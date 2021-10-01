U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market 2021-2026 to Register a CAGR of 6.3%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The pressure ulcer treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Pressure ulcers also are known as bedsores or pressure sores, are injuries caused to skin and tissues primarily caused by prolonged pressure on the skin.

Pressure ulcers can range in severity from patches of discolored skin to open wounds that expose the underlying bone or muscle.

Pressure ulcers are commonly found in body parts such as heels, elbows, hips, and the base of the spine. Pressure ulcers usually affect individuals with mobility disorders.

People aged over 70 years are particularly vulnerable to pressure ulcers due to factors such as reduced aging of the skin, blood supply, and older people having a higher rate of mobility problems. Therefore the technological advancements in wound care therapy and an increase in the geriatric population are the key driving factors in the pressure ulcer treatment market.

Key Market Trends

Foam Dressing is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market

Foam dressings are semipermeable polyurethane material used in wound care. Foam dressings are adhesive and non-adhesive dressings and can be used for a skin graft, surgical and infected wounds, burns, abrasions, lacerations, draining peristomal wounds, and leg ulcers. With the increasing geriatric population, traffic accident cases, and surgeries the demand for foam dressings is expected to increase the growth of the wound care dressings segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global pressure ulcer treatment market due to the rising geriatric population, increasing the number of cases of pressure ulcers among the geriatric population, and surge in demand for dressings, devices, and sealants in this region. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in wound care therapy and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

The pressure ulcer treatment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to technological advancements, and developing health care infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The pressure ulcers treatment market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the market players are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Essity Aktiebolag, 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P, Inc, Coloplast Group.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Companies Mentioned

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Cardinal Health

  • Essity Aktiebolag

  • 3M Company

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Acelity L.P., Inc

  • Coloplast Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ww2x4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pressure-ulcers-treatment-market-2021-2026-to-register-a-cagr-of-6-3-301389780.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

