Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Eternal Roses, Flower Secret and Jet Fresh Flower Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preserved Fresh Flower Market Research Report by Flower Type, by Preserving Technique, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market size was estimated at USD 382.89 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 436.80 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.51% to reach USD 988.66 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Preserved Fresh Flower to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Flower Type, the market was studied across Carnations, Gardenia, Lavender, Orchid, Peony, and Rose.
Based on Preserving Technique, the market was studied across Air Drying, Glycerin, Pressing, Sand, and Silica Gel.
Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Preserved Fresh Flower Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market, including Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd., Bloomsfully, CHAMPS FLEUR, ENDURA ROSES LTD, Eternal Roses, Florever.Co., Ltd., Flower Secret, Flowers2Thailand.com, Forest Home, Inc., Hearst UK, Infiniblooms Ltd, Jet Fresh Flower, LavieFlo Marketing Sdn Bhd, Leselle Florist, Maven Coalition, Inc., Ohchi Nursery Ltd., Scentales Ventures, Shida Preserved Flowers Ltd, Whole Blossoms, YOYBUY Ltd., and Yunnan Melody Commercial Trade Co., Ltd..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. More value to preserved flowers over fresh flowers
5.1.1.2. Booming floriculture industry
5.1.1.3. Preserved fresh flowers: a new niche
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited risk planning and processing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Market Potential: South Asia
5.1.3.2. Genetically modified plants and developing plant biotechnology
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Market potential in South Asia
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Flower Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carnations
6.3. Gardenia
6.4. Lavender
6.5. Orchid
6.6. Peony
6.7. Rose
7. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Preserving Technique
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Air Drying
7.3. Glycerin
7.4. Pressing
7.5. Sand
7.6. Silica Gel
8. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Offline Mode
8.3. Online Mode
9. Americas Preserved Fresh Flower Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Preserved Fresh Flower Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Preserved Fresh Flower Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd.
13.2. Bloomsfully
13.3. CHAMPS FLEUR
13.4. ENDURA ROSES LTD
13.5. Eternal Roses
13.6. Florever.Co., Ltd.
13.7. Flower Secret
13.8. Flowers2Thailand.com
13.9. Forest Home, Inc.
13.10. Hearst UK
13.11. Infiniblooms Ltd
13.12. Jet Fresh Flower
13.13. LavieFlo Marketing Sdn Bhd
13.14. Leselle Florist
13.15. Maven Coalition, Inc.
13.16. Ohchi Nursery Ltd.
13.17. Scentales Ventures
13.18. Shida Preserved Flowers Ltd
13.19. Whole Blossoms
13.20. YOYBUY Ltd.
13.21. Yunnan Melody Commercial Trade Co., Ltd.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72dnpc
