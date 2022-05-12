Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - 3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pressure sensitive adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by revenue during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.



Hot-melt adhesives and water-based pressure sensitive adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and other industries.

APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of adhesives and the growth in end-user industries such as packaging and automotive, which uses water-based pressure sensitive adhesives extensively.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, Formulation, Application, and End-user. Due to the rise of the packaging and automotive industries in European nations, apparently, there is an increasing need for hot-melt adhesives. Consumers also have a strong preference for environmentally friendly products, eventually expanding the bio-based hot-melt adhesives market.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The growth of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market is attributable to economic growth, rise in construction projects, and growth across the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide.

Several government regulations requiring eco-friendly and environmentally friendly goods are also propelling the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives across all geographies. APAC has emerged as the most dominant regional market in recent years



VENDOR ANALYSIS

3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema are a few of the major global companies. The majority of the large companies are attempting to expand their operations by forming successful partnerships or acquiring small or mid-sized active vendors in different regions, while domestic vendors are profiting on product portfolios tailored to regional needs.

Companies Mentioned

Prominent Vendors

3M

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

Henkel

Other Prominent Vendors

DOW

Avery Dennison

Helmitin

Dymax

Franklin International

Beardow Adams

Jowat

Mapei

Pidilite

Wacker Chemie AG

Anabond

Drytac

Jesons Industries

Ester Chemical

Delo

Dyna-tech adhesives

Cattie Adhesives

Scapa Industrial

Lintec

ExxonMobil chemical

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Raw Material Analysis

7.1.2 Supply Chain

7.1.3 Challenges and Trends

7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19



8 Growth Opportunity

8.1 End User

8.2 Formulation

8.3 Technology

8.4 Application

8.5 Geography



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 High Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives

9.2 Growing Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes

9.3 Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Unprecedented Growth of E-Commerce Market

10.2 Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging

10.3 High-Performance Elastic Adhesives



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Challenges Associated with Procuring Raw Materials

11.2 VOC Emissions in Acrylic Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Value & Volume

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Solvent-Based

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

13.4 Water-Based

13.5 Hot-Melt

13.6 Radiation-Cured



14 Formulation

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Acrylic

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.4 Rubber

14.5 Silicone

14.6 Polyurethane

14.7 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

14.8 Others



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Tapes

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

15.4 Labels

15.5 Graphics



16 End User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Packaging

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

16.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

16.4 Electrical & Electronics

16.5 Medical and Healthcare

16.6 Automotive and Transportation

16.7 Building and Constructions



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



