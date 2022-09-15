U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Global Prefilled Syringes Market Report 2022: Implementation of Self-Injecting Parenteral Devices Drives Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Prefilled Syringes Market

Global Prefilled Syringes Market
Global Prefilled Syringes Market

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefilled syringes market size reached US$ 6.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.94 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.61% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The usage of prefilled syringes significantly lowers the chances of drug contamination as it avoids the potential admixture-related contamination risks when syringes are inserted into a drug vial to draw out a dose.

Combining this with a pre-sterilized syringe further increases safety, enables the easy and quick delivery of drugs in the case of emergencies, and eliminates the additional on-site vial cleaning and de-pyrogenation processes. Consequently, they are a preferred option to administer the drugs via the parenteral route for delivering a wide range of injectables, such as biosimilar and biologics.

Prefilled Syringes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, including diabetes and autoimmune diseases. This is further supported by the growing demand for treating chronic medical conditions using biological drugs in pre-fillable syringes. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of the prefilled syringe products by healthcare professionals and the escalating number of new product launches by key players are also fostering the market.

Moreover, with significant technological advancements, the implementations of self-injecting parenteral devices are also increasing, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. The market is also driven by the rising geriatric population on the global level and growing investments in improving the overall healthcare infrastructure.

Other factors, such as supportive government regulations regarding needlestick legislation, the rising consciousness regarding the advantages of prefilled syringes, the widespread preference for home-based healthcare, and the increasing popularity of biologics and biosimilars across the pharmaceutical settings, are further creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global prefilled syringes market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on design, material, closing system, application and end user.

Breakup by Design:

  • Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes

  • Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes

  • Customized Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Material:

  • Glass Prefilled Syringes

  • Plastic Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Closing System:

  • Staked Needle System

  • Luer Cone System

  • Luer Lock Form System

Breakup by Application:

  • Diabetes

  • Anaphylaxis

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Oncology

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Prefilled Syringes Market

6 Market Breakup by Design

7 Market Breakup by Material

8 Market Breakup by Closing System

9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by End User

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Schott AG

  • Terumo Corporation

  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlp86s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


