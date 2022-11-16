Global Pressure Ulcers Market Report to 2031 - Featuring 3M, B. Braun Melungeon, Baxter International and Cardinal Health Among Others

Company Logo

Global Pressure Ulcers Market

The global pressure ulcers market was valued at $3,720.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5,612.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Pressure ulcers are also called as bed sores, pressure sores or decubitus ulcer are injuries to the skin and tissue due to prolonged pressure or pressure with friction on the skin. Pressure ulcers occurs most commonly on the skin present over sacrum, heels, hips and coccyx.

The other affected sites are knees, elbows, ankles and back of cranium. Pressure ulcers develop in individuals who have sedentary lifestyle, continuously use wheelchair and those who are immobilized due to chronic diseases. Early-stage diagnosis enables treatments and reduce complications associated with pressure ulcers such as cellulitis, sepsis, bone and joint infections.



The pressure ulcers market driven by increasing prevalence of pressure ulcer, rise in geriatric population as they are more susceptible to develop pressure ulcers, rise in awareness about availability of treatments for pressure ulcers, and increasing demand for wound care dressings product boosts growth of the market. For instance, according to U.S Department of Health and Human Wound Care Dressings, around 2.5 million population of U.S affected by pressure ulcers in 2020. Moreover, according to Wound Management and Prevention, about 71% pressure ulcers develop in patients older than 70 years.



However, high cost of treatments, side effects associated with the drug treatments such as upset stomach, nausea and blood pressure hinder the growth of the market.



The global pressure ulcers market is segmented into type, treatment type, end user and region. By type the market is categorized into stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, stage 4 and deep tissue injuries. Depending on treatment type, it is fragmented into wound care dressing, wound care devices and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals, homecare and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major key players that operate in the global pressure ulcers market are 3M, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Hollister), Anhui Jinye Industrial Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melungeon AG, Baxter International (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc), Cardinal Health, Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity (BSN medical), Integra LifeSciences (Derma Sciences Inc), Investor AB (Molnlycke Healthcare AB), Johnson and Johnson, Shandong Chuangkang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker, Tissue Regenix and Wego Group (Foosin Medical Supplies Inc., Ltd.)



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pressure ulcers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pressure ulcers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pressure ulcers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pressure ulcers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

