -1.89 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.31 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6720
    +0.0360 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.5990 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,324.34
    -3,045.65 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.76
    -34.89 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Global Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery Systems Markets Report 2021: Devices, Markets, Therapeutics, Strategies, & Forecasts

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Specialty prefilled injection devices are creating new opportunities for drug developers and marketers. These devices provide the ability to create product differentiation in the age of direct-to-consumer marketing.

Because biological drugs most often target chronic conditions, dosing strategies and treatment protocols must be developed for long-term use, often for self-administration by patients who may have limitations directly related to their condition.

The shift in as-supplied packaging from single and multi-use vials to pre-fillable devices will accelerate over the next five years as drug developers move to empower an increasing number of chronically ill patients.

The powerful physiological effects of antibodies, hormones and other biological drugs also increase the need for safety and compliance.

Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery - What You Will Learn

  • What are the market factors driving commercial activity in the biologicals drug delivery segment?

  • What are the major factors driving as-supplied product development decisions within biological drug development organizations?

  • How does the availability of patient support resources influence the prescribing decision for biological drugs?

  • How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the biological drug packaging segment?

  • What are the key influencers regarding as-supplied packaging in the biological self-administration market segment?

  • What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the selection criteria for self-administered biological drugs?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • The Market Opportunity

Delivery Market Dynamics

  • Economics of Injectable Drugs

  • What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

  • Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

  • The Trend toward Self-Administration

  • Shifting Demographics

  • Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

  • Proliferation of Biological Drugs

  • Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Therapeutic Demand Drivers

  • Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

  • Prefillable Commercial Devices for Biologicals

  • Manual Injection Autoinjectors

  • Automated Injection Autoinjectors

  • Disposable Autoinjectors

  • Autoinjector Product Summaries (28 Devices/10 Suppliers)

  • Product Specific Prefillable Autoinjectors Summaries

Device Design Factors

  • Material Selection Issues

  • Part Counts and Device Cost

  • Safety Features

  • Needle Insertion Depth

  • Failsafe Activation

  • Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

  • Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

  • Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Pen Injectors

  • Standardized Pen Platform Summaries (10 Devices/5 Suppliers)

  • Custom Pen Designs

  • Dual Chamber Pens

  • Commercial Pen Products (18 Devices/7 Suppliers)

Prefillable Pen Injector Application Segments

  • Growth Hormones

  • Parathyroid Hormones

  • Reproductive Hormones

Wearable Devices

  • Patch Pumps

  • Large Volume Wearable Devices

  • Approved Wearables Product Analysis (10 Devices/10 Suppliers)

  • Captive Devices

  • Emerging Wearables Technology

Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis

  • Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures

  • Autoimmune Diseases

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Psoriasis

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Hepatitis

  • Hematopoietics

  • Hormone Replacement

  • Osteoporosis

  • Market Factors

  • Regulatory Issues

  • Device Branding

  • Patient Adherence & Ease of Use

  • Healthcare Economics

Company Profiles

  • Antares Pharma

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Consort Medical

  • Bespak

  • Elcam

  • Midas Pharma

  • Oval Medical

  • Owen Mumford

  • PAConsulting

  • SHLMedical

  • Terumo

  • West Pharmaceuticals

  • Ypsomed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0v5ku

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prefillable-biological-drug-delivery-systems-markets-report-2021-devices-markets-therapeutics-strategies--forecasts-301405847.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Statement - Time to pull together in Saskatchewan

    Less than a month ago, we called for decisive actions and an all-hands-on-deck approach to address the state of crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Today, the modeling revealed by Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was both alarming and heartbreaking. The people of Saskatchewan need our collective support, as communities continue to be afflicted by COVID-19 with no end in sight, and health workers continue to provide care under extreme conditions.

  • Here's What Investors Can Expect From Honeywell's Earnings

    Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) will release its third-quarter earnings on Friday morning, and they promise to be a microcosm of everything going on in the industrial sector right now. When looking at Honeywell, it's usually a good idea to drill down into its performance by segment and look at the trends in its full-year guidance.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Just Jumped 11%

    Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) jumped 11% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported this morning on how "day traders are driving uranium prices higher." The cost of yellowcake has risen 46% since early August, reported the Journal, hitting $47.10 per pound -- and according to data from TradingMarkets.com, it's up another 3.7% today.

  • Oil Declines by Most Since August Amid Global Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most since August, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightFutures in New York declined as much

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • 2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

    Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500 earlier this year. No doubt, Moderna has been an exceptional investment over the past year, soaring 350% while the S&P 500 has risen by just 29%. Two stocks I'd buy instead of Moderna are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

  • Doctor on Covid-19: ‘This is a virus that is really here to stay’

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Oak Street Health buys specialty care provider RubiconMD for $130 million

    The specialty care provider has a network of more than 230 specialists involved in cardiology, neurology, psychiatry, nephrology, pulmonology and endocrinology.

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment had ‘potentially the worst drug launch of all time,’ analyst says

    A Wall Street analyst described the launch of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug as 'potentially the worst drug launch of all time,' and others are also unimpressed.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Break Out but Prices are Overbought

    The dollar dropped sharply

  • Kinder Morgan profit rises as fuel demand heats up

    With people taking to the roads again and air travel picking up as international borders reopen, Kinder Morgan reported a jump of 9% in gasoline volumes and a 56% surge in jet fuel volumes. The company also posted a 3% rise in gas pipeline volumes as a scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season in Europe and Asia steadily boosted exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States. The Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit refined products volumes during the period, but the company expects the impact to ease in the fourth quarter.

  • We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

    A trio of Swedish firms are developing a means of producing high-quality steel without releasing so much carbon dioxide -- and Volvo is already using it to build mining equipment.

  • Splunk Shares Look Like They Still Have Plenty of Spunk

    In his Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk , a data and analytics company that's hosting its 12th annual user conference this week. Merritt said Splunk has seen 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in its cloud business. Merritt said the government also continues to be a key sector for Splunk, as it's imperative that government agencies modernize and keep their data safe.