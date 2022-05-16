U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.63
    -29.26 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,056.09
    -140.57 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,644.22
    -160.78 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.17
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.33
    +0.84 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.45 (+2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8660
    -0.0690 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0830
    -0.1020 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,502.37
    -448.48 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.67
    +418.99 (+172.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.10
    +26.95 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market to Reach US$ 4.54 Bn by 2030, Observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rise in demand for pressure relief devices is due to increase in incidences of pressure ulcers as well as technological developments in dynamic air therapy mattresses

Albany NY, United States, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of the global pressure relief devices market was valued over US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019 and the market is likely to develop at a high CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global pressure relief devices market is estimated to attain the valuation of US$ 4.54 Bn by 2030. In elderly patients, a pressure relieving device is used to relieve pressure points produced by their bodyweight. This device allows people to move around so that the skin is not continually squeezed between the chair or mattress and the bone. Pressure ulcers are becoming more common as a result of a highly vulnerable and increasingly ageing population, which is likely to fuel market demand for pressure relief devices in the upcoming years.

In order to alleviate pain and reduce pressure on ulcers, pressure relief equipment such as pillows, splints, beds, and mattresses are utilized. Due to technical improvements in pressure ulcer wound care and rise in the incidence of pressure ulcers, medical uses of pressure relief mattresses have been rising. Rise in geriatric population and obese population is estimated to offer opportunities for pressure relief devices market players.

Increasing incidences of pressure ulcers in the U.S. is expected to range from 0% to 17% in home care settings, 2% to 24 % in nursing facilities for long-term care, and 0.4% to 38% in acute care hospitals as per the American College of Physicians. Pressure ulcers afflict around 2.5 million individuals across the U.S. every year. In addition, the pressure relief devices market in North America is driven by increased expenditure on research and development, strong presence of key companies, and rise in demand for these devices.

Request Brochure of Pressure Relief Devices Market Research Report
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1743

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Based on end user type, hospitals is one of the key market segments in the pressure relief devices market. The category led the global pressure relief devices market in 2019. Dominance of the hospitals segment can be attributed to continuous upgrade in hospital infrastructure, services, as well as cost-effective treatments.

  • Due to rise in the occurrence of pressure ulcers, technical developments in the treatment of pressure ulcer wounds, and expansion of the elderly and obese population base, medical uses of pressure relief mattresses is already growing

  • Firms in the pressure relief devices market are leveraging opportunities in the technologically advanced smart therapeutic beds. Smart therapeutic beds protect patients from pressure injuries by continually monitoring their heart rate and breathing activity. Patients with mobility limitations benefit from value-added functions in smart therapeutic beds, which can even identify incontinence.

  • The Asia Pacific pressure relief devices market is predicted to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is heavily populated, with fast-growing economies such as China and India.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Pressure Relief Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1743

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Growth Drivers

  • Due to rise in cases of pressure ulcers worldwide, the pressure ulcers application category led the global pressure relief devices market in 2019

  • In terms of product type, in 2019, the low-tech device segment dominated the global pressure relief devices market. The low-tech devices category is growing, owing to its ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and high efficacy in ulcer prevention.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Pressure Relief Devices Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1743

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  • 5 Minds Mobility

  • Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Invacare Corporation

  • The 3M Company

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1743

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Low-tech Devices

  • Hi-tech Devices

Application

  • Pressure Ulcers

  • Burns

  • Surgical Wounds

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Home Care

  • Long-term Care Centers

  • Rehabilitation Centers

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: Reliable ascent in the quantity of sleep apnea patients, expansion in the commonness of stoutness, and mechanical headways in positive airway pressure devices are key variables driving the worldwide positive airway pressure devices market.

Topical Pain Relief Market: Increase in prevalence of arthritis and other bone-related diseases and diabetic neuropathy is estimated to fuel the sales prospects in the global topical pain relief market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Some of the key formulation of the topical pain relief medications are gel, cream, patch, and spray.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: The global continuous positive airway pressure devices market is growing at a steady pace and offers high growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. One of the major drivers of the global market is high prevalence of sleep disorders.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pressure-relief-devices.htm


Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Repair Strategy To Reduce Break-Even Prices

    Today you will learn that the stock repair strategy is ideal for an investor who is holding a losing stock who simply wants to get back to break-even and get out.

  • China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

    China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March. China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day. China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

  • SPACs Have a Bad Rap. Why That Isn’t Fair.

    A study by SPAC Research found that returns from IPOs and special-purpose acquisition companies that have completed mergers aren't very different.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Early Breakout Over .6941 Puts .7048 – .7099 on Radar

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6941.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Exclusive-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

    (Reuters) -Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach's outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.

  • Considering a Lump-Sum Pension Payout? Here’s What to Know, and Why to Act Soon.

    Companies might start offering pension buyouts to manage long-term costs, but they're not for everyone and rising rates mean you should act soon as the higher rates go, the lower the payoff.

  • Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

    Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder George Pederson was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company. Shares of Herndon, Virginia-based ManTech have since jumped 11%.

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Asia’s Richest Man Forges $10.5 Billion Deal With Holcim

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss building-materials firm Holcim Ltd. agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, currently the richest person in Asia, another step in Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Co

  • World Takes Cover From Stock Chaos in Oil, Utilities and China

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism may be in short supply for equity investors caught in the downdraft of volatile global markets, but pockets of shelter are emerging. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityFro

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought AMC, AMD, and Block Stock. It Sold Netflix.

    Calpers materially raised stakes in theater chain AMC, chip maker AMD, and Square parent Block in the first quarter. The pension slashed a third of its Netflix stake.

  • Goldman and Barclays’ Investment in Elwood a Win for Crypto Adoption

    The two banking behemoths’ participation in the $70 million funding round marks “another validation of the longevity of crypto.”

  • Exclusive: Millennial demand, underbuilding will help housing dodge downturn as mortgage rates rise

    Rising interest rates will no doubt impact homebuilding in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S., but strong demand from millennials and a decade-plus of underbuilding will carry the housing industry through any hard times ahead, according to the CEO of Dallas-based construction products supplier Builders FirstSource.

  • Vodafone shares edge up after UAE stake buy provides support

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Vodafone edged higher on Monday as a surprise $4.4 billion investment from the UAE-based telecoms company e& provided a much needed but possibly short-term boost to the British firm's CEO Nick Read. The company previously known as Etisalat said on Saturday it had become the largest shareholder in Vodafone with a 9.8% stake, attracted to its management, its efforts to unlock value and a diversified currency base. Analysts were divided however over the group's long-term plan, after activist investor Cevian and other long-standing shareholders called on Vodafone to simplify its portfolio, repair markets through consolidation and boost returns.

  • China’s PBOC keeps key policy rates unchanged

    China's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged Monday, suggesting that it may maintain benchmark loan rates at the same level as last month.

  • Terra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculation that the collapse of one of the biggest experiments in decentralized finance could bring about the death of crypto appears to have been overblown. If Terra’s implosion had happened after a few more months of growth, the resultant market impact might have created a DeFi version of 2008 — instead, high-profile algorithmic stablecoins may end up being the main casualty.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion a

  • Dollar’s Strength Pushes World Economy Deeper Into Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The soaring dollar is propelling the global economy deeper into a synchronized slowdown by driving up borrowing costs and stoking financial-market volatility -- and there’s little respite on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron I

  • Spirit Airlines stock jumps after JetBlue launches tender offer at near 77% premium

    Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. soared 17.5% in premarket trading Monday, after JetBlue Airways Corp. said it launched a "fully financed" tender offer to buy all Spirit outstanding shares for $30 each, representing a 76.7% premium to Friday's closing price of $16.98. The tender offer comes after Spirit reiterated earlier in May its support for the merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. as it determined JetBlue's $33-per-share cash bid in April did not constitute superior offer. JetBlue als

  • Faangs Find Little Comfort in What Charts Suggest Lies Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- There might be more punishment in store for the big tech Faang companies licking their wounds after a $2 trillion-plus tumble, technicals show.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeTh