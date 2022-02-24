U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,193.49
    -32.01 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,518.12
    -613.64 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,112.87
    +75.39 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.82
    -6.27 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.32
    +3.22 (+3.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    +16.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1176
    -0.0133 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0540 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3373
    -0.0170 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3950
    +0.4150 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,027.99
    -1,850.68 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.22
    +23.09 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Eternal Roses, Flower Secret and Jet Fresh Flower Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preserved Fresh Flower Market Research Report by Flower Type, by Preserving Technique, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market size was estimated at USD 382.89 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 436.80 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.51% to reach USD 988.66 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Preserved Fresh Flower to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Flower Type, the market was studied across Carnations, Gardenia, Lavender, Orchid, Peony, and Rose.

  • Based on Preserving Technique, the market was studied across Air Drying, Glycerin, Pressing, Sand, and Silica Gel.

  • Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Preserved Fresh Flower Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market, including Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd., Bloomsfully, CHAMPS FLEUR, ENDURA ROSES LTD, Eternal Roses, Florever.Co., Ltd., Flower Secret, Flowers2Thailand.com, Forest Home, Inc., Hearst UK, Infiniblooms Ltd, Jet Fresh Flower, LavieFlo Marketing Sdn Bhd, Leselle Florist, Maven Coalition, Inc., Ohchi Nursery Ltd., Scentales Ventures, Shida Preserved Flowers Ltd, Whole Blossoms, YOYBUY Ltd., and Yunnan Melody Commercial Trade Co., Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. More value to preserved flowers over fresh flowers
5.1.1.2. Booming floriculture industry
5.1.1.3. Preserved fresh flowers: a new niche
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited risk planning and processing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Market Potential: South Asia
5.1.3.2. Genetically modified plants and developing plant biotechnology
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Market potential in South Asia
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Flower Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carnations
6.3. Gardenia
6.4. Lavender
6.5. Orchid
6.6. Peony
6.7. Rose

7. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Preserving Technique
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Air Drying
7.3. Glycerin
7.4. Pressing
7.5. Sand
7.6. Silica Gel

8. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Offline Mode
8.3. Online Mode

9. Americas Preserved Fresh Flower Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Preserved Fresh Flower Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Preserved Fresh Flower Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd.
13.2. Bloomsfully
13.3. CHAMPS FLEUR
13.4. ENDURA ROSES LTD
13.5. Eternal Roses
13.6. Florever.Co., Ltd.
13.7. Flower Secret
13.8. Flowers2Thailand.com
13.9. Forest Home, Inc.
13.10. Hearst UK
13.11. Infiniblooms Ltd
13.12. Jet Fresh Flower
13.13. LavieFlo Marketing Sdn Bhd
13.14. Leselle Florist
13.15. Maven Coalition, Inc.
13.16. Ohchi Nursery Ltd.
13.17. Scentales Ventures
13.18. Shida Preserved Flowers Ltd
13.19. Whole Blossoms
13.20. YOYBUY Ltd.
13.21. Yunnan Melody Commercial Trade Co., Ltd.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72dnpc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-preserved-fresh-flower-market-research-report-2021-to-2027---featuring-eternal-roses-flower-secret-and-jet-fresh-flower-among-others-301489641.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of the large-cap biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up by a healthy 10.2% as of 10:58 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Moderna reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $7.2 billion. Moderna's shares were down by a whopping 46% year to date prior to today's rally.

  • Why Nvidia, Apple, and Fastly Stocks Are All Falling Today

    The stock market was reeling today as Russia began a widespread invasion of Ukraine. Conflict in Europe is sending oil prices surging and has caused a panic among many investors, some of whom are selling their shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).

  • Why Alibaba Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding today as the Chinese tech giant posted its slowest growth in its publicly traded history. Alibaba stock was down 3.2% as of 10:57 a.m. ET after trading as low as 8.8% earlier in the session. Alibaba's customer base continued to grow as well, with the company adding 43 million customers in the quarter to reach a total of 1.28 billion.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Up on a Down Day

    The company expects to deliver between 300 and 500 battery-electric semi trucks to customers in 2022.

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Adds to Russia Sanctions; Biden to Speak: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Minutes after Russia invaded Ukraine, these crypto ‘safe havens’ tanked

    But one traditional asset shone.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘going to be costly’ for Russia, NYU professor says

    NYU Professor of Politics&nbsp;Joshua Tucker and New Constructs CEO David Trainer join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia invading Ukraine and the outlook for stocks and energy markets.

  • Are tech stocks now a screaming buy?

    Tech stocks continue to tank on geopolitical risk concerns. Is it time to back up the truck and buy?

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • This Isn't a Buying Opportunity for Equities

    The scenes from Ukraine that I witnessed last night and early this morning were stunning. There will be someone on FinTV telling you that this is a buying opportunity. This is not a buying opportunity for equities.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.