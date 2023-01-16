U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    -0.44 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.80
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2223
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4300
    +0.5960 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,837.06
    +138.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.57
    +43.50 (+9.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,856.02
    +11.95 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global premium motorcycle helmets market size reached US$ 963.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,370.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A motorcycle helmets refers to a protective gear worn to protect riders from head injuries in case of an accident. Premium helmets are manufactured using superior-quality materials such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, plastics and synthetic fibers that provide high tensile strength and enhanced security.

They are also lighter in weight, compact sized, have a streamlined design and are equipped with removable, washable and replaceable interior paddings that dissipate sweat faster than traditionally used alternatives. In comparison to budget helmets, they are equipped with various features such as Bluetooth connectivity and Global Positioning System (GPS) through which the rider can take calls and get navigation feedback while riding.

A thriving automotive industry and increasing user preference for high-quality safety gear are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the enhanced comfort and safety provided by premium motorcycle helmets, which is providing a boost to their sales.

Furthermore, there is a rising popularity of sports bikes among the youth along with the availability of wide customization options in the products.

Moreover, the increasing number of bike commuters coupled with the rising trend of bike racing and superbikes is also contributing to the market growth. Racing events and various clubs and communities of bikers act as a platform for bike enthusiasts to showcase their riding skills and represent the fraternity by focusing on ethical riding and road safety. This aids in creating awareness regarding the importance of wearing helmets, thus creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the integration of add on features such as health trackers and various connectivity features in premium helmets is also contributing to their burgeoning demand. Other factors such as rising disposable incomes and implementation of governmental policies mandating the use of helmet are also driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGV (Dainese S.p.A), Bell Helmets, Shoei Co., Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Arai Helmet, Inc., HJC Helmets, Lazer Helmets, SHARK Helmets, SAS, Nolan Helmets SpA, OGK Kabuto Co. Ltd., Suomy Motorsport srl, and Airoh (Locatelli S.p.a. Company).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global premium motorcycle helmets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premium motorcycle helmets market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

  • What is the structure of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Full Face
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Open Face
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flip-Up
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Kevlar
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Fiber Glass
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Carbon Fiber
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Plastics
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Conventional Premium Helmets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Smart Helmets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Commuters
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Racers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AGV (Dainese S.p.A)
15.3.2 Bell Helmets
15.3.3 Shoei Co., Ltd.
15.3.4 Schuberth GmbH
15.3.5 Arai Helmet, Inc.
15.3.6 HJC Helmets
15.3.7 Lazer Helmets
15.3.8 SHARK Helmets
15.3.9 SAS
15.3.10 Nolan Helmets SpA
15.3.11 OGK Kabuto Co. Ltd
15.3.12 Suomy Motorsport srl
15.3.13 Airoh (Locatelli S.p.a. Company)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pohfdb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-premium-motorcycle-helmets-market-report-2022-to-2027-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecasts-301721251.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Clears Resistance; Tesla's Big Transition

    The market rally has cleared key resistance. Time to take action, carefully. Tesla stock is undergoing a big transition.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With 139% to 365% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee triple-digit gains in the new year for these innovative, fast-paced companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Buy Stocks With These 3 Attributes

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has greatly outperformed the stock market since 1965.

  • Equity Rally Stalls Amid Unease About Macro Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global equities faltered after their best start to a year in a generation as investors assessed whether the rally has gone too far given the outlook for inflation, growth and earnings.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powe

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Right now could be the best time to buy growth stocks in years. The sector plunged last year as rising interest rates led investors to rotate away from growth stocks in favor of more defensive sectors like consumer staples and bonds. The Vanguard Growth ETF plunged 34% last year, but there are signs that growth stocks could start rebounding.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 30% to Buy Right Now

    The Nasdaq Composite index's level has fallen 28% over the last year and trades down 32% from its high. For those willing it weather challenges in the near term, today's tough market conditions have actually made it possible to build positions in incredibly strong businesses at prices that leave room for impressive returns. With that in mind, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors identified these two industry-leading businesses as great investment candidates that can be purchased at attractive prices.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in January

    While the stock market has performed abysmally over the past 12 months, there are plenty of stocks available at steep discounts. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to identify dirt cheap stocks to buy in January. Here's why they chose Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • The 10 golden rules of investing

    Anyone can make money when the market is rising. But when the market gets choppy, investors who succeed and thrive are those who have a long-term plan that works.

  • Down 70%, Is Virgin Galactic a Buy in 2023?

    This space exploration stock has crashed and burned. But could the future be brighter than the past?

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Growth stocks aren't getting the positive attention from investors that they were even a year ago, but that could offer a moment of opportunity. For investors with a healthy risk tolerance level, you needn't turn to the crypto markets to find investments with compelling paths to delivering favorable financial and shareholder returns. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a simple yet compelling business model that has enabled it to put up stunning growth and deliver incredible returns to shareholders throughout the years.

  • 3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market

    There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on Wall Street, but these tech stocks have what it takes to generate serious returns.

  • ASML Holding's (AMS:ASML) five-year earnings growth trails the solid shareholder returns

    When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares...

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023

    Right now, I'm unable to buy some of my highest-conviction ideas, including Blackstone (NYSE: BX), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). All three have seemingly unstoppable growth prospects, which is why I'm so optimistic about their future. It's something I've learned from Blackstone's thematic investment approach within the private equity, credit, and real estate funds it manages.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in SoFi Technologies a Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    A confluence of unfavorable events made it practically impossible for SoFi Technologies to thrive in 2022, but an easing of these headwinds could prompt a relief rally.

  • 11 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]