Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Report 2022-2026: Enhancement of the Next-Generation Sequencing Technology, Chromosomal Microarray Analysis Tool, and PCR TaqMan Lead the Way in Advancements
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prenatal Genetic Testing - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New technological advances in prenatal genetic testing include the enhancement of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) tool, and PCR TaqMan. These improve precision and specificity in genome profiling, augment the efficiency and reliability of testing, and streamline workflow.
The study will help prenatal genetic testing providers understand the key trends emerging in the market (for the various prenatal tests offered in different geographic regions). It provides information on the state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, and it lists the unmet needs that companies must work on for their continuous growth. In addition, the study provides an overview of the major vendors offering tests, their market concentration, and different growth strategies.
The research service guides prenatal genetic testing providers in mapping strategic priorities and developing new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in this market based on current and expected numbers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Prenatal Genetic Testing
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Competitive Landscape: Regional Snapshot
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Global Impact of Changes in the US Abortion Law
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Type of Test
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Screening Tests
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: NIPT
NIPT Market Overview
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Carrier Screening Test
Carrier Screening Test Market Overview
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Diagnostic Tests
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Invasive Test
Invasive Tests Market Overview
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Miscarriage Test
Miscarriage Test Market Overview
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: eCommerce and Direct-to-consumer Sales
Growth Opportunity 2: Technological Advancement and Low-Cost Solutions
Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships and Joint Ventures
10. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why Now?
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5iwi7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market-report-2022-2026--enhancement-of-the-next-generation-sequencing-technology-chromosomal-microarray-analysis-tool-and-pcr-taqman-lead-the-way-in-advancements-301681927.html
SOURCE Research and Markets