Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Report 2022-2026: Revolutionary Scenario in Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Global Market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market to Reach US$36.6 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period.

Growth in the market is spurred by growing adoption of less-invasive surgical procedures by healthcare practitioners and increase in medical procedures conducted at outpatient surgery centers. Growing infection control requirements and an aging population are the key growth drivers for prepackaged medical disposables including kits and trays.

In addition to moderate growth in standardized products, use of custom procedure trays is also witnessing an upward trend. The market is flooded with a vast range of products with customized packages for almost every type of invasive procedure. The pre-packaged medical kits and trays market is expected to witness an upswing post COVID-19 induced setback, primarily due to rise in surgical procedures and constant increase in the number of hospitals, particularly multi-specialty hospitals.

The other factors underpinning growth include rise in contagious diseases worldwide and the increasing adoption of precautionary measures to curb the spread of infection. Additionally, the market also stands to benefit from factors such as the soaring number of surgeries, laparoscopy and ENT procedures.



ENT Custom Trays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laceration Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.3% share of the global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

Story continues

The Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 39.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

In these regional markets, procedure-specific disposable kits and trays are enjoying considerable growth, especially in the urology, general-use and blood gas kit and tray markets, as a result of increasing focus on infection control, economy (savings through less requirement of labor) as well as growing popularity of convenient-to-use products.

Another major factor responsible for market growth is the launch of safety devices in customized kits and trays. Demand for prepackaged, procedure-specific disposable products is also spurred by increasing need to reduce wastage, risk of communicable disease and the enforcement of stringent regulations for reducing blood borne infections.



IV Start Kits Segment to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026

Given the high risk of cross contamination on a daily basis in healthcare facilities while administering IV, there is growing focus on using medical disposables. This is consequently driving focus on using single sterile IV start kits, which also saves considerable storage space, reduces waste and cuts down cost incurred on processing and packaging.

In the global IV Start Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$287.7 Million by the year 2026.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 64 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays: A High Value Component of Healthcare Practice

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

Healthcare Centers Drive Demand for Medical Kits and Trays

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

An Introduction to Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 189 Featured)

Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH

B Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products, LLC

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.

Kimal Plc

Medical Action Industries, Inc.

Med-Italia Biomedica Srl

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Rocialle Healthcare Ltd.

Smith & Nephew, Plc

Teleflex Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays: Select Key Trends in Nutshell

Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for Market Growth

Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand

Rising Concerns over Hospital-Acquired Infections to Spur Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical Treatments to Drive Need for Medical Trays & Kits

Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in Operating Rooms

Custom Procedure Trays Offer Numerous Benefits

Custom Procedure Trays Find Favor in Healthcare Facilities

Disposable Kits Gain Prominence in Orthopedic Implant Industry

Need to Prevent Cross Contamination Leads to Rise in Demand for Single Sterile IV Start Kits

Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools

Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

Revolutionary Scenario in Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

Gray Market Emerges as a Major Concern

Select Technology Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvurxr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



