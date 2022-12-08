U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

Global Prescription Lens Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring Essilor, ZEISS International, Vision Ease and Vision Rx Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prescription Lens Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Single Vision, Progressive, Workspace Progressives), by Application, by Coating, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global prescription lens market size is expected to reach USD 65.5 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. Uncorrected refractive error cases are majorly contributing to the rapidly growing cases of visual impairment.

Therefore, various organizations are focusing on increasing awareness regarding the conditions related to refractive errors and their corrective options. These organizations are also incorporating services to treat refractive errors. Initiatives taken to enhance vision care, identify cases at an early stage, and provide efficient lenses for treating different vision problems are expected to boost the market growth.

Myopia and astigmatism are the two refractive errors with the highest prevalence. Therefore, to provide better treatment for these refractive errors, market players are coming up with different types of prescription lenses with advanced coating options. Furthermore, to increase the reach of these advanced prescription lenses, companies are being developed to enhance the accessibility of vision tests through online platforms. These online vision tests will enhance the early diagnosis of refractive errors and hence are expected to impact the adoption of prescription lenses.

Prescription lenses are available with various coating options to provide patients with enhanced vision in a different environment. Anti-reflective coating prescription lenses are widely preferred due to their advantage of eliminating reflection and reducing contrast. UV coating prescription lenses are witnessing growth mainly due to their growing demand to avoid penetration of harmful UV radiations. These UV radiations later can result in various eye-related disorders, thus increasing the demand for UV-coated prescription lenses.

Market players are focusing on forming alliances to expand the reach of their products. For instance, in April 2022, Carl Zeiss launched the ZEISS Supreme Prime 15, which is a wide-angle lens added to the successful family of supreme prime lenses. Similarly, non-profit organizations are initiating programs focusing on resolving visual impairment due to refractive errors.

Prescription Lens Market Report Highlights

  • The single vision type segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 mainly due to its effectiveness in enhancing peripheral vision. The progressive prescription lens is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its effective functionality and youthful appearance. Workspace progressives are expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing number of working professionals and exposure to electronic display screens

  • Based on application, myopia held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the increasing prevalence of the disease. Presbyopia is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of the disease and the increasing need for prescription lenses for the same

  • By coating, anti-reflective coating dominated the market in 2021 due to its advantage of providing a clear image by reducing reflections. The Ultraviolet (UV) treatment segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need to avoid the development of UV-related eye disorders such as cataracts and macular degeneration

  • Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period largely due to the growing prevalence of myopia in China, Japan, Singapore, and Korea and the growing adoption of advanced prescription lenses in the region. North America held the second-largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing product launches in the U.S. and enhanced distribution network for prescription lenses in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Prescription Lens Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Growing prevalence of refractive errors
3.4.1.2. Growing number of awareness programs
3.4.1.3. Growing number of product launches
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. High treatment and correction cost of myopia and presbyopia
3.4.2.2. Risks associated with prescription lenses
3.4.3. Industry challenges
3.5. Prescription Lens Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Prescription Lens: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Single vision
4.1.1.1. Convex
4.1.1.2. Concave
4.1.1.3. Cylindrical
4.1.2. Bifocal
4.1.3. Trifocal
4.1.4. Progressive
4.1.5. Workspace progressives
4.1.6. Others
4.2. Type Market Share, 2021 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Prescription Lens Market by Type Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
4.5.1. Single vision
4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)
4.5.1.2. Convex
4.5.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)
4.5.1.3. Concave
4.5.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)
4.5.1.4. Cylindrical
4.5.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)
4.5.2. Bifocal
4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)
4.5.3. Trifocal
4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)
4.5.4. Progressive Lenses
4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)
4.5.5. Workspace Progressives
4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion, Volume, Units)

Chapter 5. Prescription Lens: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Myopia
5.1.2. Hyperopia/Hypermetropia
5.1.3. Astigmatism
5.1.4. Presbyopia
5.2. Application Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Prescription Lens Market by Application Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
5.5.1. Myopia
5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)
5.5.2. Hyperopia/Hypermetropia
5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)
5.5.3. Astigmatism
5.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)
5.5.4. Presbyopia
5.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Prescription Lens: Coating Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.1.1. Anti-reflective
6.1.2. Scratch-resistant coating
6.1.3. Anti-fog coating
6.1.4. Ultraviolet treatment
6.2. Coating Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global Prescription Lens Market by Coating Outlook
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
6.5.1. Anti-reflective
6.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)
6.5.2. Scratch-resistant coating
6.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)
6.5.3. Anti-fog coating
6.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)
6.5.4. Ultraviolet treatment
6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Prescription Lens: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2.1. Innovators
8.2.2. Market Leaders
8.2.3. Emerging Players
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.3.2. Key customers
8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021
8.4. Public Companies
8.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)
8.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region
8.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
8.4.3.1. Market Differentiators
8.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
8.5. Private Companies
8.5.1. List of key emerging company's/technology disruptors/innovators
8.5.2. Funding Outlook
8.5.3. Regional Network Map
8.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)
8.6. Supplier Ranking
8.7. Key company profiled
8.7.1. Essilor
8.7.1.1. Company overview
8.7.1.2. Financial performance
8.7.1.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7.2. ZEISS International
8.7.2.1. Company overview
8.7.2.2. Financial performance
8.7.2.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7.3. HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY
8.7.3.1. Company overview
8.7.3.2. Financial performance
8.7.3.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7.4. VISION EASE
8.7.4.1. Company overview
8.7.4.2. Financial performance
8.7.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7.5. SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
8.7.5.1. Company overview
8.7.5.2. Financial performance
8.7.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7.6. PRIVE REVAUX
8.7.6.1. Company overview
8.7.6.2. Financial performance
8.7.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7.7. Vision Rx Lab
8.7.7.1. Company overview
8.7.7.2. Financial performance
8.7.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewstz9

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prescription-lens-market-report-2022-to-2030---featuring-essilor-zeiss-international-vision-ease-and-vision-rx-among-others-301698589.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

