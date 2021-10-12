U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,364.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,740.00
    +39.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.20
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.73
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.97 (+5.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4250
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,114.57
    +744.41 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,328.69
    -13.16 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.20
    -35.65 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Global Primary Petrochemicals Market Size 2021 Analysis By Emerging Demands, Top Vendor Landscape, Industry Growth Rate, End-Use with CAGR, Market Insight, Key Challenges, Competition and Forecast to 2027

Industry Research
·10 min read

Pune, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global “Primary Petrochemicals Market” 2021-2027 research report covers the market landscape and their growth prospect over the coming years, this report covers the industry structure and even landscape, the problems along with business strategies and industry effectiveness. The purpose of the Primary Petrochemicals Market report is to support beginner as well as existing players in gaining insightful Primary Petrochemicals and make appropriate decisions based on it.

Primary Petrochemicals, also known as petroleum distillate, are compounds that are processed from petroleum and natural gas. They are usually sold to other chemical plants so that they can be used to form secondary petrochemicals.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/17319321

The Primary Petrochemicals Industry report is compiled with the use of the latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools providing various analyses that have been comprehended in the report. The information available in the Primary Petrochemicals market summarized report provides customers with effective information that enables them to make effective decisions, which could lead to a significant expansion of the business in the future.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

The Major Players in the Primary Petrochemicals Market include:

  • LyondellBasell

  • BASF

  • Total

  • Shell Global

  • Sinopec

  • DuPont

  • Dow

  • Reliance Industries

  • SABIC

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical

  • Formosa Plastics

  • China National Petroleum Corporation

  • Exxon Mobil

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-covid19/17319321

Global Primary Petrochemicals Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Get a sample copy of the Primary Petrochemicals Market report 2020-2027

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Ethylene

  • Propylene

  • Butadiene

  • Benzene

  • Styrene

  • Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Adhesives

  • Polymers

  • Paints And Coatings

  • Dyes

  • Surfactants

  • Rubber

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17319321

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Primary Petrochemicals market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Primary Petrochemicals market by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Primary Petrochemicals market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Primary Petrochemicals market?

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Primary Petrochemicals market?

  • What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Primary Petrochemicals market?

Global Primary Petrochemicals Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Primary Petrochemicals market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/17319321

Some Points from TOC:

1 Primary Petrochemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Primary Petrochemicals
1.2 Primary Petrochemicals Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Ethylene
1.2.3 Propylene
1.2.4 Butadiene
1.2.5 Benzene
1.2.6 Styrene
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Primary Petrochemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Polymers
1.3.4 Paints And Coatings
1.3.5 Dyes
1.3.6 Surfactants
1.3.7 Rubber
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Primary Petrochemicals Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Primary Petrochemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Primary Petrochemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Primary Petrochemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Primary Petrochemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Primary Petrochemicals Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Primary Petrochemicals Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of Primary Petrochemicals Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Primary Petrochemicals Production
3.4.1 North America Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Production
3.5.1 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Primary Petrochemicals Production
3.6.1 China Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Production
3.7.1 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Primary Petrochemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 LyondellBasell
7.1.1 LyondellBasell Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.1.2 LyondellBasell Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.1.3 LyondellBasell Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 BASF
7.2.1 BASF Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.2.2 BASF Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.2.3 BASF Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 Total
7.3.1 Total Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.3.2 Total Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Total Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Total Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Total Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 Shell Global
7.4.1 Shell Global Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.4.2 Shell Global Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Shell Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Shell Global Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Shell Global Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Sinopec
7.5.1 Sinopec Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.5.2 Sinopec Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Sinopec Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 DuPont
7.6.1 DuPont Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.6.2 DuPont Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.6.3 DuPont Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 Dow
7.7.1 Dow Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.7.2 Dow Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Dow Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 Reliance Industries
7.8.1 Reliance Industries Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information
7.8.2 Reliance Industries Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Reliance Industries Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Reliance Industries Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments/Updates

……………………..Continued

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz

Organization: Industry Research Biz

Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Glaxo Stock Jumps as Private-Equity Firms Reportedly Circle Consumer Unit

    The London-listed drugmaker is working to spin off its consumer healthcare business—a joint venture with Pfizer— and is preparing for a separate listing.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.