U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.53
    +11.29 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,781.24
    -107.85 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,530.16
    +63.18 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.94
    +14.67 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    +1.52 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    +12.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9300
    +0.0080 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8450
    -0.3360 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,536.94
    +237.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.50
    +2.97 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

GLOBAL PRESIDENT & CEO, MICHELLE SIE WHITTEN, TO KEYNOTE AT THE UNITED NATIONS WOMENS CONFERENCE TO COMMEMORATE WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY 2023

Global Down Syndrome Foundation
·3 min read

Autism and Down Syndrome know no borders: mothers, families and professionals laying the foundation for protection and fulfillment

Denver, CO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) President and CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten, has been invited to speak on a special guest panel at the United Nations 67th Commission on the Status of Women that will take place in New York City on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. ET in United Nation Conference Room 2.

Whitten will present on how research and medical care in the United States is elongating life and improving health outcomes for those with Down syndrome and Autism, and how this renaissance is positively changing perceptions worldwide.

Whitten will join other panelists:

  • Gabriel Cobb, Triathlete and self-advocate with Down syndrome

  • Mrs. Helen Minkoulou, Parent & President of the Association for the Supervision of Child Victims of Rare Disease of Cameroon

  • Everett & Emily McKiernen, Self-advocate with autism and his mother

  • Chloe & Kurt Kondrich, Self-advocate with Down syndrome and her father

  • Zaboya Dama Adele Judith Epse Makomra, Promoter in the implementation of a day-care and socio-professional training center for people with autism and Down syndrome in Yaoundé, Cameroon

  • Yves Akamba, Vice President of the Center for Applied Research on Sustainable Development

The Sponsoring Member State is the Permanent Mission of Cameroon to the United Nations and the Sponsoring Organization is the Center for Family and Human Rights.

The symposium brings together experts, self-advocates and family members from the Down syndrome and autism communities to discuss the challenges women and families face raising children with development disabilities. It will address concrete cultural, legal and policy changes that can help families welcome and care for children with Down syndrome and/or Autism, including their transition from youth into adulthood.

In December 2011, the General Assembly declared 21 March as World Down Syndrome Day (A/RES/66/149). The General Assembly decided, with effect from 2012, to observe World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March each year.

To attend this event please RSVP by Friday, March 10, 2023 at March17UNRSVP@gmail.com. For more information and RSVP details, please visit the sponsoring organization website.

A popular video created by GLOBAL in honor of World Down Syndrome Day will be presented at the conference—watch here.

In addition to providing an important keynote presentation at the United Nations in New York City, GLOBAL will also celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with an in-person and virtual dance party on Friday, March 24. For in-person guests, GLOBAL’s World Down Syndrome Dance Party will start at 6:30 p.m. MT and feature TV and radio personality Kathie J, DJ Lo, complimentary food, drinks, a dance-off and more! Sign up here.

###

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,200 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM . GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

CONTACT: Anca Call Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 320-3832 anca.consultant@globaldownsyndrome.org


Recommended Stories

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • CVS Health's (CVS) New Acquisitions Aid, Cost Woes Linger

    CVS Health (CVS) launches functionality that gives patients more choices and convenience in filling prescriptions.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling Monday?

    According to various reports, the FDA's neuroscience expert Billy Dunn is leaving the agency after more than 15 years, effective immediately. Dunn presided over the controversial approval of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab). Dunn, 53, is retiring from the agency to "explore other opportunities," according to an internal FDA email. Dunn notified agency officials Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Reata Stock Plummets As Official's Exit Shakes Up FDA's Neuroscience Unit

    The FDA will decide whether to approve a neurological disease drug from Reata Pharmaceuticals this week, but RETA stock plummeted Monday.

  • It’s Crunch Time for RSV Vaccines as FDA Advisers Prepare to Vote

    The agency's vaccine-advisory committee is looking at dueling products from Pfizer and GSK. Lots of money is at stake.

  • Amyloid Gains Converts in Debate Over Alzheimer’s Treatments

    The drug’s success has helped quell a dispute over a theory of what causes the disease and how to treat it. However, critics say scientists still aren’t sure how amyloid removal slows down Alzheimer’s.

  • Pfizer in Talks to Acquire Seagen in Deal Likely Valued at More Than $30 Billion

    The potential deal, likely valued at more than $30 billion, would help Pfizer add to its lineup of cancer treatments.

  • 'Here We Go Again': Seagen Soars As Pfizer Reportedly Mulls A Takeover

    Pfizer is in early talks to acquire cancer specialist Seagen, according to a report that sent SGEN stock flying on Monday.

  • Seagen (SGEN) Likely to be Acquired by Pfizer Claims WSJ

    Seagen (SGEN) may be acquired by the large-cap pharma company Pfizer at a valuation of more than $30 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal article. Seagen's stock is up 17% in pre-market hours in response to the news.

  • CD&R, Humana-Backed Gentiva Inks $710 Million Hospice Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gentiva, a hospice company backed by Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Humana Inc., has agreed to acquire a business from not-for-profit health-care system ProMedica, Gentiva’s chief executive officer said. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeGoldman Turns to ‘Make

  • BD's (BDX) New FDA Approval to Improve Cervical Cancer Testing

    BD's (BDX) receipt of the latest FDA approval is likely to improve the detection and prevention of cervical cancer.

  • Biden sketching dire picture of GOP desire to cut spending

    President Joe Biden is aiming to use the leadup to the release of his proposed budget next week to sketch a dire picture of what could happen to U.S. health care if congressional Republicans had their way with federal spending. The Democratic president is traveling to Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday to discuss potential GOP efforts to cut spending on health care, part of a broader presidential push this week to draw a strong contrast between his administration's priorities and those of Republicans. “The bottom line is this: Congressional Republicans have committed themselves to very deep cuts to programs that tens of millions of Americans count on,” Aviva Aron-Dine, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said of Biden's planned remarks at a recreation center.

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts Estimate Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • China Debt Blowout Rings Alarm Bells as Leadership Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s leaders gather in Beijing for the annual parliament next week, one of the biggest economic risks they’ll need to tackle is the mounting debt of provinces.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Make