The global preparative and process chromatography market is projected to USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, increasing awareness about the advancements in preparative and process chromatography, increasing food safety concerns, and growing government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Type, Process), End User - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339710/?utm_source=GNW
Also, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, incoming advanced technologies for the purification of biopharmaceutical & biomolecule separations and chromatography instruments and emerging economies are anticipated to offer opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Process Chromatography is expected to hold the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market, by type in 2021.
Based on type, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into process chromatography and preparative chromatography.In 2020, the process chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

This is mainly due to the increasing production of pharmaceutical products and rising investments in the pharma biotech industry. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a rise in demand for vaccines and drugs for treatment, hence driving the demand for process chromatography products.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries are expected to hold the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market, by end user in 2021.
Based on end user, the preparative and process chromatography market has been segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries; food and nutraceutical industries; and research laboratories.The biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

This can primarily be attributed to the increasing research activities by pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies and the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and insulin by these industries.

North America commanded the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market in 2021.
Based on region, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market.

The large share of North America can be attributed to the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, advances in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, a large number of ongoing clinical research studies, and the presence of major players in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%) , Tier 2 (22%), and Tier 3 (43%)
• By Designation: C-level Executives (15%), Directors (32%), and Others (53%)
• By Region: North America (31%), Europe (23%), Asia Pacific (21%), and Rest of the World (RoW) (16%).

Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• Danaher Corporation (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• Agilent Technologies (US)
• Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
• Waters Corporation (France)
• Novasep Holding S.A.S. (France)
• Daicel Corporation (Japan)
• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
• Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)
• GL Sciences, Inc. (Japan)
• Sartorius AG (Germany)
• Repligen Corporation (US)
• Trajan Scientific and Medical (Australia)
• Hamilton Company (US)
• Valco Instruments Co. Inc. (US)
• KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (Germany)
• Gilson, Inc. (US)
• Restek Corporation (US)
• SCION Instruments (The Netherlands)
• Orochem Technologies Inc. (US)
• Sepragen Corporation (US)
• SRI Instruments (US)
• JASCO (US).

Research Coverage
This report studies the preparative and process chromatography market based on type, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.

It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total preparative and process chromatography market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on preparative and process chromatography offered by the top 25 players in the preparative and process chromatography market. The report analyzes the preparative and process chromatography market type, end user, and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the preparative and process chromatography market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the preparative and process chromatography market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339710/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


