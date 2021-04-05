Global Prepreg Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
The prepreg market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Wind power capacity additions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as technical challenges during the manufacturing of prepregs will hamper the market growth.
Prepreg Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the carbon fiber segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Prepreg Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for prepreg in North America. The increasing demand from aerospace will significantly influence prepreg market growth in this region.
Companies Covered:
Celanese Corp.
Gurit Holding AG
Hexcel Corp.
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Park Electrochemical Corp.
SGL Carbon SE
Solvay SA
Teijin Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application placement
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type placement
Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aramid fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
