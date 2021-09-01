U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Global Pressure Washer Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Adoption of Pressure Washers for Residential Applications Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Washer Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Portable, Non-portable), Application (Commercial, Residential/DIY, Industrial), Power Source, Water Operation, PSI Pressure, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pressure washer market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing construction activities worldwide, rising number of car washing stations, and growing demand for pressure washers for commercial applications. However, factors such as availability of alternative cleaning methods and high risk associated with the use of pressure washers are restraining the market growth.

Portable pressure washer to dominate the pressure washer market in 2020

The market for the portable pressure washer held the largest share in 2020 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the portability of these washers that helps to meet the need for cleaning floors and objects. Portable pressure washers are compact and can be carried at the required destination for the cleaning of vehicles, equipment, tools, machines, and surfaces. These washers are convenient for storage as they do not require much space. They are highly adopted by commercial and residential applications.

Commercial application dominated the pressure washer market in 2020.

The pressure washer market for commercial application is dominant in 2020. The growing construction activities in APAC are responsible for the adoption of pressure washers at construction sites. Besides, the governments of various countries are heavily investing in the expansion and development of commercial infrastructures, which is also fuelling the growth of the segment.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. There is a high demand for pressure washers in China due to rapid industrial growth and a rising population, which leads to an increase in residential activity. The country is one of the biggest exporters of pressure washer components. The agricultural industry is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the pressure washer market in APAC during the forecast period. Increased adoption of pressure washers for cleaning farming equipment for better yield production and profitability is estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Pessimistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Pressure Washer Market
4.2 Market, by Type
4.3 Market, by Application
4.4 Pressure Washer Market, by Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities Worldwide Leading to Adoption of Pressure Washers
5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Car Washing Stations Fueling Demand for Pressure Washers
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Pressure Washers for Commercial Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Alternative Cleaning Methods
5.2.2.2 High Risk Associated with Use of Pressure Washers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Pressure Washers for Residential Applications
5.2.3.2 Development of Ai-Based Pressure Washers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Government Regulations on Disposal of Wastewater and Water Pollution
5.2.4.2 Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic
5.3 Value Chain
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.7.1 Nilfisk Group Provides Cleaning Equipment to Chinese Hospital
5.7.2 Adelaide Convention Center Uses Pressure Cleaners from Kerrick for Cleaning and Sanitizing Commercial Kitchens
5.8 Technology Trends
5.8.1 Internet of Things (Iot)
5.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
5.8.3 Predictive Maintenance
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.11.1 List of Major Patents
5.12 Regulatory Landscape

6 Components of Pressure Washer
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Water Pump
6.3 Electric Motor/Gas Engine
6.4 High-Pressure Hose
6.5 Nozzle

7 Pressure Washer Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Portable
7.2.1 Increasing Use of Portable Pressure Washers for Cleaning Surfaces and Maintenance of Various Objects
7.3 Non-Portable
7.3.1 Growing Need for Cleaning Heavy-Duty Objects is Boosting Adoption of Non-Portable Pressure Washers

8 Pressure Washer Market, by Power Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electric
8.2.1 Electric Pressure Washers to Continue to Hold Largest Size of Global Market During Forecast Period
8.3 Gas
8.3.1 Increasing Use of Gas Pressure Washers in Commercial and Industrial Applications
8.4 Battery
8.4.1 Battery Pressure Washers Are Estimated to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Owing to Increasing Adoption in Residential Applications

9 Pressure Washer Market, by Water Operation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hot Water
9.2.1 Hot Water Segment Holds Larger Share of Market and is Estimated to Continue to Do So During Forecast Period
9.3 Cold Water
9.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cold Water Pressure Washers in Residential Applications

10 Pressure Washer Market, by Psi Pressure
10.1 Introduction
10.2 0-1500 Psi
10.2.1 Growing Demand for Battery Pressure Washers in Residential Applications
10.3 1501-3000 Psi
10.3.1 Increasing Need for Electric and Gas Pressure Washers of 1501-3000 Psi Pressure Range in Various Applications
10.4 3001-4000 Psi
10.4.1 3001-4000 Psi Pressure Segment Dominates Market in 2021
10.5 Above 4000 Psi
10.5.1 Surging Adoption of Pressure Washers in Construction Activities to Fuel Growth of Above 4000 Psi Market

11 Pressure Washer Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Construction
11.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Pressure Washers at Construction Sites
11.2.2 Hotels
11.2.2.1 Growing Travel and Tourism Industry Leads to Demand for Hotels, Which, in Turn, is Boosting Adoption of Pressure Washers
11.2.3 Agriculture
11.2.3.1 Rising Use of Farm Equipment for Various Agriculture Activities Leads to Adoption of Pressure Washers
11.2.4 Water Treatment Plants
11.2.4.1 Surging Need for Appropriate Cleaning of Water Leads to Market Growth
11.2.5 Retail
11.2.5.1 Maintaining Hygiene in Retail Stores Leads to Adoption of Pressure Washers
11.2.6 Vehicle Cleaning Stations
11.2.6.1 Increasing Preference for Professional Cleaning of Vehicles in North America and APAC to Drive Market
11.3 Residential/Diy
11.3.1 Gardens
11.3.1.1 Rising Demand for Effective Cleaning of Garden Tools Used in Various Gardening Activities
11.3.2 Pools
11.3.2.1 Increased Consumer Focus on Maintaining Hygiene in Pools
11.3.3 Vehicles
11.3.3.1 Growing Focus on Maintaining Vehicles
11.3.4 Houses
11.3.4.1 Increasing Preference of Homeowners for Cleaning Houses on Their Own
11.4 Industrial
11.4.1 Growing Use of Pressure Washers for Cleaning Machinery

12 Pressure Washer Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Online
12.2.1 Increasing Consumer Buying Preference for Pressure Washers Through Online Distribution Channel
12.3 Offline
12.3.1 Offline Distribution Channel Registered Larger Share of Market in 2020

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Companies
14.3 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players, 2020
14.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
14.4.1 Star
14.4.2 Emerging Leader
14.4.3 Pervasive
14.4.4 Participant
14.5 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
14.5.1 Progressive Company
14.5.2 Responsive Company
14.5.3 Dynamic Company
14.5.4 Starting Block
14.5.5 Market: Company Footprint
14.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
14.6.1 Product Launches
14.6.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Alfred Karcher Se & Co. Kg
15.1.2 Alkota Cleaning Systems
15.1.3 Annovi Reverberi Spa
15.1.4 Briggs & Stratton
15.1.5 Generac Power Systems, Inc.
15.1.6 Mi-T-M Corporation
15.1.7 Fna Group
15.1.8 Snow Joe, LLC
15.1.9 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
15.1.10 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
15.1.11 Deere & Company
15.1.12 Nilfisk Group
15.1.13 Robert Bosch Power Tools Gmbh
15.1.14 Husqvarna Group
15.1.15 Ip Cleaning Srl
15.2 Other Players
15.2.1 Anlu
15.2.2 Stihl Incorporated
15.2.3 Emak S.P.A
15.2.4 Snap-On Incorporated
15.2.5 Wen Products
15.2.6 be Power Equipment
15.2.7 Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America
15.2.8 Mtd Products Inc.
15.2.9 Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
15.2.10 Vortex Industries Inc.

16 Adjacent & Related Markets

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdar6t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pressure-washer-market-2021-to-2026---rising-adoption-of-pressure-washers-for-residential-applications-presents-opportunities-301367123.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

