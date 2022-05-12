U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,908.01
    -27.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,572.88
    -261.23 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,319.24
    -45.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.82
    +2.68 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.24
    +0.53 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.69 (-3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0390
    -0.0129 (-1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    -0.0820 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2770
    -1.6710 (-1.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,444.59
    -1,415.35 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.09
    +23.99 (+3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - 3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The pressure sensitive adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by revenue during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Hot-melt adhesives and water-based pressure sensitive adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and other industries.

APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of adhesives and the growth in end-user industries such as packaging and automotive, which uses water-based pressure sensitive adhesives extensively.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, Formulation, Application, and End-user. Due to the rise of the packaging and automotive industries in European nations, apparently, there is an increasing need for hot-melt adhesives. Consumers also have a strong preference for environmentally friendly products, eventually expanding the bio-based hot-melt adhesives market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The growth of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market is attributable to economic growth, rise in construction projects, and growth across the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide.

Several government regulations requiring eco-friendly and environmentally friendly goods are also propelling the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives across all geographies. APAC has emerged as the most dominant regional market in recent years

VENDOR ANALYSIS

3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema are a few of the major global companies. The majority of the large companies are attempting to expand their operations by forming successful partnerships or acquiring small or mid-sized active vendors in different regions, while domestic vendors are profiting on product portfolios tailored to regional needs.

Companies Mentioned

Prominent Vendors

  • 3M

  • Sika

  • H.B. Fuller

  • Arkema

  • Henkel

Other Prominent Vendors

  • DOW

  • Avery Dennison

  • Helmitin

  • Dymax

  • Franklin International

  • Beardow Adams

  • Jowat

  • Mapei

  • Pidilite

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Anabond

  • Drytac

  • Jesons Industries

  • Ester Chemical

  • Delo

  • Dyna-tech adhesives

  • Cattie Adhesives

  • Scapa Industrial

  • Lintec

  • ExxonMobil chemical

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Raw Material Analysis
7.1.2 Supply Chain
7.1.3 Challenges and Trends
7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19

8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 End User
8.2 Formulation
8.3 Technology
8.4 Application
8.5 Geography

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 High Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives
9.2 Growing Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes
9.3 Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Unprecedented Growth of E-Commerce Market
10.2 Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging
10.3 High-Performance Elastic Adhesives

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Challenges Associated with Procuring Raw Materials
11.2 VOC Emissions in Acrylic Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Value & Volume
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Solvent-Based
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
13.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
13.4 Water-Based
13.5 Hot-Melt
13.6 Radiation-Cured

14 Formulation
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Acrylic
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
14.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
14.4 Rubber
14.5 Silicone
14.6 Polyurethane
14.7 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate
14.8 Others

15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Tapes
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
15.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
15.4 Labels
15.5 Graphics

16 End User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Packaging
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
16.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
16.4 Electrical & Electronics
16.5 Medical and Healthcare
16.6 Automotive and Transportation
16.7 Building and Constructions

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26e9iq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-outlook--forecast-report-2022-2027-featuring-prominent-vendors---3m-sika-henkel-hb-fuller-and-arkema-301546057.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • 10 Best Automotive Stocks To Invest In Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best automotive stocks to invest in now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automotive industry which highlights current trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Automotive Stocks To Invest In Now. Even though the automobile sector suffered the adverse effects […]

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase After Rout

    Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, traded familiar names Thursday, purchasing a cryptocurrency exchange and selling a digital entertainment company. Ark funds bought a whopping 546,579 shares of Coinbase the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $29.3 million. Coinbase is the 10th biggest holding in Ark's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Down 11.8% in a Week, Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be Approaching Value Territory

    The US market lost about 12% last month, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been affected by dropping 11.8% in the last 7 days. In our analysis, we will review the effect of markets on Apple, as well as explore if the stock is now attractive for investors.

  • Fisker, Foxconn confirm build of compact EV in Lordstown plant

    Fisker Inc. confirmed Thursday that Foxconn will build its second car, a compact EV, at a newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The Fisker (FSR) Pear will enter production in 2024 and cost about $30,000. Taiwan’s Foxconn, also known as Hon Tai Technology Group (TW:2354) and Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) late Wednesday announced that the sale of Lordstown Motors’s plant to the electronics contract maker had closed.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Ford Stock Falls, GM Slides To One-Year Low After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Why the Fed wants corporate America to have a hiring freeze: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S

  • Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

    Shares of Dutch Bros were plunging Thursday after the coffee chain lowered its forecast for adjusted Ebitda in 2022. Dutch Bros (ticker: BROS) said it expects adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of at least $90 million, down from its previous forecast of $115 million to $120 million, “reflecting near-term margin pressure in our company-operated shops and our decision to take modest price increases during the year.”

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...