Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market to Reach US$36.6 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- Prepackaged medical kits and trays form a highly valued part of healthcare practice, as they facilitate improved efficiency and productivity while performing a medical procedure or while providing patient care. These kits and trays include all dedicated tools and elements specific to a procedure at one place which ensures easy and quick access to required tools, and further simplify the logistics process. These kits also reduce the risk of human error during a procedure. Growth in the market is spurred by growing adoption of less-invasive surgical procedures by healthcare practitioners and increase in medical procedures conducted at outpatient surgery centers. Growing infection control requirements and an aging population are the key growth drivers for prepackaged medical disposables including kits and trays. In addition to moderate growth in standardized products, use of custom procedure trays is also witnessing an upward trend. The market is flooded with a vast range of products with customized packages for almost every type of invasive procedure. The pre-packaged medical kits and trays market is expected to witness an upswing post COVID-19 induced setback, primarily due to rise in surgical procedures and constant increase in the number of hospitals, particularly multi-specialty hospitals. The other factors underpinning growth include rise in contagious diseases worldwide and the increasing adoption of precautionary measures to curb the spread of infection. Additionally, the market also stands to benefit from factors such as the soaring number of surgeries, laparoscopy and ENT procedures.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. ENT Custom Trays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laceration Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.3% share of the global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026
- The Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 39.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In these regional markets, procedure-specific disposable kits and trays are enjoying considerable growth, especially in the urology, general-use and blood gas kit and tray markets, as a result of increasing focus on infection control, economy (savings through less requirement of labor) as well as growing popularity of convenient-to-use products. Another major factor responsible for market growth is the launch of safety devices in customized kits and trays. Demand for prepackaged, procedure-specific disposable products is also spurred by increasing need to reduce wastage, risk of communicable disease and the enforcement of stringent regulations for reducing blood borne infections.
- IV Start Kits Segment to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026
- Given the high risk of cross contamination on a daily basis in healthcare facilities while administering IV, there is growing focus on using medical disposables. This is consequently driving focus on using single sterile IV start kits, which also saves considerable storage space, reduces waste and cuts down cost incurred on processing and packaging. In the global IV Start Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$287.7 Million by the year 2026. Select Competitors (Total 189 Featured) Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH B Braun Melsungen AG Becton Dickinson and Company Boston Scientific Corporation Cardinal Health, Inc. Cypress Medical Products, LLC Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. Kimal Plc Medical Action Industries, Inc. Med-Italia Biomedica Srl Medline Industries, Inc. Medtronic Plc Mölnlycke Health Care AB Rocialle Healthcare Ltd. Smith & Nephew, Plc Teleflex Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery
Volumes in the US in 2020
COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &
Extended Waiting Times
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
64 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays: A High Value Component of
Healthcare Practice
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Healthcare Centers Drive Demand for Medical Kits and Trays
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
An Introduction to Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
PrePackaged Medical Kits and Trays: Select Key Trends in Nutshell
Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by
Category: 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People)
in Select Countries
Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent
Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand
EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015),
(2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
Rising Concerns over Hospital-Acquired Infections to Spur
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical
Treatments to Drive Need for Medical Trays & Kits
EXHIBIT 12: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 13: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 14: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD
Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
EXHIBIT 15: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in Operating
Rooms
Custom Procedure Trays Offer Numerous Benefits
Custom Procedure Trays Find Favor in Healthcare Facilities
Disposable Kits Gain Prominence in Orthopedic Implant Industry
Need to Prevent Cross Contamination Leads to Rise in Demand for
Single Sterile IV Start Kits
Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery
Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools
Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits
Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
Revolutionary Scenario in Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 16: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 17: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for
2019
EXHIBIT 18: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the
US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Gray Market Emerges as a Major Concern
Select Technology Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits and
Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ENT
Custom Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for ENT Custom Trays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for ENT Custom Trays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laceration Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Laceration Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Laceration Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IV
Start Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for IV Start Kits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for IV Start Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Angiography / Angioplasty Kits by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Angiography / Angioplasty
Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
Heart Surgery Kits & Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Custom Basin Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Custom Basin Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Custom Basin Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ophthalmic Custom Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Ophthalmic Custom Trays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmic Custom Trays
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urology Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Urology Kits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Urology Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hysterectomy Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hysterectomy Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hysterectomy Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthopedic Kits & Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Kits & Trays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Kits & Trays
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Custom Ob / Gyn Kits &
Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Custom Ob / Gyn Kits &
Trays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Delivery Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for General Delivery Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for General Delivery Kits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cvp/
Tpn Start Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Cvp / Tpn Start Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Cvp / Tpn Start Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in the US: An Overview
Aging Population: A Major Factor Influencing Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 19: US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 &
2050
EXHIBIT 20: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by
Age Group: 1975-2050
FDA Rules on Approval of Convenience Kits
Market Analytics
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Product Segment - ENT
Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin
Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits,
Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General
Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits and
Trays by Product Segment - ENT Custom Trays, Laceration Kits,
IV Start Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart
Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom
Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits &
Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp/
Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for ENT Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits,
Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology
Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob /
Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Product Segment - ENT
Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin
Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits,
Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General
Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Product Segment - ENT Custom Trays, Laceration
Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart
Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom
Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits &
Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp/
Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical
Kits and Trays by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ENT Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start
Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology
Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob /
Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Product Segment - ENT
Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin
Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits,
Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General
Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Product Segment - ENT Custom Trays, Laceration
Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart
Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom
Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits &
Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp/
Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical
Kits and Trays by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ENT Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start
Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology
Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob /
Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Product Segment - ENT
Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin
Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits,
Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General
Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Product Segment - ENT Custom Trays, Laceration
Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart
Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom
Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits &
Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp/
Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical
Kits and Trays by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ENT Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start
Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology
Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob /
Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Custom Procedure Trays Market in Europe: Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical
Kits and Trays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Product Segment - ENT
Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin
Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits,
Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General
Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Product Segment - ENT Custom Trays, Laceration
Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart
Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom
Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits &
Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp/
Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical
Kits and Trays by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ENT Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start
Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology
Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob /
Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Product Segment - ENT
Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin
Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits,
Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General
Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Product Segment - ENT Custom Trays, Laceration
Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart
Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom
Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits &
Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp/
Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepackaged Medical
Kits and Trays by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for ENT Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start
Kits, Angiography / Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits &
Trays, Custom Basin Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology
Kits, Hysterectomy Kits, Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob /
Gyn Kits & Trays, General Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits
and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays by Product Segment - ENT
Custom Trays, Laceration Kits, IV Start Kits, Angiography /
Angioplasty Kits, Open Heart Surgery Kits & Trays, Custom Basin
Kits, Ophthalmic Custom Trays, Urology Kits, Hysterectomy Kits,
Orthopedic Kits & Trays, Custom Ob / Gyn Kits & Trays, General
Delivery Kits, Cvp / Tpn Start Kits and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays by Product Segment - ENT Custom Trays, Laceration
