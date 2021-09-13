Global Prepaid Cards Market 2021-2027: Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Prepaid Cards Market to Reach $4.1 Trillion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$2 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $541 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$870.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Prepaid Cards - Emerging into a Mainstream Market
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Geographic Region
Analysis by Segment
Key Growth Factors
Key Market Restraints
Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved - The Major Market Driver
Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prepaid Cards - A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments
Banks Go the Prepaid Way
Underbanked Consumers - Evolving as a Potential Market
Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
Gaining Popularity among Millennials
Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand
Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments
New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention
au WALLET
Mint
TD Go
Access Link
Rogers Prepaid MasterCard
Lead Bank
UBA Visa
T-Mobile Visa
Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid
Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets
Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
Cohesive and Innovative Strategies - Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail
Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications
Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
Competitive Landscape
An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain
Program Managers
Distribution Networks
Reload Networks/Locations
Card Issuing Banks
Payment Networks
Processors
Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category
Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment
Challenges & Issues
Dearth of Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge
High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth
Need for Regulatory Tabs
Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
