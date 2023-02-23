Global Prestige Beauty Market Report 2023: A $126.56 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring LVMH, PVH, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, Shiseido, Coty, Puig, Unilever, Olaplex, & Anastasia Beverly Hills

Company Logo

Global Prestige Beauty Market

Global Prestige Beauty Market

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prestige Beauty Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis, By Product Type (Skincare, Cosmetics, Haircare, Fragrances), Age Group, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prestige beauty market was worth USD 87.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2023 and 2028.

The rising spending power of the Middle and Upper Middle-income classes influences the demand for Prestige Beauty. Prestige Beauty sales have been driven by the Millennial and Gen Z generations. Furthermore, the desire for owning authentic and prestige products is driving market expansion.



The skincare segment acquired the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to lead the market segment throughout the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.2%.



A rise in the disposable income of the female working class, as well as increased spending on non-essential items, has also aided market expansion. Furthermore, an increase in disposable income of middle-class population is driving the demand for Prestige Beauty.



In terms of market value, Asia Pacific dominated the geographic regions in 2021 and the region is expected to continue holding the largest share in the total sales of Prestige Beauty in the forecast period.



Prestige cosmetics are noted for their unique formulae, professional results, large colour pallet, and skin and environmental friendliness. Prestige make-up kits or items are also accessible on online platforms such as Amazon Inc, corporate websites, and the usage of social media platforms, which is supporting market expansion.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies profiled in the report include, LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L'Oreal SA, Shiseido Company, Limited, Coty Inc., Puig, Unilever plc., Olaplex Holdings Inc, Anastasia Beverly Hills

Story continues

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 96.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2028 126.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Prestige Beauty Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Prestige Beauty Market

3.2 Global Prestige Beauty Market: Ecosystem Analysis

3.2.1 Consumer Survey Insights

3.2.2 Country-Wise Comparative Market Analytics

3.3 Global Prestige Beauty Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Prestige Beauty Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Prestige Beauty Market

3.6 Global Prestige Beauty Market Segmentation : By Product Type

3.6.1 Global Prestige Beauty Market, By Product Type Overview

3.6.2 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Skincare, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.3 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Cosmetics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Haircare, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Fragrance, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global Prestige Beauty Market Segmentation : By Age Group

3.7.1 Global Prestige Beauty Market, By Age Group Overview

3.7.2 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Less than 18, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.3 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By 18-30, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By 30-45, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By More than 45, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Prestige Beauty Market Segmentation : By Sales Channel

3.8.1 Global Prestige Beauty Market, By Sales Channel Overview

3.8.2 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Branded Stores, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.3 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Specialized Stores, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Online Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Prestige Beauty Market Size, By Other Sales Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)



4. Global Prestige Beauty Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Prestige Beauty Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.1 Americas Prestige Beauty Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Prestige Beauty Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Prestige Beauty Market: Key Factors



6. Europe Prestige Beauty Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.1 Europe Prestige Beauty Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Prestige Beauty Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Prestige Beauty Market: Key Factors



7. Asia Pacific Prestige Beauty Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.1 Asia Pacific Prestige Beauty Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Prestige Beauty Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Prestige Beauty Market: Key Factors



8. Middle East & Africa Prestige Beauty Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8.1 Middle East & Africa Prestige Beauty Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Prestige Beauty Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Global Prestige Beauty Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

10.2 Value Chain Analysis

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Model



11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Prestige Beauty Market

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 LVMH

11.4.2 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

11.4.3 L'Oreal

11.4.4 PVH Corp.

11.4.5 Shiseido Company, Limited

11.4.6 Coty Inc.

11.4.7 Unilever plc.

11.4.8 Puig

11.4.9 OLAPLEX Holdings, Inc.

11.4.10 Anastasia Beverly Hills



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n39x6v-prestige?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



