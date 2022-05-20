U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.98
    -25.81 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,018.93
    -234.20 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,301.11
    -87.39 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.97
    -11.26 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.39 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.90
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.0380 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2458
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9140
    +0.1200 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,383.35
    -427.00 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.53
    -18.85 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.47
    +98.73 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Global Pressure Vessel Sourcing and Procurement Report with Top Suppliers, Supplier Evaluation Metrics, and Procurement Strategies - SpendEdge

·4 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, top suppliers, most suitable supplier selection criteria, supplier evaluation metrics, SLA that buyers should consider and innovations of the Pressure Vessel procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

Pressure Vessel Market
Pressure Vessel Market

The Pressure Vessel procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period. This Pressure Vessel procurement market report provides detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for Pressure Vessel requirements. In addition, most adopted and high potential pricing models considered by buyers have been analyzed in this report, which will help understand business scopes for revenue expansion. These data will assist buyers to realize cost savings and identify business strategies to improve sales.

Get a free sample of this data, download our sample report: https://spendedge.com/pressure-vessel-market-procurement-research-report

Who are the Top Suppliers in the Pressure Vessel Market?

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several top suppliers. Some of the leading Pressure Vessel suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

  • Alfa Laval

  • John Wood Group Plc

These are a few of the key suppliers in Pressure Vessel market. Discover more about these vendors, including the detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for Pressure Vessel requirements.

Download a free sample of this report: https://spendedge.com/procurement-report/pressure-vessel-market-procurement-research-report

What are the Most Adopted Procurement Strategies for the Pressure Vessel Market?

The research includes a complete analysis of the most commonly used procurement strategies by buyers across sectors, as well as an insight into these strategies' innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adopting these procurement tactics would enable buyers to minimize category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing Pressure Vessel.

What Are the Most Effective Price Strategy That a Vendor Can Adopt and What is The Forecasted Incremental Spend?

It is critical to monitor current and future pricing changes in order to maximize the value of the purchase. Price forecasts can assist in purchase planning, especially when combined with constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. The market expects an incremental spend of USD 10.66 billion over the forecast period as a result of several market drivers prevalent across multiple geographies. In addition, the sourcing and procurement report discusses different cost-cutting factors by analyzing the following criteria:

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Pressure Vessel TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities

Download the free sample report to get detailed insights into few more pricing strategies.

Which are the Key Regions for Pressure Vessel Market?

The Pressure Vessel market will register an incremental spend of about USD 10.66 billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

To get more information on the volume drivers that are driving the adoption of the category across regions, download our free sample report.

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform:

Subscribe now for free, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pressure-vessel-sourcing-and-procurement-report-with-top-suppliers-supplier-evaluation-metrics-and-procurement-strategies--spendedge-301551076.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Procter & Gamble Is Still Firing on All Cylinders, But It May Not Last

    Procter & Gamble turned in an incredible quarter, with a truly astounding performance, but this can't go on forever.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Finland Loses Main Gas Supply After Refusing Payment in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is cutting Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors sour over the Nordic nation’s decision to join defense alliance NATO.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Targe

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future

    ASML, a semiconductor industry and stock market giant, has to think smaller. It is building machines the size of double-decker buses, weighing over 200 tonnes, in its quest to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI. It's now preparing to roll out a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips which it hopes will be its flagship by the late 2020s but for now remains an engineering challenge.

  • GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

    Former GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) employee Trevon Mack prosecuted the video game retail company in a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating New York Labor Law, the Polygon reports. Mack and his lawyer asserted that GameStop workers qualify as “manual laborers,” suggesting that 25% of their jobs require manual labor, like organizing stockrooms, moving packages, and standing for a long shift. GameStop allegedly pays their workers every other week, violating the New York Labor Law Sec

  • Top Producing Oil Play In The Permian Set To Break Records In 2022

    Hydrocarbon production in the Permian Basin’s top producing play is set to break records in 2022, spurred by high oil prices and appealing well economies

  • This REIT Sees a $3.9 Trillion Opportunity Open for the Taking

    STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) has homed in on a profitable niche in the commercial real estate sector. The real estate investment trust (REIT) concentrates on owning profit-center real estate. It's the only REIT focused on the profitability of the underlying property, leaving it with a wide-open opportunity.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • Is Unity Stock a Buy After Crashing Last Week?

    As one of the leaders in the game development space, Unity Software (NYSE: U) could capitalize on the enormous gaming market, which is expected to be worth $300 billion in the next five years. In a survey done by Unity in 2021, 61% of game developers use Unity to build their games. Shares are down over 73% year to date, between the broader tech-stock sell-off and a recently disclosed machine-learning error that will cause serious problems for Unity's business. Create solutions are subscription-based and help businesses build high-quality video games and other content, and they represented 36% of total revenue in Q1.

  • SQM Stock Pops as Earnings Surge on Soaring Lithium Demand

    Lithium stock SQM has returned 81% so far in 2022, thanks in large part to robust demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

  • Cisco blames China lockdowns for its forecast cut, but there could be deeper problems

    Cisco Systems Inc. executives spent much of the company’s conference call talking about the COVID-related shutdowns in China, but they did not seem worried about the overall tech demand.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Google's ad business targeted by GOP-led bill

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to break down how Google’s ad business will be the&nbsp; target of a GOP-led bill.

  • Microsoft Has a Nice Surprise for Employees

    In 1977, the song "Take This Job and Shove It" hit number one on the country music charts and stayed there for two weeks. Today's workers may not know the song, but many of them are probably familiar with the sentiment. Microsoft recently told staffers it intends to raise compensation.

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why a windfall tax on oil companies will be a disaster for your bank balance

    A windfall tax on oil companies to fund cheaper energy bills for consumers could in fact leave people worse off and drive up the price of gas in the future.

  • Why AcelRx Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

    The FDA has recently modified the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ACRX) Dsuvia Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) requirements for healthcare setting audits. The Dsuvia REMS program aims to mitigate the risk of respiratory depression resulting from accidental exposure by ensuring that DSUVIA is dispensed only to patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings. In April, the FDA revised the Dsuvia REMS program to eliminate the 6-month healthcare setting audit re

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Did Wells Fargo Really Schedule Fake Interviews to Dodge Diversity?

    A new report claims that the financial services firm held interviews with 'diverse' candidates for positions that had already been filled.