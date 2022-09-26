U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

The Global Pregabalin Market is expected to grow by $153.03 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the pregabalin market and it is poised to grow by $153. 03 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 74% during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320624/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the pregabalin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain, an increasing geriatric population, and rising applications of pregabalin in various diseases.
The pregabalin market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The pregabalin market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Neuropathic pain
• Epilepsy
• Anxiety disorders
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing focus on emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the pregabalin market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing incidence of diabetes and HIV and rising healthcare expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pregabalin market covers the following areas:
• Pregabalin market sizing
• Pregabalin market forecast
• Pregabalin market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pregabalin market vendors that include Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Kumars Pharmaceuticals, Genesis Biotec Inc., H. L. Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MK Medicine, MSN Laboratories, Neuracle Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phoenix Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Swastik Life Sciences, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Also, the pregabalin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320624/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


