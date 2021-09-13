U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Global Prepaid Cards Market 2021-2027: Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Prepaid Cards Market to Reach $4.1 Trillion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$2 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $541 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR

The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$870.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Prepaid Cards - Emerging into a Mainstream Market

  • Current & Future Analysis

  • Analysis by Geographic Region

  • Analysis by Segment

  • Key Growth Factors

  • Key Market Restraints

  • Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved - The Major Market Driver

  • Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 154 Featured)

  • AccountNow, Inc. (USA)

  • ACE Cash Express, Inc. (USA)

  • American Express Company (USA)

  • Blackhawk Network, Inc. (USA)

  • Caxton FX Limited (UK)

  • Edenred S.A. (France)

  • Green Dot Corporation (USA)

  • Kaiku Finance, LLC (USA)

  • MasterCard, Inc. (USA)

  • MetaBank, Inc. (USA)

  • Mint Technology Corporation (Canada)

  • The Bancorp Bank (USA)

  • The Western Union Company (USA)

  • Travelex Group Limited (UK)

  • Visa, Inc. (USA)

  • Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)

  • WEX, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Prepaid Cards - A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

  • Banks Go the Prepaid Way

  • Underbanked Consumers - Evolving as a Potential Market

  • Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

  • Gaining Popularity among Millennials

  • Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

  • Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

  • New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention

  • au WALLET

  • Mint

  • TD Go

  • Access Link

  • Rogers Prepaid MasterCard

  • Lead Bank

  • UBA Visa

  • T-Mobile Visa

  • Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid

  • Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

  • Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

  • Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

  • Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

  • Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

  • Cohesive and Innovative Strategies - Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

  • Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

  • Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

  • Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

  • Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

  • Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

  • Competitive Landscape

  • An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

  • Program Managers

  • Distribution Networks

  • Reload Networks/Locations

  • Card Issuing Banks

  • Payment Networks

  • Processors

  • Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

  • Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

  • Challenges & Issues

  • Dearth of Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge

  • High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

  • Need for Regulatory Tabs

  • Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c5442

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prepaid-cards-market-2021-2027-virtual-prepaid-payment-cards---next-generation-of-prepaid-301375226.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

