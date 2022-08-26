U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Global Premium Messaging Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Premium Messaging Market

Global Premium Messaging Market
Global Premium Messaging Market

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Messaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium messaging market size reached US$ 69.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 94.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.39% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Premium messaging refers to a service wherein Short Message Service (SMS) is sent using a unique short code. Its subscription requires an additional fee compared to the standard messaging rate, which is billed into the user's mobile credits.

It gives access to various information and services, including routes, quizzes, music, translations, ringtones, phone numbers, search results, contest games, chat sessions, background images, and stock exchange prices, using speed dial numbers. Nowadays, these services operate on-demand and at a predetermined frequency, such as flight delays and sports results.

A significant increase in the number of mobile subscribers, along with the surging adoption of two-factor authentication, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, enterprises are utilizing cloud application programming interface (API) with embedded contextual communications for applications, such as field service software and customer relationship management (CRM).

This is aiding in registering users, enhancing customer interaction, and sending status updates on pending services globally. In addition, premium messaging can be used for charity and voting activities. For instance, subscribers can easily send an SMS message to donate funds and help people in need during a natural disaster. It also provides the benefits of weather alerts, transport updates, and reverse charge phone calls.

Apart from this, the rising prevalence of medical conditions is expanding the use of premium messaging in the healthcare industry for automatic reminders about upcoming appointments and hassle-free communication. Furthermore, it is employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector across the globe to enhance internal and external communications with staff, automate back-end IT processes, and improve customer relations and services.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AMD Telecom S.A., AT&T Inc., Comviva Technologies Limited (Tech Mahindra Limted), Infobip Ltd., Mavenir, Sinch, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Tata Communications Limited, Twilio Inc., Tyntec and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global premium messaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premium messaging market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the tools?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global premium messaging market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Premium Messaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 A2P Messaging
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 P2A Messaging
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Tools
7.1 Cloud API Messaging Platform
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Traditional and Managed Messaging Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 BFSI
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Transport and Travelling
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Media and Entertainment
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Retail and E-Commerce
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 IT and Telecom
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Government
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AMD Telecom S.A.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 AT&T Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Comviva Technologies Limited (Tech Mahindra Limted)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Infobip Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Mavenir
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Sinch
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Syniverse Technologies LLC
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Tata Communications Limited
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Twilio Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Tyntec
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Verizon Communications Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5r4dae

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


