U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.75
    +67.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,624.00
    +465.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,494.75
    +250.00 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.40
    +33.00 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.83
    +0.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0076 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.78
    -2.09 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    +0.0146 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3100
    +0.2570 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,524.70
    +528.86 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.44
    +442.76 (+182.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.44
    +64.64 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Report 2022-2026: Revolutionary Scenario in Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Global Market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Global Market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market to Reach US$36.6 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period.

Growth in the market is spurred by growing adoption of less-invasive surgical procedures by healthcare practitioners and increase in medical procedures conducted at outpatient surgery centers. Growing infection control requirements and an aging population are the key growth drivers for prepackaged medical disposables including kits and trays.

In addition to moderate growth in standardized products, use of custom procedure trays is also witnessing an upward trend. The market is flooded with a vast range of products with customized packages for almost every type of invasive procedure. The pre-packaged medical kits and trays market is expected to witness an upswing post COVID-19 induced setback, primarily due to rise in surgical procedures and constant increase in the number of hospitals, particularly multi-specialty hospitals.

The other factors underpinning growth include rise in contagious diseases worldwide and the increasing adoption of precautionary measures to curb the spread of infection. Additionally, the market also stands to benefit from factors such as the soaring number of surgeries, laparoscopy and ENT procedures.

ENT Custom Trays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laceration Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.3% share of the global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 39.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

In these regional markets, procedure-specific disposable kits and trays are enjoying considerable growth, especially in the urology, general-use and blood gas kit and tray markets, as a result of increasing focus on infection control, economy (savings through less requirement of labor) as well as growing popularity of convenient-to-use products.

Another major factor responsible for market growth is the launch of safety devices in customized kits and trays. Demand for prepackaged, procedure-specific disposable products is also spurred by increasing need to reduce wastage, risk of communicable disease and the enforcement of stringent regulations for reducing blood borne infections.

IV Start Kits Segment to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026

Given the high risk of cross contamination on a daily basis in healthcare facilities while administering IV, there is growing focus on using medical disposables. This is consequently driving focus on using single sterile IV start kits, which also saves considerable storage space, reduces waste and cuts down cost incurred on processing and packaging.

In the global IV Start Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$287.7 Million by the year 2026.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

  • COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 64 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays: A High Value Component of Healthcare Practice

  • With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

  • Healthcare Centers Drive Demand for Medical Kits and Trays

  • Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

  • An Introduction to Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

  • Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 189 Featured)

  • Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Cypress Medical Products, LLC

  • Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.

  • Kimal Plc

  • Medical Action Industries, Inc.

  • Med-Italia Biomedica Srl

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Rocialle Healthcare Ltd.

  • Smith & Nephew, Plc

  • Teleflex Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays: Select Key Trends in Nutshell

  • Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for Market Growth

  • Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand

  • Rising Concerns over Hospital-Acquired Infections to Spur Market Growth

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical Treatments to Drive Need for Medical Trays & Kits

  • Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in Operating Rooms

  • Custom Procedure Trays Offer Numerous Benefits

  • Custom Procedure Trays Find Favor in Healthcare Facilities

  • Disposable Kits Gain Prominence in Orthopedic Implant Industry

  • Need to Prevent Cross Contamination Leads to Rise in Demand for Single Sterile IV Start Kits

  • Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery

  • Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools

  • Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

  • Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

  • Revolutionary Scenario in Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth

  • Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

  • Gray Market Emerges as a Major Concern

  • Select Technology Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvurxr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet on W

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbing

    (Bloomberg) -- For years they were two of the fastest-growing companies worldwide -- stock-market darlings worth a combined $1.7 trillion at their peak.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Now Tencent Holdings

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at L

  • The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 3.8 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.2 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.7 percent.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Stocks, Futures Jump Amid Risk-On Mood; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose Tuesday along with US equity futures as risk appetite returned to markets roiled in recent weeks by concerns about global economic growth, surging prices and policy tightening. Treasury yields rose and the dollar retreated. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...