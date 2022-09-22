Global Prefilled Syringes Market to Reach $10.94 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prefilled syringes market size reached US$ 6.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.94 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.61% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The usage of prefilled syringes significantly lowers the chances of drug contamination as it avoids the potential admixture-related contamination risks when syringes are inserted into a drug vial to draw out a dose.
Combining this with a pre-sterilized syringe further increases safety, enables the easy and quick delivery of drugs in the case of emergencies, and eliminates the additional on-site vial cleaning and de-pyrogenation processes. Consequently, they are a preferred option to administer the drugs via the parenteral route for delivering a wide range of injectables, such as biosimilar and biologics.
Prefilled Syringes Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, including diabetes and autoimmune diseases. This is further supported by the growing demand for treating chronic medical conditions using biological drugs in pre-fillable syringes. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of the prefilled syringe products by healthcare professionals and the escalating number of new product launches by key players are also fostering the market.
Moreover, with significant technological advancements, the implementations of self-injecting parenteral devices are also increasing, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. The market is also driven by the rising geriatric population on the global level and growing investments in improving the overall healthcare infrastructure.
Other factors, such as supportive government regulations regarding needlestick legislation, the rising consciousness regarding the advantages of prefilled syringes, the widespread preference for home-based healthcare, and the increasing popularity of biologics and biosimilars across the pharmaceutical settings, are further creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global prefilled syringes market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on design, material, closing system, application and end user.
Breakup by Design:
Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes
Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes
Customized Prefilled Syringes
Breakup by Material:
Glass Prefilled Syringes
Plastic Prefilled Syringes
Breakup by Closing System:
Staked Needle System
Luer Cone System
Luer Lock Form System
Breakup by Application:
Diabetes
Anaphylaxis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Oncology
Others
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Prefilled Syringes Market
6 Market Breakup by Design
7 Market Breakup by Material
8 Market Breakup by Closing System
9 Market Breakup by Application
10 Market Breakup by End User
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc.
Bayer AG
Becton Dickinson and Company
Cardinal Health Inc.
Catalent Inc.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Gerresheimer AG
Nipro Corporation
Schott AG
Terumo Corporation
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11r0qx
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prefilled-syringes-market-to-reach-10-94-billion-by-2027--301631165.html
SOURCE Research and Markets