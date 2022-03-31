U.S. markets closed

Global Preformed Firestop Devices Market to 2030 - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preformed Firestop Devices Market by Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preformed firestop devices market was valued at $284.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $522.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

A firestop device is used to seal openings or passageways in fireproof walls, ceilings, or floors to slow the spread of flames or smoke. Firestop refers to visible targets that prevent toxic gases, flames, and toxic fumes from gaps created during the construction and installation of communications, plumbing, electricity, ventilation, and oil pipelines. Barriers is used to fill holes in flammable walls and floors. It contains soft materials that close the gaps between pipes, cables, and walls as they run between spaces, such as fire retardant wall. Preformed firestop devices have become a multidisciplinary approach to achieve enhanced safety goals.

The growth of the global preformed firestop devices market is driven by rise in global infrastructure projects, which is further likely to provide significant growth opportunities for players such as Etex, 3M, and Hilti. For instance, India's Finance minister has announced a $1.4 trillion investment in infrastructure development for the period of 2019-2025. In addition, large investments lead to the construction of airports, bridges, highways, and public buildings are expected to benefit the growth rate. As these infrastructure has to be constructed with utmost fire safety equipment in buildings and residential. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent standards regarding the fire safety in building codes and regulations is expected to boost the growth of the global preformed firestop devices market.

Major players such as Rockwool International A/S, STI, Hilti, and Firestop Manufacturing Ltd. are adopting merger & acquisition as the key developmental strategy to improve their market presence and product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Firestop Manufacturing Ltd. recently merged with Frelan Hardware for supplying a full complementary range of intumescent ironmongery protection kits to complete their hardware range. The merger aimed to improve the product portfolio of the company.

However, lack of awareness regarding fire safety in developing nations is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global preformed firestop devices market. Conversely, increase in construction of buildings is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global preformed firestop devices market.

The global preformed firestop devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is segregated into sleeves & pathways, fire brick, blocks & plugs, and others. The sleeves & pathways segment dominated the market in 2020. By application, the market in divided into plumbing, electrical & others. The plumbing segment dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial & industrial. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regionally, the market analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)

Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the market report include 3M Company, BASF SE, Etex Group, Hilti Group, Knauf Insulation, Morgan Advanced Materials, RectorSeal Corporation, RPM International, Inc., Sika AG, and Specified Technologies, Inc.

Major players are adopting acquisition and product launch as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the global preformed firestop devices market. For instance, in September 2020, Etex acquired FSI Limited, a British company specialized in passive fire protection solutions with a strong focus on fire stopping.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global preformed firestop devices market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by global preformed firestop devices market estimations for the global preformed firestop devices market segments between 2020 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the global preformed firestop devices market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global preformed firestop devices market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within preformed firestop devices market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global preformed firestop devices market

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Market player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Stringent government regulations for building safety
3.5.1.2. Expansion of the construction sector
3.5.1.3. Rise in demand for passive fire protection systems
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding fire safety in developing nations
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Innovations in firestop solutions
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: PREFORMED FIRESTOP DEVICE MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2. Sleeves & pathways
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.3. Firestop bricks, block, & plugs
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: PREFORMED FIRESTOP DEVICE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application
5.2. Plumbing
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Electrical
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: PREFORMED FIRESTOP DEVICE MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Market overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user
6.2. Residential
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.3. Commercial
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.4. Industrial
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: PREFORMED FIRESTOP DEVICE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1.3M COMPANY
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executive
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. Research and development expenses
8.1.7. Business performance
8.2. BASF SE
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executive
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. Research and development expenses
8.2.7. Business performance
8.3. ETEX GROUP
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executive
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. Business performance
8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. HILTI GROUP
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executive
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating business segments
8.4.5. Product portfolio
8.4.6. R&D expenditure
8.4.7. Business performance
8.5. KNAUF INSULATION
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executive
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. Business performance
8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executive
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Operating business segments
8.6.5. Product portfolio
8.6.6. R&D expenditure
8.6.7. Business performance
8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. RECTORSEAL CORPORATION
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executive
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. RPM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Operating business segments
8.8.5. Product portfolio
8.8.6. R&D expenditure
8.8.7. Business performance
8.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. SIKA AG
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executive
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. Business performance
8.10. SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executive
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5m71k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-preformed-firestop-devices-market-to-2030---by-type-application-end-user-and-region-301515211.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

