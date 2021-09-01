Global Pressure Washer Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Adoption of Pressure Washers for Residential Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Washer Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Portable, Non-portable), Application (Commercial, Residential/DIY, Industrial), Power Source, Water Operation, PSI Pressure, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pressure washer market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing construction activities worldwide, rising number of car washing stations, and growing demand for pressure washers for commercial applications. However, factors such as availability of alternative cleaning methods and high risk associated with the use of pressure washers are restraining the market growth.

Portable pressure washer to dominate the pressure washer market in 2020

The market for the portable pressure washer held the largest share in 2020 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the portability of these washers that helps to meet the need for cleaning floors and objects. Portable pressure washers are compact and can be carried at the required destination for the cleaning of vehicles, equipment, tools, machines, and surfaces. These washers are convenient for storage as they do not require much space. They are highly adopted by commercial and residential applications.

Commercial application dominated the pressure washer market in 2020.

The pressure washer market for commercial application is dominant in 2020. The growing construction activities in APAC are responsible for the adoption of pressure washers at construction sites. Besides, the governments of various countries are heavily investing in the expansion and development of commercial infrastructures, which is also fuelling the growth of the segment.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. There is a high demand for pressure washers in China due to rapid industrial growth and a rising population, which leads to an increase in residential activity. The country is one of the biggest exporters of pressure washer components. The agricultural industry is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the pressure washer market in APAC during the forecast period. Increased adoption of pressure washers for cleaning farming equipment for better yield production and profitability is estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

