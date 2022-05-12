Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - 3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema
The pressure sensitive adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by revenue during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
Hot-melt adhesives and water-based pressure sensitive adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and other industries.
APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of adhesives and the growth in end-user industries such as packaging and automotive, which uses water-based pressure sensitive adhesives extensively.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, Formulation, Application, and End-user. Due to the rise of the packaging and automotive industries in European nations, apparently, there is an increasing need for hot-melt adhesives. Consumers also have a strong preference for environmentally friendly products, eventually expanding the bio-based hot-melt adhesives market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The growth of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market is attributable to economic growth, rise in construction projects, and growth across the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide.
Several government regulations requiring eco-friendly and environmentally friendly goods are also propelling the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives across all geographies. APAC has emerged as the most dominant regional market in recent years
VENDOR ANALYSIS
3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema are a few of the major global companies. The majority of the large companies are attempting to expand their operations by forming successful partnerships or acquiring small or mid-sized active vendors in different regions, while domestic vendors are profiting on product portfolios tailored to regional needs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Raw Material Analysis
7.1.2 Supply Chain
7.1.3 Challenges and Trends
7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19
8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 End User
8.2 Formulation
8.3 Technology
8.4 Application
8.5 Geography
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 High Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives
9.2 Growing Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes
9.3 Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Unprecedented Growth of E-Commerce Market
10.2 Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging
10.3 High-Performance Elastic Adhesives
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Challenges Associated with Procuring Raw Materials
11.2 VOC Emissions in Acrylic Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Value & Volume
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Solvent-Based
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
13.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
13.4 Water-Based
13.5 Hot-Melt
13.6 Radiation-Cured
14 Formulation
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Acrylic
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
14.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
14.4 Rubber
14.5 Silicone
14.6 Polyurethane
14.7 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate
14.8 Others
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Tapes
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
15.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
15.4 Labels
15.5 Graphics
16 End User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Packaging
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
16.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
16.4 Electrical & Electronics
16.5 Medical and Healthcare
16.6 Automotive and Transportation
16.7 Building and Constructions
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
